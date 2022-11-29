Read full article on original website
"Shocked and horrified": Alarm as Netanyahu set to form Israel's most right-wing government ever
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. People around the world have expressed concerns about Israelis empowering indicted former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form the nation's most far-right government in history since Israel held its fifth election in less than four years on Tuesday.
The Jewish Press
Religious Zionism: One Thing Is True about our Coalition Negotiations – Likud Lies
“Frankly, it’s hard to chase after the dozens of fake spins the Likud routinely puts out to journalists every day,” says a lengthy WhatsApp I received Wednesday evening from Bezalel Smotrich’s spokesman. “We generally believe that it is right to conduct negotiations in the room and not in the media. But the Likud, unfortunately, decided to schedule negotiation meetings with us barely once every three days, and in between to brief and spin to discredit and diminish us, and send legions of tweeters and “commentators” to lie and curse us in the most vulgar manner.”
Israel’s president says ‘world is worried’ about far-right partner in Netanyahu coalition
Israeli president Isaac Herzog has said “the whole world is worried” about the far-right views of Itamar Ben-Gvir, who appears set to become a minister in Benjamin Netanyahu’s new coalition government. Herzog’s statement was caught by a microphone that he apparently thought was off as he held...
The Jewish Press
Progress Between Smotrich and Netanyahu, Still, Bibi May Ask President for Extension
Likud Chairman Benjamin Netanyahu plans to ask President Isaac Herzog to extend his mandate to form the next government over difficulties in the coalition negotiations, Kan 11 reported Tuesday night. Sources in Likud estimate that Netanyahu will not be able to swear in his government by the end of the...
The Jewish Press
Shaked’s Final Coup: Advancing Plan for 9,000 Housing Units in Northern Jerusalem
Near the end of her stint as Interior Minister in the Lapid government, Ayelet Shaked urged the District Committee for Planning and Construction of the Jerusalem District to speed up the approval process for the huge Atarot project, Israel Hayom reported on Sunday. This is a planned complex of some 9,000 housing units to be built at the location of Jerusalem’s Atarot airport.
Israel Gave the Middle Finger to the U.S. Government
When the FBI launched an official investigation into the murder of American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, Israel responded that it would not participate.
The Jewish Press
A Big Difference between Israel and the Palestinians
Israel has too many elections. The Palestinians have too few. In the last four years, Israel has had five elections. Since 2006 — when Hamas won 74 of the 132 seats in the Palestinian Legislative Council — the Palestinians have had none. Mahmoud Abbas has been serving his “four-year term” as president of the Palestinian Authority since 2005, and there is little evidence that he — or anyone else — will be up for election anytime soon. Part of the reason for the Palestinian Authority’s unwillingness to let the people decide is their understandable concern that Hamas will once again prevail.
The Jewish Press
Ahmad Tibi: Israeli Reporters in Qatar Think All Arabs Are Like Israel Lover Yoseph Haddad
During a faction meeting of Hadash-Ta’al on Monday, MK Ahmad Tibi was asked by a reporter about the hostile attitude Israeli correspondents run into at the World Cup games in Qatar. Tibi answered acerbically: “Who runs into whom? I have seen Israeli journalists sticking microphones in people’s faces and telling them ‘I am Israeli,’ then they complain.”
The Jewish Press
Army Radio Suspends Reporter Who Blamed Ben Gvir for Jerusalem Terror Attacks
Hadas Shtaif, Army radio’s police correspondent, was pulled out of Wednesday’s coverage of the Jerusalem bombings after tweeting: “We started the morning with two terrorist attacks in Jerusalem. Explosives seem to be coming back into the scene in addition to knives, stones, and shooting. Escalation. The forecast? Chain attacks. The presumed internal security minister, regarding your announcement this morning? The police officers and Border Guard fighters who will be harmed will be on you…”
The Jewish Press
Iran Condemns Four to Death for Cooperating with the ‘Zionist Regime’
Four Iranians on Wednesday were sentenced to death for allegedly cooperating with Israel’s Mossad spy agency, according to a Reuters report citing Iran’s semi-official Mehr News Agency. Those accused were punished “for the crime of cooperating with the intelligence services of the Zionist regime and for kidnapping,” said...
The Jewish Press
US Ambassador to UN: ‘Deeply Concerned’ About Sharp Escalation in Violence ‘Between Israelis and Palestinians’
US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield expressed the “deep concern” of the Biden Administration over what she called a “sharp escalation in violence and tension between Israelis and Palestinians.”. Speaking at the monthly UN Security Council Briefing on the Situation in the Middle East, Thomas-Greenfield...
The Jewish Press
Take That, President Herzog: UAE Ambassador Invites Ben Gvir to his Independence Day Party
Urns out, different Arabs have radically different views of the next National Security Minister, MK Itamar Ben Gvir. On the one hand, there’s the Lions’ Den terrorist group, which went on Telegram to blame him for the killing of five Arabs over the past day and to declare a day of rage in response. Ben Gvir told 103FM Thursday morning that he was delighted to see what an impact he had – killing five terrorists by just, well, being there.
The Jewish Press
Deri Conditions Joining Netanyahu’s Coalition on Law Letting him Serve Despite 2nd Criminal Conviction
Shas senior officials told Reshet Bet radio on Monday that until a law is passed allowing their party chairman Aryeh Deri to be appointed minister, there would be no swearing-in of a new government with Shas in it. Shas holds 11 seats in the new Knesset, the second-largest intact faction in Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition.
The Jewish Press
How Israel Lets Palestinian Authority Get Free Power While Taking Over Land
(Israel Hayon via JNS) I have driven down the long, winding road between Neve Tzuf and Ofarim in the western Binyamin region countless times. It is one of the most beautiful routes in the country. This time, however, was different. Instead of enjoying the incredible, breathtaking view of the Binyamin hills, I spent it looking at electricity poles. They carried signs that I had never noticed before: The walls of the Old City of Jerusalem with the Dome of the Rock and the universal symbol for high voltage, a lightning bolt. Underneath the image, in English and Arabic, were the words “Jerusalem District Electric Company” (JDECO).
The Jewish Press
Survey: Majority of Israeli Jews Support Harsher Treatment of Arab Terrorists
The Israel Democracy Institute on Tuesday issued a survey examining the views of Israeli Jews on their relationship with the IDF and the country’s security challenges. The IDI, a left-leaning group any day of the year, issued the survey in honor of its annual conference on National Security and Democracy in cooperation with the Konrad Adenauer Foundation which funds a long list of anti-Israel NGOs and maintains an office in Ramallah (how could it not).
The Jewish Press
Report: Likud Mulls Closure of KAN Public Broadcaster’s News Division
Incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Likud party he leads are considering the possibility of defunding the news division of Israel’s public broadcaster, KAN News, according to an unconfirmed report Sunday by Israel’s Channel 12 News. The network’s drama and documentary divisions would remain intact, according to...
The Jewish Press
Days After Jerusalem Bombings, UN Official Says ‘Palestinians’ Have ‘Right to Resist Israel’
Days after two people were killed in twin bombings of Jerusalem bus stops, a key UN human rights investigator addressing a Hamas-organized event told her audience, “you have a right to resist Israel.”. The UN’s Special Rapporteur on Palestine, Francesca Albanese, was remotely addressing a conference organized by the...
The Jewish Press
I Was Robbed of 70% of the Land of Israel
Editor’s Note: Today is November 29, the 75th anniversary of the 1947 United Nations vote approving the Partition Plan for Palestine. JewishPress.com has published many articles about that sea-change event, but the one that stands out as the most relevant from today’s perspective was authored by Ari Fuld HY”D, detailing some of the key shortcomings of this resolution, the price of which he paid and we continue to endure. We present it again below.
The Jewish Press
UN Adopts Outrageous Resolution to Mark Arab ‘Nakba Day’
The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday voted to adopt its first resolution to mark “Nakba Day” – the day that marks the “catastrophe” of the rebirth of the State of Israel. Ninety states voted to approve the resolution, with 30 opposed, including the US,...
Hospital: 2nd Israeli, wounded in Jerusalem blasts, dies
JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli man died Saturday from wounds he sustained in twin blasts that hit Jerusalem earlier this week, bringing to two the number of dead in the explosions that Israeli police blamed on Palestinians. Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem announced that Tadesse Teshome Ben Madeh...
