Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
FIFA Rules That Cristiano Ronaldo Did NOT Touch The Ball As Portugal's First Goal In Win Over Uruguay Is Given To Bruno Fernandes
Ronaldo celebrated as if he had scored himself and was therefore given the goal by the stadium announcer. FIFA initially agreed but later ruled otherwise.
Argentine fans find faith again after Messi leads World Cup revival against Poland
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Argentines renewed their hopes in the country's national soccer team after it defeated Poland 2-0 on Wednesday, booking a place for the team led by star Lionel Messi in the knockout stages of the World Cup.
Sporting News
Argentina vs Poland live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group C match as Messi and Lewandowski both start
Lionel Messi and Argentina are in a must-win situation when they face Poland in their final match in Group C. Messi is on a quest to win his first World Cup what looks certain to be his final appearance in the tournament, and a group-stage exit for one of the favourites would prove a massive upset.
Yardbarker
Argentina-Poland Matchup Not Duel Between Barcelona Star, Messi, Polish Manager says
When Poland faces off against Argentina on Wednesday in the last group stage fixture, it will be a matchup that pins two great players against one another: Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski. However, Polish manager Czeslaw Michniewicz believes it’s a clash between Poland and Argentina, not Lewandowski and Messi. This...
iheart.com
Cristiano Ronaldo Offered More Than $300 Million To Join New Club: Report
Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been offered a more than $300 million deal to join the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN. Ronaldo, 37, would earn an annual salary of $119 million (£100m) during the 3.5-year duration of the contract. Al-Nassr is also willing...
Yardbarker
Report: Messi Closing in On Lucrative Deal That Sees Him Leave PSG
The future of Lionel Messi will be clear once his 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with the Argentina national team ends. In recent days, a move to Inter Miami is beginning to get louder. While the Messi camp denies any agreement with the MLS side, talkSPORT reported on Tuesday that...
NBC Sports
Argentina finish top of group with win over Poland, who also advance
Argentina turned in their best performance thus far at the 2022 World Cup on Wednesday, beating Poland 2-0 to conclude Group C play and finish top of the group after a tournament-opening defeat to Saudi Arabia. Poland (4 points) will join Argentina (6) in the round of 16 by way...
Yardbarker
Messi Returning to Barcelona Depends On One Key Matter, La Liga’s Javier Tebas Says
The future of Lionel Messi will be clearer once the 2022 FIFA World Cup comes to an end. In June, the veteran forward has his current contract with Paris Saint-Germain expiring, so there’s speculation as to what’s next. It appears as though it’s a three-team race to land...
World Cup 2022: Wojciech Szczesny equals 20-year-old record by saving Lionel Messi penalty
The Poland keeper conceded and saved a penalty in the first half against Argentina
Poland vs Argentina – World Cup Group C: How they’re doing, injuries and prediction as Messi looks to avoid early exit
LIONEL MESSI heads into a huge clash with Poland looking to avoid a very premature exit from what is almost certain to be his last World Cup. The Argentines currently occupy second position in Group C but have work to do following their upset defeat to Saudi Arabia in the opening game.
Offer "confirmed": Cristiano Ronaldo could be set for Saudi side Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo has received a proposal from Saudi Arabia and could move after the World Cup
World Cup 2022: Antoine Griezmann hits incredible France landmark in Tunisia defeat
The France forward hasn't missed a game for his country since 2017.
