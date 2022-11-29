Read full article on original website
Related
The Jewish Press
Army Radio Suspends Reporter Who Blamed Ben Gvir for Jerusalem Terror Attacks
Hadas Shtaif, Army radio’s police correspondent, was pulled out of Wednesday’s coverage of the Jerusalem bombings after tweeting: “We started the morning with two terrorist attacks in Jerusalem. Explosives seem to be coming back into the scene in addition to knives, stones, and shooting. Escalation. The forecast? Chain attacks. The presumed internal security minister, regarding your announcement this morning? The police officers and Border Guard fighters who will be harmed will be on you…”
The Jewish Press
Arab Activist Admits, Hebron Soldier was Provoked for Video
A video of an Israeli soldier in Hebron assaulting an anti-Israel activist was deliberately instigated, and more provocations are coming, a prominent Palestinian Authority activist admitted in exclusive comments to Tazpit Press Service. Two soldiers were suspended by the IDF after they were filmed hitting and taunting two radical leftwing...
The Jewish Press
IDF Kills 3 Terrorists in Hebron and Ramallah
IDF forces overnight Tuesday rescued two military jeeps that were stuck due to a malfunction in Beit Ummar, north of Hebron. Local Arabs threw stones and improvised explosive devices at the forces, who responded with measures to disperse demonstrations and fired at key suspects. The IDF spokesman said at the end of the incident that “the jeeps were successfully rescued by IDF forces that entered the village. There were no injuries to our forces and minor damage was caused to the vehicles. The incident is being investigated.”
Palestinian gunmen seize body of Israeli Druze teen from hospital in Jenin, demanding exchange of bodies
Palestinian gunmen stormed a hospital in Jenin and seized the body of a young Israeli Druze civilian who had been in a car accident in the West Bank, authorities on both sides of the conflict said Wednesday. The gunmen are demanding the return of the bodies of Palestinians killed by Israeli troops, they said.
Cleveland Jewish News
Senior Islamic Jihad commander killed during clashes with IDF near Jenin
A senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander and another terrorist were killed overnight Wednesday during clashes with Israeli forces near Jenin, according to the IDF. Israeli security forces came under fire during an arrest raid in the village of Wadi Burqin, according to the Israeli military. The Israeli forces returned fire, killing PIJ commander Muhammad Saadi and Naeem Zubeidi, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement.
BBC
Afghanistan: Taliban leader orders Sharia law punishments
Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada has ordered Afghan judges to impose punishments for certain crimes that may include public amputations and stoning. His spokesman said offences such as robbery, kidnapping and sedition must be punished in line with the group's interpretation of Islamic Sharia law. When in power in the 1990s,...
The Jewish Press
Drama in the Skies: Israeli Soldier Lands in Iran
An IDF soldier who was on a flight from Uzbekistan to the United Arab Emirates last week ended up spending nine hours at an Iranian airport. The 19-year-old soldier, who speaks Russian, was visiting her family in Uzbekistan, and boarded a civilian flight from Tashkent to Dubai. But the flight...
"Shocked and horrified": Alarm as Netanyahu set to form Israel's most right-wing government ever
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. People around the world have expressed concerns about Israelis empowering indicted former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form the nation's most far-right government in history since Israel held its fifth election in less than four years on Tuesday.
The Jewish Press
A Big Difference between Israel and the Palestinians
Israel has too many elections. The Palestinians have too few. In the last four years, Israel has had five elections. Since 2006 — when Hamas won 74 of the 132 seats in the Palestinian Legislative Council — the Palestinians have had none. Mahmoud Abbas has been serving his “four-year term” as president of the Palestinian Authority since 2005, and there is little evidence that he — or anyone else — will be up for election anytime soon. Part of the reason for the Palestinian Authority’s unwillingness to let the people decide is their understandable concern that Hamas will once again prevail.
