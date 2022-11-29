Episode 19: We’re Not Dangerous – Advocacy for Mental Illness with Kitt O’Malley. Join Dr. Amy & mental health advocate, Kitt O’Malley as we discuss her journey. As a former therapist and adult living with Bipolar Disorder, she shares with vulnerability and compassion for herself, her family and those living with mental illness. Kitt’s approach is warm and insightful – and it will give you perspective as a healthcare professional b/c we can often miss mental illness, in plain sight, if we’re not curious and if we’re not listening with an open mind and heart.

