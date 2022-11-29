ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Todd and Julie Chrisley Regretted Fame Ahead of 'Nightmare' Prison Sentencing

Todd and Julie Chrisley open up about their "nightmare" legal circumstances in a previously recorded podcast episode that the Chrisley Knows Best couple released two days after they were sentenced to 12 and 7 years in federal prison, respectively, following guilty convictions in their tax fraud case. The reality TV...
Kanye West Gives Kim Kardashian The House He Bought Next Door in Divorce

Kanye West spent $4.5 million to buy the house next door to Kim Kardashian after she filed for divorce, and now he's decided to give it up in their settlement. According to the divorce settlement, obtained by TMZ, Ye will transfer the title of the 3,650 square foot, 5 bedroom home to Kim -- and she'll now be responsible for all expenses related to the property. The home borders Kim's lot, so she'll likely just tear it down -- as it needs a ton of work -- and add to her acreage.
GloRilla Reveals She Spoiled Yo Gotti's Cardi B Surprise

GloRilla and Cardi B’s “Tomorrow 2” collaboration is poised for a No. 1 opportunity on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip Hop chart, and the song’s back story is all about a big surprise ... which Glo spoiled!!!. The Memphis rapper was on The Breakfast Club Tuesday when...
North West Wears Star of David on Shirt While Shopping with Kanye West

Kanye West has been spewing antisemitic remarks for weeks, but apparently has no issue plastering the Star of David on his concert merch -- which came to light when he took his daughter shopping. Kanye picked North West up from school Tuesday -- just hours after TMZ broke the story...
Alex Jones Ex-Wife Claims He's a 'Deadbeat Dad'

While Kanye West insists Alex Jones is a good Christian man, Alex's ex-wife begs to differ -- she says Jones is coming up short on supporting his children. Kelly Jones is going off on her ex-husband on social media, claiming Alex is behind on child support payments ... despite "conning" Ye to believing he's a Christian.
Babyface Relists Longtime L.A. Home After Dropping Price $500,000

Babyface is hoping with a lower price, he'll be able to get his longtime L.A. home off his hands and to a new owner. The R&B legend relisted his Bel Air Crest estate for $7.495 million Monday, a decent discount given the house was first listed at $8 million. The home sits in a private and gated neighborhood -- so there's plenty of security for the new potential buyers.
