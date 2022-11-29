ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Here is the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press

By AP
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 2 days ago

UNDATED (AP) — Auburn hired Liberty coach Hugh Freeze to take over the football program more than five years after his resignation from SEC West rival Mississippi amid both personal and NCAA scandals. Auburn athletic director John Cohen announced the move after what he called a “well-vetted search.” Freeze went 34-15 in four seasons at Liberty. He replaces Bryan Harsin, who was fired after going 9-12 in less than two seasons at a proud program that has fallen on hard times. Freeze called Auburn “one of the preeminent programs in college football.”

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Ricky Council scored a season-high 27 points and No. 11 Arkansas used a 17-0 run late in the second half to hold off Troy 74-61 on Monday night. Makhi Mitchell and Anthony Black each added 14 points. Nelson Phillips led the Trojans with 23 points. Troy led for most of the game and led by two before Arkansas' final run.

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s recent frustrations in the Southeastern Conference championship game are providing extra motivation for the Bulldogs to remain focused this week. Saturday’s matchup against No. 11 LSU in Atlanta will be No. 1 Georgia’s fifth SEC championship game in the last six seasons under coach Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs’ only SEC title in that span came in 2017. Georgia is the defending national champion, but most players are still looking for their first conference championship. The players say that’s more than enough reason to avoid the temptation to look ahead to the four-team College Football Playoff.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Tolu Smith scored 12 points, D.J. Jeffries scored 10, 11 Mississippi State players entered the scoring column and the Bulldogs used the second half to pull away from Omaha for a 74-54 win. Jaeden Marshall’s 3-pointer with 16:52 remaining reduced Omaha’s deficit to 38-31, but a scoring drought that lasted almost eight minutes for the Mavericks allowed for an 18-0 run and the Bulldogs were never threatened again. Frankie Fildler scored 10 for Omaha and reserve Tony Osburn scored 10 shooting 4 for 5.

UNDATED (AP) — South Carolina remains the unanimous No. 1 choice in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll. The Gamecocks suffered a scare when reigning Player of the Year Aliyah Boston left Sunday’s game with a foot injury. Stanford, UConn, Ohio State and Indiana round out the top five. No. 9 Virginia Tech is in the top 10 for the first time since 1999. Louisville saw its run of 98 straight weeks in the top 10 end as the Cardinals fell to 18th. It was the longest active streak.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said Aliyah Boston's availability for Tuesday night's game with No. 15 UCLA is a game-time decision. Boston hurt her right ankle in Sunday's win over Hampton. She left for the locker room right before halftime and returned in the third quarter with a walking boot over her foot and ankle. Staley said Boston felt better today, although she did not fully participate in practice. Boston was shooting free throws without the boot on after the session wrapped up. If Boston can't play, Staley said she's confident in her other post players.

UNDATED (AP) — Houston is the No. 1 team in the AP men's college basketball poll. It is the first top ranking for the Cougars since Clyde Drexler and Akeem Olajuwon had Houston there in the final poll of the 1982-83 season. They received 45 of 63 first-place votes from a national media panel. Texas climbed to No. 2 with Virginia, Arizona and Purdue rounding out the top five. North Carolina had been No. 1 all season but fell all the way to 18 after losing twice last week. Every slot in the Top 25 has a new team this week except for No. 16 Illinois.

UNDATED (AP) — Tennessee finished the regular season as the Football Bowl Subdivision leader in total offense and scoring while Washington and Air Force led the other major offensive categories. The Volunteers’ 56-0 win over Vanderbilt left them with season averages of 538.1 yards and 47.3 points per game. Washington has thrown for 376.7 yards per game and Air Force has rushed for 330.9 yards per game. UAB's DeWayne McBride leads the nation with more than 1,700 rushing yards and an average of better than 155 yards per game.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

The SEC should do Carolina a solid on the bowl game

South Carolina will be playing in its 25th bowl game during the holidays. It’s a very safe bet that the game will be in the state of Florida. The only question is where. Two of the top bowl prognosticators in the game are Brett McMurphy from Action Network and our own Brad Crawford from 247Sports. McMurphy has a projection of South Carolina vs. Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl (formerly the Outback) while Crawford says the Gamecocks will play Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl, but cautioned in a recent VIP report on TheBigSpur.com that Tampa is definitely in play.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Associated Press

