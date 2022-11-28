Read full article on original website
iPlayer to show more BBC TV classics free as archive is unlocked
The streaming platform will be allowed to plunder the BBC TV archive for first time. The BBC will soon be allowed to stream shows from its huge television archive on the iPlayer for the first time. It could mean that shows such as vintage Doctor Who episodes, Yes Minister and...
BBC to tailor output to attract lower socio-economic groups
Bit depressing this. Obviously popular doesn't have to mean low quality in terms of production but it feels like we're going to get more Mrs Brown's Boys type comedy than say Am I Being Unreasonable? Ditto drama - more The Bodyguard which felt like ITV on BBC to me (Ditto Vigil) and less The Tourist or The Serpent maybe. Never mind Giri/Haji.
TV Host Jonnie Irwin Reveals 'Devastating' Terminal Cancer Diagnosis
Jonnie Irwin, the host of several U.K. property shows, revealed that he has terminal lung cancer, which has spread to his brain. Irwin, 48, wanted to fight his illness privately, but decided to speak out in an interview with Hello! Magazine. Irwin and his wife Jessica, 40, have three children, son Rex, 3, and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac.
Flight attendant reveals the cabin crew's most hated flyer - and it's not a screaming baby
A former flight attendant reveals what makes the cabin crew hate a passenger the most in a now-viral TikTok video that has over 1.5 million views. Kat Kamalani, a former flight attendant from the US, has shared with her followers on TikTok which type of passengers the cabin crew hates the most in a clip she shared on TikTok. What’s surprising is that it isn’t crying babies. Instead, the ex-stewardess attendant claims that people who complain about crying babies irritate the cabin crew the most.
Murder-accused son of billionaire ‘leading isolated life in Yemen’
The son of a billionaire suspected of murdering a Norwegian student in London is stuck leading an isolated life in Yemen after fleeing the UK, a relative has claimed.Farouk Abdulhak is accused of the rape and murder of Martine Vik Magnussen, 23, in Mayfair in March 2008.He fled to Yemen via Egypt in the hours after her death and despite efforts by Martine’s family and the UK and Norwegian authorities has not returned to Britain to face the charges.An anonymous family member has told a new documentary on Discovery+ that he mostly remains at home under guard and has few...
'That broke my heart': Jonnie Irwin claims he was axed from A Place In The Sun after he told bosses he had terminal cancer
Jonnie Irwin has accused A Place In The Sun bosses of axing him after he told them of his terminal cancer diagnosis. The presenter, 49, alleged he was paid off when he told them of his condition mid-season and his contract was not renewed. Earlier this month, Jonnie revealed he...
‘It’s him’: Lord Lucan hunt continues 48 years after nanny murder
Facial recognition expert claims 87-year-old man in Australia is British peer who disappeared
Yellowstone prequel releases first trailer for Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren's 1923
Yellowstone prequel 1923 has released its first trailer for its latest spin-off series, which stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. 1923 expands the Taylor Sheridan TV universe that started off with Yellowstone. 1923 serves as a prequel to Yellowstone and a sequel to fellow spin-off series 1883. 1923 will follow...
Tribute to man killed in Temple Grafton pub attack
The family of a man who died after an attack at a village pub have said they are "completely devastated". William 'Billy' Carney, 31, was taken to hospital following an assault at the Blue Boar Inn pub, Temple Grafton in Warwickshire. He was assaulted during Thursday evening but died on...
DS's Favourite Xmas Top 5 Hit - ROUND 20
Maocolm Vaughan - St. Therese of the Roses (1957) Frank Ifield - Lovesick Blues (1962) The Foundations - Build Me Up Buttercup (1968) Alvin Stardust - My Coo-Ca-Choo (1973) Renee and Renato - Save Your Love (1982) 13%. 3 votes. Erasure - Sometimes (1983) 30%. 7 votes. Janet Jackson -...
2022 Week 11 (Musicals) Spoiler/Pets/Food/Chat Thread - DO NOT POST SPOILER OUTSIDE THIS THREAD
I’m starting the thread a whole day early as the live show is on Friday at 8pm this week! Feels slightly odd, but let’s just go with it. Genuinely a tad gobsmacked that it’s Musicals Week! Time has flown by. I should hope the spoiler is all...
Neighbours star Ryan Moloney hints at changes when show returns
After airing what was thought to be its final ever episode earlier this year, Neighbours is coming back to our screens in 2023, but this time it will have the streaming home of Amazon Freevee. While we hope to see many of the old faces from 2022 back on Ramsay...
Radio 2 & Radio 4 FM/LW earmarked for emergency announcements/information.
In the event of power cuts this winter, the Guardian reports having seen evidence that both Radio 2 and Radio 4 FM & LW will be used to broadcast emergency announcements/information should parts of the UK have to have their power cut this winter:. What has changed since last month?...
The White Lotus stars break down episode 5's shock ending
The White Lotus spoilers ahead. The White Lotus stars Haley Lu Richardson and Adam DiMarco have broken down the shocking ending in the HBO series' fifth episode, which left viewers gobsmacked. Episode five of the show saw Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya and Richardson's Portia spending time with Quentin (Tom Hollander) and...
Sky mobile. What's this roaming charge please?
I changed my dad over to sky on my account for his mobile a while ago now. He's gone to Germany and texted me something about a roaming charge of like £2 a day to make calls and texts and use data. I made sure he had plenty of data on there before he left as I had loads saved up. He also already has unlimited calls and texts. Should he be paying for roaming? I told him to turn his data off for now but I'm just wondering. We were with o2 before with no issues abroad. If I understand right that's to access his own allowance of calls and texts? If so I don't think that fair. He's been texting me, how much will that be costing him?
Has Wednesday's season two villain already been revealed?
Wednesday spoilers follow. Wednesday's debut season certainly kept viewers on their toes with plenty of twists and turns in this perilous coming-of-age story. Though season two has yet to be announced the story unfolds in such a way that suggests one is imminent. In fact it's very likely we've already seen its antagonist.
The Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special 2022
The celebrity sewers joining us for an extra festive Sewing Bee are Johannes Radebe, Natalie Cassidy, Penny Lancaster and Rosie Ramsey.”. Love it, and i am really manifesting a Patrick Grant participation for strictly next year, i think he has potential for a good allrounder contestant, quality dancer in ballroom and a fun entertaining guy in latins and specialty dances.
England match and ITV soaps
Just wondering how many viewers Emmerdale and Corrie will get tonight considering they’re up against Wales vs England on the BBC at the same time - you’d think ITV would’ve seen sense and not put them on? As I remember when England played on an evening in the 2018 World Cup none of the soaps were on at the same time.
James Whale dying
Couldn’t find a TalkRADIO thread to post this in so I thought I’d do it’s own thread. James Whale has announced that he has terminal cancer that has spread to his brain, spine, kidney and lungs and that he only has months to live 😭😭😭😭.
How Many Times Did Galaxy (Then Capital) Reduce Local Programming?
I believe in the Kiss 102 and 105 days they did network programming but I was too young then to remember when they did. I do know that the first show as Galaxy 102 and 105 was networked as I've listened to it on Mixcloud or somewhere like that and they say "your locked into the new Galaxy 102 and 105 welcome". In the late 1990s and early 2000s the majority of Galaxy 105's programs were local including Alex Pepper's evening show which I regularly listened to. Then there would be the option to change to Galaxy North East if there was something playing on Galaxy 105 that I didn't like. By mid 2000s more networked programming had been introduced and I can't remember when that happened. It was now like this.
