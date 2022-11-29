Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle is The Best City for SinglesAmancay TapiaSeattle, WA
The richest person in Medina, WashingtonLuay RahilMedina, WA
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
Medical News Today
Everything to know about Asherman syndrome
Asherman syndrome is a rare condition that occurs when scar tissue forms and builds within the uterus. It can cause mild to severe symptoms and complications, including infertility. However, treatment can restore typical reproductive functioning. Asherman syndrome is an acquired gynecological condition. It often occurs following procedures such as dilation...
Healthline
Beyond Back Pain: 5 Warning Signs of Ankylosing Spondylitis
Back pain is a top medical complaint. It’s also a leading cause of missed work. , virtually all adults will seek attention for back pain at some point in their lives. The American Chiropractic Association reports that Americans spend about $50 billion a year on treating back pain. There...
cohaitungchi.com
Diabetic neuropathy types: Symptoms tell the story
When you have diabetes, nerve damage can occur as a result of high blood sugar. This is known as diabetic neuropathy. There are four main types of this condition. You may have just one type or you may have symptoms of several types. Most types of diabetic neuropathy develop gradually, and you may not notice problems until considerable damage has occurred.
findingfarina.com
What Are the Main Types of Sinus Infections?
As many as 28.9 million adults suffer from sinusitis. People who suffer from such always expect to be congested and in pain. Even temporary sinus infections can ruin your plans and bring on headaches and other terrible symptoms. Sinus comes from several infections. These infections trigger sinusitis anytime, whether you’re ready or not.
cohaitungchi.com
Itchy foot and diabetes: what to do?
An itchy diabetic foot requires special attention. Itching can also occur before a skin lesion, due to dry skin, skin pathology or arteriopathy. In this case, there is a significant risk of infection or even amputation. In the case of itchy feet, there are treatments available depending on the cause of the itching. It is therefore important to consult a doctor and to adopt certain preventive measures. Podexpert explains everything.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
312 – Aged Care Tech Summit 2022 Feature Episode
312 – Aged Care Tech Summit 2022 Feature Episode. Earlier in the year Talking HealthTech was a supporting partner at the 4th Annual Aged Care Tech Summit 2022 in Sydney. During the event we were doing our thing, catching up with speakers after their sessions and recording quick conversations – which you’re going to hear in a minute in this episode.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
#177: Creating Magical Moments and Living Your Best Life as a Healthcare Leader featuring Renwick Brutus
#177: Creating Magical Moments and Living Your Best Life as a Healthcare Leader featuring Renwick Brutus. In this episode, we talk with our special guest Renwick Brutus about living your best life regardless of your circumstances as a healthcare leader. Renwick has created multiple workshops and published “The Achievers Pocket...
Study: Teens' brains physically altered, prematurely aged by pandemic stress
Stress related to the COVID-19 pandemic has physically altered -- and prematurely aged -- the brains of adolescents, making their brain structures appear several years older than the pre-pandemic brains of peers.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Best Health Care Podcasts of 2022
Our annual look back at some of the best health care podcast episodes of the year with help from a few of our podcast host friends. Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, Policymaker in Residence, University of Michigan’s Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy and host of America Dissected. Keris Myrick,...
MedicineNet.com
Why Is My Vision Fuzzy and My Head Hurts? 8 Causes
Learn about conditions that can cause fuzzy vision and headache, treatment, and when to call a doctor. Learn about conditions that can cause fuzzy vision and headache, treatment, and when to call a doctor. 8 conditions that cause fuzzy vision and headaches. 1. Migraines. Migraines are fairly common, affecting 1...
Healthline
Understanding and Managing the Dental Complications of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma
Dental complications like tooth decay and gum disease are usually caused by treatments for Hodgkin’s lymphoma rather than the cancer itself. Prevention strategies can help reduce these complications. Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a cancer that develops in a group of white blood cells called lymphocytes. It makes up about.
KevinMD.com
My daughter and COVID: a tale of 3 doctors
It was the best of medical encounters; it was the worst of medical encounters. But it is indeed a story of how two physicians viewed the same situation very differently, and how one brought trauma to a young patient, and one (two) brought healing to that very patient with the same set of information.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Episode 19: We’re Not Dangerous – Advocacy for Mental Illness with Kitt O’Malley
Episode 19: We’re Not Dangerous – Advocacy for Mental Illness with Kitt O’Malley. Join Dr. Amy & mental health advocate, Kitt O’Malley as we discuss her journey. As a former therapist and adult living with Bipolar Disorder, she shares with vulnerability and compassion for herself, her family and those living with mental illness. Kitt’s approach is warm and insightful – and it will give you perspective as a healthcare professional b/c we can often miss mental illness, in plain sight, if we’re not curious and if we’re not listening with an open mind and heart.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Effective doctors need to be challenged
“Empathy, intelligence, and commitment are crucial traits every doctor must have to succeed. However, there is one trait that stands above the rest. One of the most important aspects of an effective doctor is the desire to be challenged and overcome difficult situations. I feel I’ve exemplified that throughout my life. Whether it be through those experiences, starting clubs, organizing teams, or helping those less fortunate than me, I haven’t backed down.”
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Symptoms of Adrenal Burnout?
Adrenal glands are two small glands located on top of your kidneys, which produce various hormones, including cortisol. Their function is to produce hormones such as adrenaline and noradrenaline, which help the body prepare for fight or flight. Under stress, you produce and release short bursts of cortisol into your bloodstream.
cohaitungchi.com
Chemo Regimen FAQs: AC + T
One of the common types of chemotherapies for breast cancer, AC + T includes three drugs: doxorubicin (Adriamycin), cyclophosphamide (Cytoxan), and a taxane drug (Taxol, Taxotere). You don’t have to remember the names, just the initials since anyone who needs to know will recognize what the letters stand for.
Comments / 0