Since the overnight fall of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange on November 11, the crypto space has been waiting to see what other dominoes will fall. FTX and its sister company Alameda Research, the two heads of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire, were centerpieces of the cryptocurrency industry. The two companies had played the saviors of crypto firms weakened by the collapse of sister cryptocurrencies Luna and UST last May.

2 DAYS AGO