Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Houston is the No. 1 team in the AP men's college basketball poll. It is the first top ranking for the Cougars since Clyde Drexler and Akeem Olajuwon had Houston there in the final poll of the 1982-83 season. They received 45 of 63 first-place votes from a national media panel. Texas climbed to No. 2 with Virginia, Arizona and Purdue rounding out the top five. North Carolina had been No. 1 all season but fell all the way to 18 after losing twice last week. Every slot in the Top 25 has a new team this week except for No. 16 Illinois.

UNDATED (AP) — South Carolina remains the unanimous No. 1 choice in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll. The Gamecocks suffered a scare when reigning Player of the Year Aliyah Boston left Sunday’s game with a foot injury. Stanford, UConn, Ohio State and Indiana round out the top five. No. 9 Virginia Tech is in the top 10 for the first time since 1999. Louisville saw its run of 98 straight weeks in the top 10 end as the Cardinals fell to 18th. It was the longest active streak.

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei will start at quarterback when the 10th-ranked Tigers face No. 24 North Carolina in the ACC Championship game on Saturday. Uiagalelei struggled during Clemson's 31-30 loss to rival Clemson on Saturday. He completed just eight of 29 passes for 99 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Swinney said the Tigers had turnovers on special teams and breakdowns on defense that Uiagalelei was not responsible for.

UNDATED (AP) — The college football season goes so fast. Seems like it was just yesterday that Florida State won a wild game against LSU on the Sunday of Labor weekend. Who could forget it? Well, 12 weeks later it appears some AP Top 25 voters have. The Associated Press college football poll got a remake near the top thanks to four top-10 teams losing this past weekend. But there were some interesting rankings among several teams that have played. Head-to-head results were overlooked in few notable situations.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast and Southeastern conferences are set to begin an annual inter-conference men’s and women’s basketball battle next season. The leagues and ESPN announced Monday the creation of the ACC/SEC Challenge for both sports for the 2023-24 season. That marks an end to the ACC/Big Ten Challenge established by ESPN with the leagues in 1999. The women’s version followed eight years later. The final edition takes place this week. The SEC/Big 12 Challenge began for the men during the 2013-14 season, followed by the women a year later. Its final edition comes in January.