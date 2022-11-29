AM Prep-Music

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By By Margie Szaroleta - Associated Press
BOB DYLAN REGRETS USING AUTO-PEN

UNDATED (AP) - Bob Dylan has apologized after fans noticed that his autographs were a little too alike lately. Purchasers of some of Dylan’s art prints and a limited edition of his book “The Philosophy of Modern Song” noticed that his signature was exactly the same on each one. Dylan says in a rare statement he has hand-signed every one -- until 2019, when he got a bad case of vertigo. It was still occurring when the pandemic started and complicated matters even more. Dylan says the idea of an “auto-pen” was suggested to make things easier, and he was told “this kind of thing is done ‘all the time’ in the art and literary worlds.” Dylan says using a machine was “an error in judgment” and he is working with his publisher and art partners to rectify it.

JANIS IAN IS UNABLE TO SING LOS ANGELES (AP) - Janis Ian has scarring on her vocal cord that is affecting her ability to sing and even to speak. Ian says in a statement she had a virus unrelated to COVD-19 earlier this year that affected her throat. She called off what was supposed to be her farewell tour in September after doctors could not find an effective treatment. Ian says she can’t hold her notes and her phrasing is off because it takes more air to get past the scarring. Ian, who is 71, says she considers herself lucky that her condition is not life-threatening. She considers herself lucky for other reasons, too. What she’s calling her final album, “The Light at the End of the Line,” has been nominated for the folk album Grammy. She’s also working on donating her memorabilia -- including her family’s FBI files -- to Berea College in Kentucky.

DUA LIPA IS AN ALBANIAN CITIZEN

TIRANA, Albania (AP) - Dua Lipa now has Albanian citizenship. Lipa took the oath of citizenship on Sunday at city hall in the capital of Tirana. Lipa was born in London, and her parents are Albanians from Kosovo. Lipa says taking the oath of citizenship is “an indescribable great joy with such acceptance, love and everything.” She also took a photo, gave fingerprints and signed an application to get an identity card and passport.

“MIDNIGHT” STAYS AT NUMBER ONE

LOS ANGELES (AP) - “Midnights” by Taylor Swift is still the number-one album in the country. It moved another 177,000 units this week, putting it on top of the Billboard 200 albums chart for a fourth nonconsecutive week. “Her Loss” by Drake and 21 Savage maintains second, while Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” stays in third. “It’s Only Me” by Lil Baby keeps fourth place. Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” is number five.

WORLD CUP FRENZY PUTS STRAIN ON QATAR’S CAMELS MESAIEED, Qatar (AP) — As Qatar welcomes more than a million fans for the monthlong World Cup, even its camels are working overtime. An influx of visitors the tiny emirate has never before seen is rushing to check off a bucket-list of quintessential Gulf tourist experiences: ride on a camel’s back, take a photograph with a falcon and wander through the cobbled alleys of old markets. On a recent Friday afternoon, hundreds of visitors in soccer uniforms...
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 1:51 a.m. EST

Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79 NEW YORK (AP) — Christine McVie, the soulful British musician who sang lead on many of Fleetwood Mac’s biggest hits, has died at 79. The band announced her death on social media Wednesday, saying “there are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie.” No cause of death or other details were immediately provided. McVie was a steady presence and personality in a band known for its frequent lineup changes and volatile personalities....
AM Prep-Cyber Corner

IN THE NEWS: TWITTER ENDS ENFORCEMENT OF COVID MISINFORMATION POLICY UNDATED (AP) - Twitter is no longer enforcing its policy against misinformation about COVID-19. The change was announced in an online update to Twitter’s rules and comes after the platform was purchased by Elon Musk, who in the past has himself spread misleading COVID claims on Twitter. The platform enacted its COVID misinformation policy in early 2020 and since then has suspended more than 11,000 accounts and removed nearly 100,000 pieces of content that it...
McConaughey, Kunis among People mag's 'People of the Year'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Matthew McConaughey, Mila Kunis, Jennifer Hudson and “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson have been named People magazine’s 2022 “People of the Year.” The magazine unveiled its annual list Wednesday, with Editor in Chief Wendy Naugle explaining this year’s honorees were selected because of their efforts to help others. McConaughey was chosen for his advocacy efforts after the Uvalde school shooting rocked his hometown. Kunis...
