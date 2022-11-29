Read full article on original website
A new bankruptcy filing shows the value of FTX's crypto holdings is just $659,000, after Sam Bankman-Fried said they were worth $5.5 billion
Bankruptcy filings show the fair value of crypto held by FTX is $659,000. That compares to Sam Bankman-Fried claim FTX held about $5.5 billion in "less liquid" crypto tokens. "Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls," new FTX CEO John Ray III said.
Crypto Lender BlockFi Goes Bankrupt
Since the overnight fall of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange on November 11, the crypto space has been waiting to see what other dominoes will fall. FTX and its sister company Alameda Research, the two heads of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire, were centerpieces of the cryptocurrency industry. The two companies had played the saviors of crypto firms weakened by the collapse of sister cryptocurrencies Luna and UST last May.
FTX Ownership of U.S Bank Raises Concerns
Several revelations have cropped up in the wake of the FTX liquidity crisis and its bankruptcy proceedings. Some of the exchange’s unethical practices including its strategy of plunging customers’ funds into unregulated business were equally uncovered. The latest surprising stunt is the connection between FTX Derivatives Exchange and one of the United States’ smallest banks.
U.S. cryptocurrency lender BlockFi files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, will lay off about 200 staff
Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi Inc. and eight of its affiliates have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization in the U.S. District of New Jersey, the company announced early Tuesday morning in Asia time. Fast facts. With the filing, BlockFi says it will focus on recovering obligations it is owed by its...
FTX resumes salary payments to employees and contractors, except in Bahamas and Australia
“FTX also is making cash payments to selected non-U.S. vendors and service providers where necessary to preserve business operations, subject to the limits approved by the Bankruptcy Court. We recognize the hardship imposed by the temporary interruption in these payments and thank all of our valuable employees and partners for their support.”
Man Who Bought Bitcoin At $1 Believes BTC Price Is Ultimately Headed For $100,000
Davinci Jeremie, an early crypto adopter and host of the davincij15 YouTube channel, predicts that Bitcoin’s price will grow by ten times in the next bull run but warns it could plunge further before then. “I think we will finally see $100,000…I think we’ll do at least 10x from...
Authorities in Turkey Seize FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s Assets
Turkey’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board has seized assets belonging to the local subsidiary of the FTX crypto exchange and its affiliates. Amid a probe into the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, Turkish authorities have seized the assets of Sam Bankman-Fried and other affiliates, the Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Wednesday.
Defiant Sam Bankman-Fried declares he has ‘2 weeks to raise $8b’ after FTX bankruptcy
‘I was one of the world’s greatest fundraisers; now I’m the fallen wreckage of one.’
Ethereum is a 'con', will eventually 'blow up' like FTX as Bitcoin becomes primary global form of money
(Kitco News) - In the long-run, Bitcoin will become the world's primary form of money, replacing the U.S. dollar and other fiat currencies, and beating out altcoins, according to Cory Klippsten, CEO and Founder of Swan Bitcoin. "The very likely outcome is that Bitcoin continues to grow in size and...
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
A Winklevoss-run crypto operation has frozen $700 million in client withdrawals as it becomes ensnared in the FTX disaster
Genesis Global Capital also halted withdrawals and is the lending partner of Gemini Earn.
