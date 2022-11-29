ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Photos show USA fan seized by Qatar police for wearing rainbow armband to World Cup game

An American fan was seized by Qatar police and removed from the crunch World Cup game against Iran at the Al Thumama Stadium for wearing a rainbow armband.The supporter, who has not been identified, was photographed wearing the LGBT+ armband as he was manhandled by security officers at the game on Tuesday.It is the latest scandal for the FIFA tournament in Qatar, a country where gay men can be imprisoned and same-sex marriages are not recognised by the government.The fan was wearing a blue and white-striped “99 Problems” shirt, which had “Unite + Strengthen” written on the arm.Qatar’s attitude...
The Associated Press

England advances after beating Wales 3-0 at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Marcus Rashford dropped to his knees and pointed up to the sky. The England forward had just scored against Wales at the World Cup, starting off a 3-0 victory that sent his team into the round of 16. His celebration, he said, was in tribute to a friend who recently passed away after a long battle with cancer. It could have also been in celebration of working his way into the starting lineup in Qatar. “Moments like this, this is what I play football for. The biggest moments, the best moments,” said Rashford, who started his first game of the tournament. “I’m happy we are going through to the next round of the tournament because I have massive ambitions for this team and I think we can play even better than we did today.”
The Independent

‘So come on!’: Nine-year-old gives impassioned message to Wales team ahead of England clash

A nine-year-old boy had a heartfelt message for the Wales national team ahead of their World Cup 2022 clash with England on 29 November.Preston, a pupil at Llangyfelach Primary in Swansea, told BBC Breakfast that the result didn’t matter as Wales had “made history” with their first appearance at the tournament since 1958.“It doesn’t matter if we win or lose, we’ve made history. We’ve overcome 64 years,” he said.“So come on!”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Southgate says both England and Wales are 'under pressure'England performance is ‘key’, Gareth Southgate says ahead of crucial Wales matchMarcus Rashford ready to step up after disappointing England showing against USA
BBC

Lady Susan Hussey quits over remarks to charity boss Ngozi Fulani

The late Queen's lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey has apologised and resigned after she repeatedly asked a black British charity boss where she was "really" from. Ngozi Fulani, a charity founder, was questioned about her background at the charity event at the palace on Tuesday. Ms Fulani, said she was "totally...
The Comeback

Morocco shocks everyone at the FIFA World Cup

Few had Morocco getting out of their group, much less winning. But by taking it one game at a time, Morocco persevered on the world stage and overpowered the defending World Cup runner-up and the number two team in the world (by FIFA ranking) to win Group F. Morocco’s path began with a respectable 0-0 Read more... The post Morocco shocks everyone at the FIFA World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BBC

World Cup 2022: Alan Shearer on growing belief in England

BBC pundits Alan Shearer and Micah Richards discuss their growing belief that England are capable of producing something special in Qatar following their 3-0 victory over Wales. Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer. Watch more of our World Cup...
The Independent

Wales first minister Mark Drakeford asks for ‘a day’ to get over World Cup defeat to England

Mark Drakeford requested that Wales be given “a day” to get over their World Cup 2022 defeat to England before supporting their neighbours in the knockout stages.The Dragons’ World Cup dreams were crushed after they lost 3-0 to England on Tuesday, 29 November, bringing an end to their first tournament since 1958.“We ought to allow ourselves a day to get over our disappointment,” the First Minister told the Welsh Affairs Committee.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

World Cup 2022: Jubilant England fans celebrate after cruising to victory against Wales

England fans’ spirits were high after the Three Lions cruised to victory in their “Battle of Britain” World Cup 2022 clash against Wales on Tuesday, 29 November.Meanwhile the Dragons were left heartbroken after crashing out of their second-ever tournament, losing 3-0 at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.Scenes from Manchester and London showed England fans jumping in delight, with cups thrown into the air.After topping Group B, England will now face Senegal in the knockout stage of the competition on Sunday.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More England beat Wales to claim Group B top spot in World Cup 2022England fans celebrate third goal against Wales in World Cup matchWorld Cup: Fans go wild as England score two goals in two minutes against Wales
The Independent

Family loyalties divided as England and Wales meet at World Cup

Families saw their loyalties divided as England and Wales met in the World Cup.England set up a meeting with Senegal in last 16 stage of the competition, after beating Wales 3-0 to finish top of Group B.A 1-0 win for the United States against Iran also saw them progress to the next stage of the tournament, and the defeat means that Wales have been knocked out of their first World Cup since 1958.The crunch match dubbed the “Battle of Britain” saw some households divided for 90 minutes.Kelly Robinson-Key, 34, is based in Carmarthenshire in South Wales and said her husband...
lastwordonsports.com

Autumn International Series: Springboks lay down World Cup marker

The Springboks have roared back into being one of the favorites for the World Cup next year. They utterly destroyed England at Twickenham on Saturday despite being at half-strength. They join Ireland and France as genuine contenders. There were upsets, led by Georgia’s memorable win over Wales, last-minute thrillers, and plenty of controversies. Charlie Inglefield looks over the contenders and the teams who have some serious work to do following the Autumn International Series.
BBC

World Cup 2022: No new injury for Wales' Joe Allen - Swans boss Russell Martin

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Swansea City head coach Russell Martin says Joe Allen did...
BBC

Tour de France: 2024 race to finish in Nice instead of Paris

The Tour de France will finish outside of the Paris region for the first time in its 121-year history when the 2024 edition concludes in Nice. The final stage of the Grand Tour has traditionally finished on the Champs-Elysees in the French capital. But because of the Olympics starting days...
Yardbarker

(Video) Phil Foden doubles England’s lead seconds after Rashford’s opener

Phil Foden has all-but-secured England’s progression to the Round of 16 after netting his side’s second on the night. Marcus Rashford had just scored a superb free-kick to open the scoring after a tightly contested first half before the Three Lions ran rampant from the kick-off and made it 2-0.

