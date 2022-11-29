ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press

By AP
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 2 days ago

UNDATED (AP) — Houston is the No. 1 team in the AP men's college basketball poll. It is the first top ranking for the Cougars since Clyde Drexler and Akeem Olajuwon had Houston there in the final poll of the 1982-83 season. They received 45 of 63 first-place votes from a national media panel. Texas climbed to No. 2 with Virginia, Arizona and Purdue rounding out the top five. North Carolina had been No. 1 all season but fell all the way to 18 after losing twice last week. Every slot in the Top 25 has a new team this week except for No. 16 Illinois.

UNDATED (AP) — South Carolina remains the unanimous No. 1 choice in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll. The Gamecocks suffered a scare when reigning Player of the Year Aliyah Boston left Sunday’s game with a foot injury. Stanford, UConn, Ohio State and Indiana round out the top five. No. 9 Virginia Tech is in the top 10 for the first time since 1999. Louisville saw its run of 98 straight weeks in the top 10 end as the Cardinals fell to 18th. It was the longest active streak.

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei will start at quarterback when the 10th-ranked Tigers face No. 24 North Carolina in the ACC Championship game on Saturday. Uiagalelei struggled during Clemson's 31-30 loss to rival Clemson on Saturday. He completed just eight of 29 passes for 99 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Swinney said the Tigers had turnovers on special teams and breakdowns on defense that Uiagalelei was not responsible for.

UNDATED (AP) — The college football season goes so fast. Seems like it was just yesterday that Florida State won a wild game against LSU on the Sunday of Labor weekend. Who could forget it? Well, 12 weeks later it appears some AP Top 25 voters have. The Associated Press college football poll got a remake near the top thanks to four top-10 teams losing this past weekend. But there were some interesting rankings among several teams that have played. Head-to-head results were overlooked in few notable situations.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast and Southeastern conferences are set to begin an annual inter-conference men’s and women’s basketball battle next season. The leagues and ESPN announced Monday the creation of the ACC/SEC Challenge for both sports for the 2023-24 season. That marks an end to the ACC/Big Ten Challenge established by ESPN with the leagues in 1999. The women’s version followed eight years later. The final edition takes place this week. The SEC/Big 12 Challenge began for the men during the 2013-14 season, followed by the women a year later. Its final edition comes in January.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

Walker's 26 lead UAB past Jacksonville 80-61

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jordan Walker scored 26 points as UAB beat Jacksonville 80-61 on Wednesday night. Walker shot 10 for 24, including 6 for 13 from beyond the arc for the Blazers (6-1). Eric Gaines added 15 points while shooting 6 for 16, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc, and they also had six assists and four steals. Ty Brewer was 4 of 6 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points. The Dolphins (3-2) were led in scoring by Kevion Nolan, who finished with 20 points and two steals. Gyasi Powell added 12 points and four assists and Omar Payne finished with 10 points and six rebounds. The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Leader Telegram

Lowell scores 20 as Portland defeats Multnomah 100-79

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Wyatt Lowell helped lead Portland over Multnomah on Wednesday with 20 points off of the bench in a 100-79 victory. Lowell had five assists for the Pilots (6-4). Vasilije Vucinic added 16 points while shooting 8 of 9 from the field, and he also had six rebounds. Juan Sebastian Gorosito shot 4 for 8 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points. ...
Leader Telegram

Shabazz scores 16, San Francisco defeats Little Rock 90-68

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Khalil Shabazz scored 16 points as San Francisco beat Little Rock 90-68 on Wednesday. Shabazz also had seven rebounds, seven assists, and five steals for the Dons (7-1). Zane Meeks shot 4 for 5 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to add 14 points. Isaiah Hawthorne shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points. Tyrell Roberts also had 12. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Leader Telegram

Johnson and DePaul earn 103-98 OT win over Samford

CHICAGO (AP) — Javan Johnson scored 28 points, including seven in the overtime, as DePaul defeated Samford 103-98 on Wednesday. Johnson added four blocks for the Blue Demons (4-3). Umoja Gibson added 18 points while shooting 5 for 13 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds and nine assists. Da'Sean Nelson was 6 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line to...
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

IN PHOTOS: Faces in the Crowd - Clemson

CLEMSON -- The streak is over!. South Carolina snapped a seven-game skid to rival Clemson at Memorial Stadium. A crowd of 81,500 saw the Gamecocks emerge victorious over a Top 10 opponent for the second straight week and end the regular season on a high note. Did you make the...
CLEMSON, SC
The Rogersville Review

Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. declares for NFL draft

Penn State standout cornerback Joey Porter Jr. said Wednesday that he will skip the team's bowl game and is declaring for the NFL draft. Porter is viewed as one of top cornerback prospects and figures to be selected among the first 20 picks. "To my coaches and teammates, I will cherish the memories we have made and the lessons we have learned together," Porter said on his Twitter account. "I...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Leader Telegram

AM Prep-Kickers

WORLD CUP FRENZY PUTS STRAIN ON QATAR’S CAMELS MESAIEED, Qatar (AP) — As Qatar welcomes more than a million fans for the monthlong World Cup, even its camels are working overtime. An influx of visitors the tiny emirate has never before seen is rushing to check off a bucket-list of quintessential Gulf tourist experiences: ride on a camel’s back, take a photograph with a falcon and wander through the cobbled alleys of old markets. On a recent Friday afternoon, hundreds of visitors in soccer uniforms...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
944
Followers
10K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy