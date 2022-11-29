Read full article on original website
Related
solarpowerworldonline.com
US corporate solar installation has doubled since 2019
Led by tech and retail giants, American companies are installing record levels of solar to power their operations and now account for 14% of all installed solar capacity in the United States, according to the “Solar Means Business 2022” report released today by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).
PV Tech
Solar deployment India increased 35% in Q1-3 2022, though price rises continue
Solar installations in India were up 35% year-on-year (YoY) in Q1-3 2022, but the average system cost went increased 7.5% for the same period, according to consultancy Mercom Capital Group. The first nine months of 2022 saw India install 10GW of solar PV, 9GW of which were utility-scale installations, a...
PV Tech
Solar module imports nosedive in India following BCD tariff, JMK Research finds
Imports of solar modules in India decreased by 64% in Q3 2022 compared with the prior quarter whilst cell imports increased by the same amount, according to consultancy JMK Research. The decrease is due to the introduction of a 40% basic customs duty (BCD) on imported solar modules. The BCD...
PV Tech
US commercial solar capacity doubles in last 2.5 years, accounts for 14% of solar market
Over the last two and a half years, commercial solar has doubled its installed capacity in the US, from 9.8GW at the end of 2019 to 19GW of solar PV until June 2022. That is according to the latest edition of the Solar Means Business report, published by trade body the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), which found that since the end of 2019, tech and retail giants have led the increase in commercial solar installation, which currently accounts for 14% of all installed solar capacity in the US.
France 24
US blocks more than 1,000 shipments of solar energy equipment from China over slave labor
More than 1,000 shipments of solar energy components worth hundreds of millions of dollars have piled up at U.S. ports since June under a new law banning imports from China's Xinjiang region over concerns about slave labor, according to federal customs officials and industry sources. The level of seizures, which...
Beyond solar: Here’s what the clean energy future might look like
Images of a clean-energy future tend to feature wind turbines and solar panels, iconic symbols of the struggle to halt global warming. But the United States is pursuing a much wider range of solutions to drive down greenhouse gas emissions. Soon, a direct air capture facility, or a carbon capture and storage project, or a clean hydrogen hub could be proposed in a town near you. Maybe one already has. Two recent laws — last year’s bipartisan infrastructure legislation and this year’s Inflation Reduction Act — offer developers billions of dollars to build these kinds of projects.
CNBC
Biden's Inflation Reduction Act makes green hydrogen profitable at scale, Goldman Sachs says
During an interview with CNBC, Goldman Sachs' Michele DellaVigna touches upon a number of issues related to the energy sector. He describes the Inflation Reduction Act as being "a great template." The IRA was signed into law by President Joe Biden in August after being approved by U.S. lawmakers. During...
PV Tech
Soltec partners with Endesa to build solar tracker factory in Spain
Solar tracker manufacturer Soltec has signed an agreement with Endesa’s renewable subsidiary, Enel Green Power España, to build a solar tracker production facility in Spain. Located in Teruel in the region of Aragon and based at the warehouses and facilities of a former thermal power plant, the tracker...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Q&A: How installers can mitigate battery supply chain risk
In this interview, FranklinWH VP of product marketing Linh Tran shares actionable insights installers can take to proactively tackle the challenge of home battery supply chain reliability. With nearly 15 years invested in the energy sector and commercial experience launching a variety of home battery products for the North American market, Linh’s ambition is to show U.S. solar contractors how batteries can increase residential solar sales and improve their business operations.
Forced Labor, Child Miners, Payment in Drugs—Clean Energy Supply Chain Has Issues
This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. The Australian clean energy industry has warned of growing evidence linking renewable energy supply chains to modern slavery and urged companies and governments to act to eliminate it. A report by...
PV Tech
SK D&D, Glennmont establish JV to invest in solar projects in South Korea
South-Korean renewable energy developer SK D&D has signed a shareholders agreement with Glennmont Partners to establish a joint venture (JV) investing in solar PV projects in South Korea. The first phase of the JV will intend to build 80MW of PV projects in South Korea, estimated to require around KRW160...
electrek.co
VW CEO says EU is losing competitiveness while urging clean energy investments
VW brand CEO, Thomas Shafer, says Europe, Germany in particular, is “rapidly losing” its competitiveness as it falls behind in the race to a clean energy economy. According to VW’s Shafer, “Europe lacks price competitiveness in many areas” due to higher energy prices and limited supply chains.
PV Tech
AMEA Power closes US$1.1 billion for 1GW of Egyptian solar and wind
AMEA Power, the Middle Eastern renewable energy company, has closed financing on 1GW of renewable energy projects to be deployed in Egypt, constituting a 500MW solar PV plant and a 500MW wind farm. The projects represent US$1.1 billion of investment, provided by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), which is part...
PV Tech
ACWA Power signs green hydrogen production MoU in Thailand
Saudi Arabian renewables developer ACWA Power has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop green hydrogen projects in Thailand. Signed with Thai’s national energy company PTT Public Company and state-owned Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), the companies will collaborate to establish large-scale renewable-powered green hydrogen plants for local consumption and with the purpose of exporting it too.
Cooling solar farms can make them more powerful - here is the proof
It’s a common belief that a solar panel produces more energy on receiving more sunlight but that’s not always true. In fact, a report from the World Economic Forum state that photovoltaic cells on a solar panel (that trap sunlight and convert it into electricity) may start producing less energy if they get overheated.
PV Tech
ACWA Power in partnership to build 2GW solar PV plant in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabian energy developer ACWA Power and Badeel, a subsidiary of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) will partner to develop a 2,060MW solar PV project in the country’s Makkah province. Expected to be operational by the end of 2025, the project will be jointly owned by Badeel and...
US News and World Report
Mazda Unveils $11 Billion EV Spending Plan, Considers Investing in Battery Production
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Mazda Motor Corp on Tuesday unveiled a $10.6 billion spending plan to electrify its vehicles and said it was also considering investing in battery production. The company also raised its sales target for electric vehicles (EVs) to up to 40% of its total global sales by...
PV Tech
‘Sol do Cerrado’ project connects to grid in Brazil’s Minas Gerais province deploying JinkoSolar modules
JinkoSolar has announced that a project undertaken with Brazilian mining company Vale has connected to the grid, deploying 766MW of its high-efficiency Tiger Neo bifacial modules. Located in the city of Jaíba, the project is one of the largest in Latin America, consisting of 17 sub-parks with supporting infrastructure and...
The ‘Great Reflection’ on the future of work is not over
As we reset the workplace, it's time to listen to employees, write Deloitte's Stacy Janiak and Stephani Long.
Comments / 0