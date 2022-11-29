Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Matt Rhule's eight-year contract as Nebraska's football coach is valued at $74 million. That will make him the third highest-paid coach in the Big Ten behind Ohio State’s Ryan Day and Michigan State’s Mel Tucker and among the top 10 nationally. Rhule was introduced Monday at the team's indoor practice facility. He promised to bring back a physical style of play to Nebraska. Athletic director Trev Alberts says Rhule's success turning around Temple and Baylor made him the best choice for Nebraska. Alberts also says programs need to pay a premium for coaches to compete in the Big Ten or Southeastern Conference.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The Big Ten has disciplined Michigan State and Michigan for their roles in stadium tunnel altercations that led to seven Spartans being charged with crimes. The conference announced Monday that it is fining Michigan State $100,000. And the Big Ten is suspending Spartans cornerback Khary Crump for the first eight games of next season. Crump is facing a felonious assault charge. The Big Ten is also reprimanding Michigan for not providing adequate protection for both teams as they left the playing surface.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell spent much of his first day on the job speaking to his new players and realizing that many of them had hoped this search would have a different outcome. Fickell told them that change is never easy while adding that “the things that are easy aren't what last.” Many players had openly called for interim head coach Jim Leonhard to get the job for keeps. Fickell comes to Wisconsin after going 57-18 in six seasons at Cincinnati. Fickell led Cincinnati to the College Football Playoff last season.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has entered the transfer portal, team spokesman Dave Ablauf confirmed on Monday. McNamara had a season-ending knee injury Sept. 17 against Connecticut, one game after J.J. McCarthy won the starting job. McCarthy will lead the second-ranked Wolverines against Purdue on Saturday night in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis. Last year, McNamara helped Michigan end an eight-game losing streak to rival Ohio State and go on to win the conference championship for the first time since 2004. McNamara can potentially play at another school for two seasons.

UNDATED (AP) — Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell returned home to his family following last weekend’s victory at rival Indiana. He still hasn’t returned to campus. So as the Boilermakers began preparing for the first Big Ten championship game in school history, their sixth-year quarterback and uncontested leader remained in Illinois. His family is mourning the death of O’Connell’s oldest brother, Sean. When exactly O’Connell returns to Purdue is unclear. But coach Jeff Brohm said he expects O’Connell to start Saturday when the Boilermakers play No. 2 Michigan in Indianapolis.

UNDATED (AP) — Houston is the No. 1 team in the AP men's college basketball poll. It is the first top ranking for the Cougars since Clyde Drexler and Akeem Olajuwon had Houston there in the final poll of the 1982-83 season. They received 45 of 63 first-place votes from a national media panel. Texas climbed to No. 2 with Virginia, Arizona and Purdue rounding out the top five. North Carolina had been No. 1 all season but fell all the way to 18 after losing twice last week. Every slot in the Top 25 has a new team this week except for No. 16 Illinois.

UNDATED (AP) — South Carolina remains the unanimous No. 1 choice in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll. The Gamecocks suffered a scare when reigning Player of the Year Aliyah Boston left Sunday’s game with a foot injury. Stanford, UConn, Ohio State and Indiana round out the top five. No. 9 Virginia Tech is in the top 10 for the first time since 1999. Louisville saw its run of 98 straight weeks in the top 10 end as the Cardinals fell to 18th. It was the longest active streak.

UNDATED (AP) — The college football season goes so fast. Seems like it was just yesterday that Florida State won a wild game against LSU on the Sunday of Labor weekend. Who could forget it? Well, 12 weeks later it appears some AP Top 25 voters have. The Associated Press college football poll got a remake near the top thanks to four top-10 teams losing this past weekend. But there were some interesting rankings among several teams that have played. Head-to-head results were overlooked in few notable situations.