Cleveland Jewish News
IDF Chief: We won’t allow any politician to intervene in commanders’ decisions
Israel Defense Forces commanders and they alone will determine the norms and values of the military, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi declared on Wednesday amid the controversy surrounding last week’s altercation between two soldiers and far-left provocateurs in Hebron. “We will not allow any politician, not...
Cleveland Jewish News
Activist punched by soldier in Hebron placed under house arrest—report
Two Israelis who were part of a group of activists visiting Hebron in Judea on Friday were placed under house arrest for five days on Sunday and instructed not to return to the city for two weeks after being questioned on suspicion of assault and disturbing the peace. A third...
The Jewish Press
Ahmad Tibi: Israeli Reporters in Qatar Think All Arabs Are Like Israel Lover Yoseph Haddad
During a faction meeting of Hadash-Ta’al on Monday, MK Ahmad Tibi was asked by a reporter about the hostile attitude Israeli correspondents run into at the World Cup games in Qatar. Tibi answered acerbically: “Who runs into whom? I have seen Israeli journalists sticking microphones in people’s faces and telling them ‘I am Israeli,’ then they complain.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Yesha Council calls on Israeli security establishment to protect soldiers from anarchists, terror-supporting organizations
The Yesha Council, an umbrella organization of municipal councils of Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria, on Sunday called for the Israeli security establishment to protect soldiers against provocations by anarchists, activists and terror-supporting organizations. Yesha has long warned about such activists and their goal of harming the IDF and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Terrorism in Israel rose by over 300 percent in 2020, IDF figures show
There have been 280 terrorist incidents in Israel so far this year, compared with just 91 in 2021, according to figures revealed by the Israel Defense Forces on Monday. A further 500 attacks were thwarted by Israeli security forces during the same period, according to Military Intelligence assessments. Shooting attacks...
The Jewish Press
Israeli, US Air Forces Simulate Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites
The Israeli and United States air forces launched a two-day drill on Tuesday simulating strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, Israeli media reported. The drills will be conducted over parts of Israel and the Mediterranean Sea, and include long-range flights such as those Israeli pilots would be required to undertake to reach Iran, located some 1,200 miles from the Jewish state.
The Jewish Press
Iran Blames Israel, Vows Revenge After IRGC Officer Killed in Syria
Iran has vowed to take revenge against Israel in response to the death in Syria of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Colonel Davoud Jafari, a military adviser from the IRGC’s aerospace division. Iran claimed Wednesday in a statement that Jafari was “martyred by the Zionist agents with a roadside...
The Jewish Press
US Ambassador to UN: ‘Deeply Concerned’ About Sharp Escalation in Violence ‘Between Israelis and Palestinians’
US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield expressed the “deep concern” of the Biden Administration over what she called a “sharp escalation in violence and tension between Israelis and Palestinians.”. Speaking at the monthly UN Security Council Briefing on the Situation in the Middle East, Thomas-Greenfield...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli woman seriously injured in terror attack near Jerusalem
An Israeli woman was seriously injured on Tuesday in a terrorist attack on Route 60 near Kochav Yaakov in the Binyamin region, just north of Jerusalem, according to the Israel Defense Forces. Her assailant was shot dead by police following a brief pursuit. First responders treated the woman for a...
The Jewish Press
I Became a Jew in Jerusalem and Hebron
Once my bar mitzvah was behind me, I was free to choose my own Jewish path. My parents, children of immigrants from Russia and Romania, exemplified assimilation. They neither denied their Jewish identity nor expressed it, except to light Hanukkah candles and give me holiday gifts. My cousins and friends, like me, were “non-Jewish Jews.” Israel, born after we were, was not part of our lives.
The Jewish Press
Israelis Warned to ‘Stay in Hotels’ After Major Terror Attack in Turkey Kills 6, Wounds 81 More
Israelis currently in Istanbul are being advised to remain in their hotels for the time being following a major terror attack in which six people were killed and at least 81 others were wounded. A security source told Israel’s Channel 12 News on Sunday evening that Israelis who are in...
Comments / 0