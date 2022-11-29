ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WSLS

Bundle up! Cold this morning before more rain this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – If you just love above average temperatures in late November, then Wednesday was the day for you. Despite all that rain and wind we reached the 60s for highs. The features controlling our weather for the first day of December flip us around 180°. We trade clouds and rain for bright sunny skies, and we swap above average highs for below average afternoons.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Rainy commute! Windshield wipers needed first thing Wednesday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – The cold front that has been sparking a severe weather outbreak in the South is headed our way this Wednesday morning. Showers have already begun and will continue for the next few hours. We expect the rain chances to rapidly decrease by midday and afternoon. Temperatures...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke fire and chimney experts share top causes of winter fires

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — As more prepare to use wood stoves and fireplaces this winter, firefighters are reminding people to be careful. Chimney experts in Roanoke say one of the most common mistakes they see is using greenwood (wood that isn’t fully dry) in their fireplaces or wood stoves.
ROANOKE, VA
The Roanoke Star

Southbound Interstate 81 Lane Closures At Two Locations Will Significantly Impact Traffic

Drivers should expect delays and consider alternate routes Lane closures on southbound Interstate 81 at two locations are expected to create significant delays for drivers during the week starting Dec. 5. The work is weather dependent. Motorists should pay attention to message boards, expect delays and consider alternate routes. Tentatively scheduled to start on Monday, […]
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Crash cleared on Route 220 South in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:. As of 7:40 p.m., the area appeared to be clear, according to VDOT. If you’re driving on 220 in Roanoke, you might want to find another route. Around 6:30 p.m., southbound traffic on 220 was at a standstill between Towers and Hunting Hills due to a wreck near the Tanglewood exit.
ROANOKE, VA
WBTM

Southside Residents Urged to get Flu Vaccine Amid Outbreaks

DANVILLE, Va. – In advance of National Influenza Vaccination Week December 5-9, the Pittsylvania/Danville and Southside health districts reminds everyone six months and older to get their annual influenza (flu) vaccine. With flu activity elevated nationally, Virginia is currently seeing very high levels of the influenza virus. In fact,...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke animal shelter sees influx of owner surrendered animals causing less room for strays

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Regional Center for Animal Care & Protection (RCACP) is reminding pet owners to call before surrendering an animal. The facility is currently only responsible for strays and is at capacity. The staff says they understand the cost of caring for a pet might be high, encouraging more people to surrender, but they say they can help with food and medical care.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Lynchburg & Bedford to Hold Christmas Parades This Weekend

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — There are two ways to get into the holiday spirit this weekend. The Lynchburg and Bedford Christmas parades are happening. Emily spoke with those involved to find out what you can expect and the options you have if your kids don't like loud noises.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfirnews.com

One dog reported dead and one person hospitalized after Roanoke fire

One person has been hospitalized after a trailer fire in Roanoke this morning. Fire-EMS crews received the call around 6 am this morning. They say two people were inside a trailer when the fire started in the 11-Hundred-block of Overbrook St NW but they were able to escape. Crews were able to treat one person on the scene. Three dogs were in the home at the time of the fire. Crews say one of them has died.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Small Business Saturday brings consumers to downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – What better way to follow up Black Friday than with Small Business Saturday?. With prices on the rise, there’s hope that consumers will shop locally. Downtown Roanoke Incorporated has spoken with small businesses seeing more foot traffic compared to the pandemic’s start. The final...
ROANOKE, VA
patricksbbqtrail.com

Bluegrass BBQ Revisited, Pembroke, VA

Today Tammy and I made a stop at Bluegrass BBQ in Pembroke, VA. You may recall that we have been here before. You can check that visit out at: Bluegrass BBQ, Pembroke, VA – Patrick’s BBQ Trail (patricksbbqtrail.com) . But that was nearly 3 years ago. Having made an emergency visit to West Virginia we decided to check them out on the way home to see how they fared through the pandemic. So it was great to see that they are survivors and appear to be doing quite well. Here’s how it went this time around.
PEMBROKE, VA

