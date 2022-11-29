Read full article on original website
Related
Britain’s ghost towns: Streets are deserted across the country as millions watch England v Wales
Streets across the UK's city centres are empty as millions of football fans pack out pubs and sofas as England take on Wales in a crunch World Cup game. Jubilant workers made swift exits from the office, with many heading straight to the pub to watch the Battle of Britain.
England’s first Test in Pakistan since 2005 to go ahead despite virus in camp
England’s first Test match against Pakistan in the country since 2005 is due to go ahead as planned, despite concerns after a number of the touring party contracted a viral infection the day before play.The England and Wales Cricket Board has informed the Pakistan Cricket Board that they are in a position to field an XI, and the match will get under way on Thursday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.However, England have not announced whether they will be fielding the same team as the one they announced on Wednesday.Approximately 13 to 14 members of the travelling group were affected by...
digitalspy.com
Group C - Final Fixtures - November 30 - BBC1 and BBC2 - From 6.10pm and 6.45pm
Live from 974 Stadium (BBC1) and Lusail Stadium (BBC2) BBC1 and BBC2 closing out today's action with the final Group C fixtures. Everything to play for in this group, although one would fancy Argentina and Poland to go through realistically. The BBC1 game sees Lewandowski v Messi, as Poland take...
digitalspy.com
Wales vs England - who will win?
I’m of Welsh ancestry on my Mum’s side but English born and bred so England for me of course!. Also, how is everyone’s nerves ahead of tonight? Mine are in shreds!. iF we play to the best of our ability we will win its like premier. league v championship.
digitalspy.com
Eastenders should premiere episodes each morning Monday to Thursday at 6am on BBC IPlayer
Eastenders should premiere episodes each morning Monday to Thursday at 6am on BBC IPlayer for that day’s BBC One airing. Hollyoaks is the first soap to premiere episodes permanently on All 4 the day of E4 broadcast. Weekly boxsets can be for special occasions like sporting events or even Christmas if they wanted too. Emmerdale and Coronation Street should as well premiere on ITVX at least the day of their ITV1 broadcast. I still prefer box-set format but I can't see them doing that permanently which I would like it to happen. It may happen in the next decade or so. What do you think of daily release of EastEnders on iPlayer? Or do you still prefer the weekly box-set. Do you still like it to premiere first on television broadcast? Or others?
I’m a Celeb: Boy George revealed as fourth contestant to be eliminated from show
Boy George has become the fourth contestant to be eliminated from the 2022 season of I’m a Celebrity. Hosts Ant and Dec revealed that the Culture Club star had revealed the fewest “votes to save” from the public and was then told to leave the jungle immediately.The singer, born George Alan O’Dowd, lasted 18 days in the jungle. His departure follows that of Coronation Street actor Sue Cleaver, who left on Monday (21 November).Radio DJ Chris Moyles narrowly avoided elimination, as he was revealed to have been in the bottom two.Boy George’s time on the programme was not without...
digitalspy.com
Corrie 28/11/22: Awash With Excitement (9:15pm start)
Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. Thanks to sam_gee and FM Lover for last week’s episode threads. So what’s lined up for us tonight. Ed quotes £20,000 to fix the dry rot and Nick tells Leanne that...
digitalspy.com
Corrie is becoming a laughing stock
Is this for real? Hope tries to reconnect with her father (John Stape) in upcoming scenes. What the hell is this soap has become? I don't even tell my mates that I watch Corrie anymore as it's well embarrassing to say I watch this soap with these stupid storylines. I...
digitalspy.com
NOT Emmerdaily 28/11/22: Too Many ...?
I'm not interested in the Dingles. As the World Cup drags on it's another Monday without a dose of Dales drama ..... The end of the 11th month is almost here and C*******s is not that far away!. Read on if you’re thinking about submitting a team for next month’s...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders - Sonia
Janine actually had a point about her being the next Dot (or Pat) type of character, someone who doesn’t really have a storyline of their own but is a big part in everyone else’s. I love her. I support a loyal legendary NHS nurse called Sonia Fowler 🤩
digitalspy.com
14 huge Coronation Street spoilers for next week
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Next week on Coronation Street, Stephen battles to keep his various secrets under wraps – but his problems are getting worse. Elsewhere, a secret Christmas wedding is on the way after Fiz and Tyrone get engaged. Here's a full collection of 14 big moments coming...
Sporting News
'Soul-destroying': Former England player takes to social media to blast current team
Former World Cup-winning England centre Will Greenwood has shared an honest, emotional message on social media with regard to the state of the current national side. England slumped to a 27-13 loss to South Africa at Twickenham to end their Autumn campaign which Greenwood called the most ‘soul-destroying’ game he has attended at the home of England Rugby.
digitalspy.com
Worst pundits/commentators?
With BBC and ITV having to cover so many games it's certainly a good time to highlight who is worth their salt and who is stealing a salary. For me, it's hard to look past Sutton, Savage and Jenas. Sutton is needlessly snarky and argumentative; Savage is more likeable but talks utter nonsense; Jenas I think is a nice bloke but is out of his depth with little to offer the debate.
BBC
Matt Hancock paid £45k for SAS reality TV show
Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock was paid £45,000 for taking part in Channel 4 reality show Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. The fee - revealed on the register of MPs' financial interests - is a fraction of the £400,000 he is reported to have got for ITV's I'm A Celebrity.
digitalspy.com
Has I’m a Celebrity had its Day?
I don’t know about you but I’m finding the series quite boring now. The novelty of the tasks has worn off and the recent ‘Celebrities’ have been quite boring. On top of that Ant & Dec presenting the show have become irritating. Is it time to call it a day on the series?
digitalspy.com
The ones who had to endure Wales...!!!
Does anyone think at least some of the celebs who had to endure the cold of a castle in Wales these last two years should at least have the offer of doing it again in Oz? Not all of them, even by at least the final 3 of each of the 2 series?
digitalspy.com
Group D-Final Fixtures-November 30-BBC1 /BBC2 - From 1430pm and 1445pm
Live from Education City Stadium and Al Janoub stadiums . Group D the next to get finished with two games this afternoon between Tunisia v Francs and Australia v Denmark respectively .. France already qualified but Tunisia needing to win and hope the other result goes in their favour. Denmark...
digitalspy.com
BBC to tailor output to attract lower socio-economic groups
Bit depressing this. Obviously popular doesn't have to mean low quality in terms of production but it feels like we're going to get more Mrs Brown's Boys type comedy than say Am I Being Unreasonable? Ditto drama - more The Bodyguard which felt like ITV on BBC to me (Ditto Vigil) and less The Tourist or The Serpent maybe. Never mind Giri/Haji.
The Traitors with Claudia Winkleman hosting — release date, trailer, how it works, contestants, episode guide and all about the reality series
The Traitors is an exciting challenge series on BBC1 and Peacock hosted by Claudia Winkleman from a Scottish castle.
digitalspy.com
iPlayer to show more BBC TV classics free as archive is unlocked
The streaming platform will be allowed to plunder the BBC TV archive for first time. The BBC will soon be allowed to stream shows from its huge television archive on the iPlayer for the first time. It could mean that shows such as vintage Doctor Who episodes, Yes Minister and...
Comments / 0