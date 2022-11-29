ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Argentina-Poland Matchup Not Duel Between Barcelona Star, Messi, Polish Manager says

When Poland faces off against Argentina on Wednesday in the last group stage fixture, it will be a matchup that pins two great players against one another: Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski. However, Polish manager Czeslaw Michniewicz believes it’s a clash between Poland and Argentina, not Lewandowski and Messi. This...
iheart.com

Cristiano Ronaldo Offered More Than $300 Million To Join New Club: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been offered a more than $300 million deal to join the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN. Ronaldo, 37, would earn an annual salary of $119 million (£100m) during the 3.5-year duration of the contract. Al-Nassr is also willing...
Yardbarker

Report: Messi Closing in On Lucrative Deal That Sees Him Leave PSG

The future of Lionel Messi will be clear once his 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with the Argentina national team ends. In recent days, a move to Inter Miami is beginning to get louder. While the Messi camp denies any agreement with the MLS side, talkSPORT reported on Tuesday that...
NBC Sports

Argentina finish top of group with win over Poland, who also advance

Argentina turned in their best performance thus far at the 2022 World Cup on Wednesday, beating Poland 2-0 to conclude Group C play and finish top of the group after a tournament-opening defeat to Saudi Arabia. Poland (4 points) will join Argentina (6) in the round of 16 by way...
