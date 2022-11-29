AM Prep-Segue

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Margie Szaroleta - Associated Press
 2 days ago

KELSEY GRAMMER WILL BRING BACK “FRASIER”

NEW YORK (AP) - Frasier Crane is coming back -- but Niles Crane is not. Kelsey Grammer is working on reviving “Frasier” as a streaming series for Paramount Plus. Grammer says when he saw the success of the reboot of “Roseanne,” he asked the cast of “Frasier” if they’d be interested in coming back. David Hyde Pierce, who plays Niles, said no. That actually did Grammer a favor. He says he had wanted to take Frasier into a new phase of his life, rather than try to “make the old show become a new show.” In the meantime, Grammer stars with his daughter, Spencer Grammer, in the Lifetime TV movie, “The 12 Days of Christmas Eve.”

ROBERT DOWNEY JR. FILMS HIS DAD IN “SR."

UNDATED (AP) - Robert Downey Jr.’s film about his first movie influence will debut Friday on Netflix. The movie “Sr.” is about his dad, cult filmmaker Robert Downey Senior. The younger Downey spent three years filming before his father’s death in 2021 at the age of 85. The film also showcases some of Junior’s first steps into acting.

HBO WILL AIR PELOSI DOC SHOT BY HER DAUGHTER

LOS ANGELES (AP) - HBO will run a documentary next month about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that was shot by her daughter, filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi. Some of the footage from “Pelosi in the House” was shown as part of the House investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. HBO says the documentary uses footage shot over three decades. It premieres Dec. 13. Alexandra Pelosi has made other political documentaries, including “Journeys with George,” about George W. Bush’s 2000 presidential campaign.

