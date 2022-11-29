Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Roanoke citizens should be aware of the possibility of the sucker punch knockout gameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Annual Vinton Christmas Parade is scheduled for December 1Cheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
Christmas Fantasyland in Downtown Roanoke is different than it was in the 1980sCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Christmas Trees on display in the Roanoke ValleyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSLS
Bundle up! Cold this morning before more rain this weekend
ROANOKE, Va. – If you just love above average temperatures in late November, then Wednesday was the day for you. Despite all that rain and wind we reached the 60s for highs. The features controlling our weather for the first day of December flip us around 180°. We trade clouds and rain for bright sunny skies, and we swap above average highs for below average afternoons.
WSLS
Rainy commute! Windshield wipers needed first thing Wednesday morning
ROANOKE, Va. – The cold front that has been sparking a severe weather outbreak in the South is headed our way this Wednesday morning. Showers have already begun and will continue for the next few hours. We expect the rain chances to rapidly decrease by midday and afternoon. Temperatures...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke fire and chimney experts share top causes of winter fires
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — As more prepare to use wood stoves and fireplaces this winter, firefighters are reminding people to be careful. Chimney experts in Roanoke say one of the most common mistakes they see is using greenwood (wood that isn’t fully dry) in their fireplaces or wood stoves.
WDBJ7.com
Traffic patterns along I-81S in Roanoke Co. to be adjusted Wednesday due to road work
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The right lane along I-81S in Salem will be closed beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30th for overnight paving. This will be near mile marker 137, according to VDOT. The off ramp at Exit 137 onto Wildwood Road will also be closed. Both...
WSLS
LIST: Christmas events, parades in Southwest, Central Virginia
Christmas is right around the corner, and it’s time to get into the holiday spirit. As you and the kiddos start to celebrate the holiday season, there are quite a few events and parades that you’ll want to keep top of mind. From photos with Kris Kringle himself...
Southbound Interstate 81 Lane Closures At Two Locations Will Significantly Impact Traffic
Drivers should expect delays and consider alternate routes Lane closures on southbound Interstate 81 at two locations are expected to create significant delays for drivers during the week starting Dec. 5. The work is weather dependent. Motorists should pay attention to message boards, expect delays and consider alternate routes. Tentatively scheduled to start on Monday, […]
WSLS
Crash cleared on Route 220 South in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:. As of 7:40 p.m., the area appeared to be clear, according to VDOT. If you’re driving on 220 in Roanoke, you might want to find another route. Around 6:30 p.m., southbound traffic on 220 was at a standstill between Towers and Hunting Hills due to a wreck near the Tanglewood exit.
WBTM
Southside Residents Urged to get Flu Vaccine Amid Outbreaks
DANVILLE, Va. – In advance of National Influenza Vaccination Week December 5-9, the Pittsylvania/Danville and Southside health districts reminds everyone six months and older to get their annual influenza (flu) vaccine. With flu activity elevated nationally, Virginia is currently seeing very high levels of the influenza virus. In fact,...
wallstreetwindow.com
December Empty The Animal Shelters Event To Be Held In Pittsylvania County Starting On Thursday
The Pittsylvania Pet Center will be participating in the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” event during their operating hours on December 1-10. They are offering $25 adoption fees for dogs and cats, including puppies and kittens. Interested adopters can find more details...
WSLS
New River Valley Salvation Army hosts Angel Tree program for seniors
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – At Angel Tree locations across the New River Valley, you’ll notice some with specific images of an angel. That means it’s the wish list of seniors who could use a little extra love this Christmas. When it comes to the holidays, the focus usually...
WSLS
Trailer fire in Northwest Roanoke accidental, leaves $35,000 in damages, crews say
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:. The fire that left one person hurt and two dogs dead on Wednesday morning in Northwest Roanoke has been deemed accidental, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. At 5:56 a.m., crews said they responded to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Overbrook Street NW. Authorities...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke animal shelter sees influx of owner surrendered animals causing less room for strays
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Regional Center for Animal Care & Protection (RCACP) is reminding pet owners to call before surrendering an animal. The facility is currently only responsible for strays and is at capacity. The staff says they understand the cost of caring for a pet might be high, encouraging more people to surrender, but they say they can help with food and medical care.
WSET
Lynchburg & Bedford to Hold Christmas Parades This Weekend
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — There are two ways to get into the holiday spirit this weekend. The Lynchburg and Bedford Christmas parades are happening. Emily spoke with those involved to find out what you can expect and the options you have if your kids don't like loud noises.
wfxrtv.com
Digging Deeper: Massie’s Mobile Home Park bought by hedge fund; Resident fighting evictions and better living conditions
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR)– Billie Massie bought the land, that is now Massie’s Mobile Home Park, in 1978. A few years later, Massie began building the trailer park in 1984. Currently, there are roughly 174 units in total. Back in August James Shelton moved into Massie’s Mobile Home Park,...
wfirnews.com
One dog reported dead and one person hospitalized after Roanoke fire
One person has been hospitalized after a trailer fire in Roanoke this morning. Fire-EMS crews received the call around 6 am this morning. They say two people were inside a trailer when the fire started in the 11-Hundred-block of Overbrook St NW but they were able to escape. Crews were able to treat one person on the scene. Three dogs were in the home at the time of the fire. Crews say one of them has died.
WSLS
Small Business Saturday brings consumers to downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – What better way to follow up Black Friday than with Small Business Saturday?. With prices on the rise, there’s hope that consumers will shop locally. Downtown Roanoke Incorporated has spoken with small businesses seeing more foot traffic compared to the pandemic’s start. The final...
WSLS
Around 87,000 Disney-themed children’s clothing sets recalled for lead levels in ink
ROANOKE, Va. – There has been a recall alert issued for Disney-themed children’s clothing sold at several stores for lead levels in the textile ink, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. These Bentex Disney-themed clothing sets for children were recalled on Nov. 23 for high levels of...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash causes delays, lane closures on I-81S in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Drivers heading south on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash. The crash happened at mile marker 138.4, according to VDOT. As of 4:13, all south lanes are closed. Traffic is being detoured off at Exit 140, authorities say.
patricksbbqtrail.com
Bluegrass BBQ Revisited, Pembroke, VA
Today Tammy and I made a stop at Bluegrass BBQ in Pembroke, VA. You may recall that we have been here before. You can check that visit out at: Bluegrass BBQ, Pembroke, VA – Patrick’s BBQ Trail (patricksbbqtrail.com) . But that was nearly 3 years ago. Having made an emergency visit to West Virginia we decided to check them out on the way home to see how they fared through the pandemic. So it was great to see that they are survivors and appear to be doing quite well. Here’s how it went this time around.
wallstreetwindow.com
Check Out This Drone Footage Of The Danville, Virginia River District Filmed November 2022
Check out this drone footage video posted on Youtube by Nicholas Drone Service. The video shows a short aerial view of the downtown River District in Danville, Virginia. If you watch it, you’ll see the Golden Leaf Bistro, JTI Fountain, and the Historic White Mill upstream on the Dan River.
