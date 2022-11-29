Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalen Wilson hit five 3-pointers and scored 22 points, MJ Rice added 19 and No. 9 Kansas beat Texas Southern 87-55 on Monday night. Grady Dick had 15 points, Josef Yesufu 14 and KJ Adams 10 for the Jayhawks, who bounced back from a loss to Tennessee at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Davon Barnes had 22 points and Zytarious Mortle scored 11 to lead the Tigers, whose brutal nonconference schedule has taken them to Texas Tech, Houston and Auburn already this season. Up next for the Jayhawks is a game against Seton Hall in the Big East-Big 12 Battle.

UNDATED (AP) — Houston is the No. 1 team in the AP men's college basketball poll. It is the first top ranking for the Cougars since Clyde Drexler and Akeem Olajuwon had Houston there in the final poll of the 1982-83 season. They received 45 of 63 first-place votes from a national media panel. Texas climbed to No. 2 with Virginia, Arizona and Purdue rounding out the top five. North Carolina had been No. 1 all season but fell all the way to 18 after losing twice last week. Every slot in the Top 25 has a new team this week except for No. 16 Illinois.

UNDATED (AP) — South Carolina remains the unanimous No. 1 choice in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll. The Gamecocks suffered a scare when reigning Player of the Year Aliyah Boston left Sunday’s game with a foot injury. Stanford, UConn, Ohio State and Indiana round out the top five. No. 9 Virginia Tech is in the top 10 for the first time since 1999. Louisville saw its run of 98 straight weeks in the top 10 end as the Cardinals fell to 18th. It was the longest active streak.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU has a definite route to the College Football Playoff after its regular season-ending rout of Iowa State. That wasn’t the case in 2014, when TCU was left out of the inaugural four-team playoff the day after another seven-TD win over the Cyclones. These Horned Frogs have the first undefeated regular season by a Big 12 team since Texas in 2009 after a 62-14 victory. They play in the Big 12 championship game next Saturday against No. 13 Kansas State. The league didn't have a title game in 2014, when TCU lost once. The Frogs beat K-State 38-28 in mid-October.

UNDATED (AP) — The college football season goes so fast. Seems like it was just yesterday that Florida State won a wild game against LSU on the Sunday of Labor weekend. Who could forget it? Well, 12 weeks later it appears some AP Top 25 voters have. The Associated Press college football poll got a remake near the top thanks to four top-10 teams losing this past weekend. But there were some interesting rankings among several teams that have played. Head-to-head results were overlooked in few notable situations.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Grant Sherfield scored 12 points and Tanner Groves scored 10 and Oklahoma beat Ole Miss 59-55. Following Myles Burns’ dunk with 4:26 that gave the Rebels a 55-52 lead, Ole Miss proceeded to miss its final eight shots and Oklahoma secured the win with a 7-0 run. Amaree Abram scored 17 for Ole Miss.