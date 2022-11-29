ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

Crypto Lender BlockFi Goes Bankrupt

Since the overnight fall of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange on November 11, the crypto space has been waiting to see what other dominoes will fall. FTX and its sister company Alameda Research, the two heads of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire, were centerpieces of the cryptocurrency industry. The two companies had played the saviors of crypto firms weakened by the collapse of sister cryptocurrencies Luna and UST last May.
thecoinrise.com

FTX Ownership of U.S Bank Raises Concerns

Several revelations have cropped up in the wake of the FTX liquidity crisis and its bankruptcy proceedings. Some of the exchange’s unethical practices including its strategy of plunging customers’ funds into unregulated business were equally uncovered. The latest surprising stunt is the connection between FTX Derivatives Exchange and one of the United States’ smallest banks.
financefeeds.com

FTX resumes salary payments to employees and contractors, except in Bahamas and Australia

“FTX also is making cash payments to selected non-U.S. vendors and service providers where necessary to preserve business operations, subject to the limits approved by the Bankruptcy Court. We recognize the hardship imposed by the temporary interruption in these payments and thank all of our valuable employees and partners for their support.”
decrypt.co

Authorities in Turkey Seize FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s Assets

Turkey’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board has seized assets belonging to the local subsidiary of the FTX crypto exchange and its affiliates. Amid a probe into the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, Turkish authorities have seized the assets of Sam Bankman-Fried and other affiliates, the Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Wednesday.
BBC

Millions to receive next cost-of-living payments

Cost-of-living payments worth hundreds of pounds will arrive in millions of people's accounts from Wednesday. More than 11 million pensioners will receive regular winter fuel payments boosted by an extra £300 this year. A million people on tax credits can also expect to see a second cost-of-living payment arrive...
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
R.A. Heim

Inflation Relief money still coming to millions of people

rolls of moneyPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving a payment for up to $1,050 from the state of California. (source)
