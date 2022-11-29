Every time I take a vacation away from Oklahoma, it never ceases to amaze me how little people know about this state. I hopped in a cab in Waikiki when I was in Hawaii about a decade ago. The cabbie said "Where are you from?" I told him and the only topic of conversation he could muster was "So that Murrah bombing was pretty bad, huh?" but that's not even a dip in the ocean of weird Oklahoma-based conversations.