No. 1 Georgia motivated to end SEC championship game drought

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s recent frustrations in the Southeastern Conference championship game are providing extra motivation for the Bulldogs to remain focused this week. Saturday’s matchup against No. 11 LSU in Atlanta will be No. 1 Georgia’s fifth SEC championship game in the last six seasons under coach Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs’ only SEC title in that span came in 2017, when they beat Auburn 28-7. Georgia is the defending national champion, but most players are still looking for their first conference championship. The players say that’s more than enough reason to avoid the temptation to look ahead to the four-team College Football Playoff.
ATHENS, GA
Leader Telegram

AP source: Rose Bowl agrees to clear way for CFP expansion

Rose Bowl game organizers informed College Football Playoff officials Wednesday they are willing to alter agreements for the 2024 and ’25 seasons, clearing the way for the CFP to expand to 12 teams. A person with knowledge of the discussions between game organizers and CFP officials told The Associated Press that the Rose Bowl is prepared to be flexible and wants to continue to be part of the playoff beyond 2025. ...
247Sports

How to watch, stream, listen to LSU vs Georgia

No. 14 LSU (9-3, 6-2) and No. 1 Georgia (12-0, 8-0) square off in the SEC Championship Game at 2 p.m. CT Saturday on CBS. No longer in the playoff hunt, the Tigers have their sights set on a conference championship, while the Bulldogs look to stay perfect, heading into the College Football Playoff.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Leader Telegram

Walker's 26 lead UAB past Jacksonville 80-61

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jordan Walker scored 26 points as UAB beat Jacksonville 80-61 on Wednesday night. Walker shot 10 for 24, including 6 for 13 from beyond the arc for the Blazers (6-1). Eric Gaines added 15 points while shooting 6 for 16, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc, and they also had six assists and four steals. Ty Brewer was 4 of 6 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points. The Dolphins (3-2) were led in scoring by Kevion Nolan, who finished with 20 points and two steals. Gyasi Powell added 12 points and four assists and Omar Payne finished with 10 points and six rebounds. The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Leader Telegram

Shabazz scores 16, San Francisco defeats Little Rock 90-68

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Khalil Shabazz scored 16 points as San Francisco beat Little Rock 90-68 on Wednesday. Shabazz also had seven rebounds, seven assists, and five steals for the Dons (7-1). Zane Meeks shot 4 for 5 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to add 14 points. Isaiah Hawthorne shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points. Tyrell Roberts also had 12. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
LSUCountry

LSU Players Look Ahead to No. 1 Georgia, SEC Title Game

Despite the loss to Texas A&M spoiling LSU’s chances of a College Football Playoff berth, this program is still playing with something to prove. Mekhi Garner detailed the SEC Championship Game as the Tigers’ “national championship,” looking to come out and make a statement on Saturday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Leader Telegram

AM Prep-Kickers

WORLD CUP FRENZY PUTS STRAIN ON QATAR’S CAMELS MESAIEED, Qatar (AP) — As Qatar welcomes more than a million fans for the monthlong World Cup, even its camels are working overtime. An influx of visitors the tiny emirate has never before seen is rushing to check off a bucket-list of quintessential Gulf tourist experiences: ride on a camel’s back, take a photograph with a falcon and wander through the cobbled alleys of old markets. On a recent Friday afternoon, hundreds of visitors in soccer uniforms...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Leader Telegram

Lowell scores 20 as Portland defeats Multnomah 100-79

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Wyatt Lowell helped lead Portland over Multnomah on Wednesday with 20 points off of the bench in a 100-79 victory. Lowell had five assists for the Pilots (6-4). Vasilije Vucinic added 16 points while shooting 8 of 9 from the field, and he also had six rebounds. Juan Sebastian Gorosito shot 4 for 8 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points. ...
Leader Telegram

AM Prep-Segue

MISTRIAL DECLARED IN DANNY MASTERSON RAPE CASE LOS ANGELES (AP) - A judge has declared a mistrial for Danny Masterson, who is charged with three rapes. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo says the jurors are “hopelessly deadlocked.” Jurors say they had voted seven times in the past two days without being able to reach consensus. The jury had resumed Monday after having last week off for the holiday. Two jurors had been replaced after coming down with COVID-19. ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
944
Followers
10K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy