ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

High school wrestling: Previewing the field in Clackamas County

By Andy Dieckhoff
Wilsonville Spokesman
Wilsonville Spokesman
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CCnSB_0jQoJMUR00 Destiny Rodriguez, Jeremiah Wachsmuth and Justin Rademacher are just a few of the wrestling stars to watch this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NynRL_0jQoJMUR00

With fall sports wrapped up, it's time to move indoors and onto the wrestling mats.

For the 10 high school programs around north Clackamas County, the winter wrestling season begins with dreams of statewide success still intact. The road to the state title will become clearer — and less crowded —over the coming weeks, but there are already a few hints as to who might bring trophies back to their schools' display cases.

Here is a quick look around the county on the eve of the new season.

Rademacher, Rodriguez headline 'biggest show in town'

After tying for third place at the 6A boys state championship last year, West Linn enter the 2022-23 season with eyes on returning to the podium.

Leading the charge for the West Linn boys will be senior Justin Rademacher, a state runner-up a year ago at 170 pounds who is currently ranked as the No. 11 wrestler at 182 and recently signed a letter of intent with Oregon State University. The Lions have three more former runners-up on the roster, too.

Charles Spinning returns to the fold after taking second for the Lions at 138 last year, while transfers Landen Wing and Colby Cook have each been to the state finals with previous schools. There are other returning state placers coming back, too, making this squad incredibly deep.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lHhTT_0jQoJMUR00

As for the outlook on the girls side, West Linn senior Destiny Rodriguez looks to cap off an incredible high school career. Rodriguez, already a three-time state champion, spent this past summer representing Team USA at the U20 World Championships. Now, the recent McKendree College signee looks to add a fourth state title to her mantle, and she will be a heavy favorite to do so.

"We will soon be the biggest show in town!" wrote West Linn head coach Kevin Keeney in an email.

READ MORE: Destiny Rodriguez poised for dominant stretch run

Last season's league champion, Canby, is gone to Class 5A, so the door is open for West Linn to jump up from their second-place finish.

Also looking to climb up the Three Rivers League leaderboard will be Oregon City, which took fifth at districts last year. Notably, of the four boys that the Pioneers sent to state, only one was a senior. One Pioneer to watch on the girls' side is sophomore Georgie Ellicott. As a freshman, Ellicott took fourth place at districts and just barely missed a spot at state.

Rounding out the league are the schools in Lake Oswego, which fielded by far the smallest teams in the Three Rivers League last year.

Lake Oswego senior Riis Hinrichs took second at districts last season after a close 5-4 decision against Spinning, West Linn's 138-pounder, and followed that up with a 2-2 showing at state. As for Lakeridge, Pacer head coach Brandon McDonald reports that turnout is higher this year, and he is expecting big things out of returning senior Josh Kornachuk and junior Nolan Opferman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0jQoJMUR00

"We have a very young group with a lot of good athletes," wrote McDonald in an email. "We are trying to re-establish a culture of toughness and grit."

Wachsmuth tops Clackamas' returning cast

Like the Lions, the Cavaliers are returning a few former state placers and district champions from last year's team that took 18th at state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=424vC9_0jQoJMUR00

Looking at the returning cast, the starring role goes to junior Jeremiah Wachsmuth. The 106-pounder took home a silver medal at the high school finals before winning gold in Fargo at the 2022 USA Wrestling Greco-Roman National Championships in July.

Next in line is Jacob Larson, another junior who won a Mt. Hood Conference title at 113 pounds last year and won three matches at state last year. The Cavs bring back another handful of wrestlers with state tournament experience on the boys' side, as well as Karina Yoder, who placed fifth at the girls regional tournament. All of that talent makes head coach Jayson Wullbrandt optimistic.

"As a team, we want to take as many kids as we can to the state tournament, and to compete for a state trophy," wrote Wullbrandt in an email.

Elsewhere in the MHC, the Nelson wrestling program is still looking to take flight.

The Hawks took last place at the district meet this past season, the school's first after opening in the fall of 2021, though they did send one wrestler to state. Now, with Cole Wronski graduated, it may be senior 160-pounder Garrett Quick's turn after taking sixth at districts last year. Meanwhile, senior Dakota Reeves won a match at the girls district meet last year and could be in line for more success this season.

Young Milwaukie team 'hungry' to improve

The Mustangs are hoping to improve on a fifth-place tie with crosstown rival Rex Putnam at last year's 5A Special District 1 meet. To get there, Milwaukie head coach Stephen Schantin and his team know that it will take a lot of hard work — and that's just fine with them.

"Our team is young and hungry," wrote Schantin in an email. "Every wrestler believes that hard work pays off."

The Mustangs will turn to senior captain Theo Baldwin (138-126 pounds) and his younger brother, sophomore Nolan (138), for major contributions this season. The elder Baldwin finish just outside the placing at state last year, but Schantin foresees brighter things ahead for Theo, especially as he and Nolan continue to use each other to sharpen their skills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xa13H_0jQoJMUR00

Other Mustang boys to watch include senior heavyweight Marquies A'au and a trio of sophomores in Antonio Aguilar (220), Logan Bohlmann (120-113), Luke Garvey (113-106). Ashley Alverado (130) leads the girls team and will look to qualify for state as a junior after narrowly missing the cut last year.

Looking to Putnam, the Kingsmen lost four of last year's seven state qualifiers to graduation. Of the younger athletes, senior Kaison Clay (182) has the best track record after going 2-2 at state. Ashley Swanson (135) took fourth place in the girls regional tournament as a junior last year, and she will also be pushing for a state qualification in 2023.

Both Milwaukie and Putnam finished just behind Wilsonville at districts last year, but the Wildcats will be regrouping after losing two state placers to graduation.

Five more Wilsonville boys went to state, though they did not place. Among them, returning seniors Fredy Garcia (113), Kaden Kramer (120) and Pablo Venegas (138) project to among the leaders on the squad this year. Over in the girls' team, senior Venelle Imbi (130) and junior Jasmine Brown (155) just missed the cut for state after placing fourth and fifth, respectively, at the regional tournament.

Gladstone turns back west in new district

After spending the past four years wrestling in 4A Special District, Gladstone is back in Special District 1 starting this winter.

The Gladiators have been wrestling in a district featuring mostly teams from Eastern and Central Oregon, with Corbett the only other school west of the Cascade Mountains. With the Cardinals dropping down to 3A, however, Gladstone moved into one of the three open SD1 slots left behind after Banks, North Marion and Woodburn left the league. Now, they will compete in a district with Astoria, Estacada, Molalla, Scappoose, Seaside, St. Helens and Tillamook.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LUsOQ_0jQoJMUR00

As for the outlook for Gladstone's season, seniors Brodey Kitzmiller and Jonas Porter are the returning state qualifiers. The highlight of last year's trip to the state championships was Kitzmiller placing fifth in the 195-pound division, where he went 4-2 with two victories by pin fall. That followed a third-place finish at districts, where Porter placed fourth in the 145-pound bracket before going 0-2 at state.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Wilsonville Spokesman

Northwest Oregon: Hello, December, hello snow

Many of the suburbs awaken to snow on Dec. 1, with travel warnings at higher elevations; Portland may be next.Some parts of the Portland metro area woke to snow on Thursday, Dec. 1. Late openings and closures have been announced for some schools and other services in Washington, Clackamas, Columbia, Yamhill, Marion, Polk, Linn and Benton counties. Snow levels are lowering to the valley floor Thursday morning, according to KOIN 6 News. There could have slushy snow on the ground around Portland before the day is out. "It will be enough to mess up a morning commute,...
PORTLAND, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Cops, Jiffy Lube partner on slowing catalytic converter thefts

As thefts rise across the country, law enforcement is hopeful the paint and engraving service will slow crime.Area law enforcement is hopeful that a blaze of neon paint and an engraved number on the most coveted part of gas-fueled cars, the catalytic converter, will stymie thefts in Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington. Sheriff's offices in the four largest Portland metro-area counties and other local authorities have teamed up with oil change shop Jiffy Lube to provide an extra layer of prevention from machinery being stolen off local vehicles. The Portland metro area has, like most of the country, seen a...
BEAVERTON, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Can the West Linn-Wilsonville School District rebound from pandemic?

Latest report highlights graduation rate and hiring wins, chronic absences This article was updated from its original version. Based on recent data, the West Linn-Wilsonville School District is on an upward trend of students who are on track to graduate. But the district also saw a decline in attendance, matching a statewide trend. New data released by the Oregon Department of Education provides a snapshot of how schools are performing by comparing data from before, during and after distance learning. ODE officials stated that some data is skewed due to pandemic-related challenges. Population breakdown Data shows the...
WEST LINN, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

New West Linn-Wilsonville School District primary school to open in fall 2025

Revised timeline will give bond team more flexibility as they face challenges due to rising market and supply chain issues. The new primary school at the Frog Pond property in Wilsonville will now be completed in fall 2025 after the West Linn-Wilsonville School District bond team announced a five-month extension in the construction process. Approved in 2019, the $206 million bond includes seven major projects spanning the district, one of which is the new primary school. The district bond team is still in the early stages of planning the elementary school, with design meetings occurring biweekly. Construction of the property...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Clackamas County, West Linn police seek suspect in school robberies

Sarah Rebecca Solo is a suspect in thefts at four schools in West Linn, Wilsonville and Milwaukie. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office and the West Linn Police Department are seeking a suspect in the robberies of four local schools. Sarah Rebecca Solo, 44, is suspected in thefts at West Linn High School and Alder Creek Middle School (located in Milwaukie) on Nov. 9, and Meridian Creek Middle School and Willamette Primary School on Nov. 14. In each incident, Solo is alleged to have visited the main office of the school claiming to want to enroll a student. She then allegedly asked to use the restroom and left the office to take items from unoccupied rooms. Solo is believed to drive a gray Nissan sedan with "Nissan of Portland" plate cards. Solo also is wanted on a felony warrant for burglary in Multnomah County for similar incidents in Portland. Law enforcement has asked anyone with information about the case to call the sheriff's office tip line at 503-723-4949. {loadposition sub-article-01}
WEST LINN, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

West Linn and Wilsonville students commemorate Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day

Ruby Bridges was the first Black student to integrate into Southern all-white schools in the 1960s. In November 1960, Ruby Bridges, a Black elementary school student in Louisiana, stepped into an all-white school and changed history. On Monday, Nov. 14, to honor her bravery, students from across the West Linn-Wilsonville School District walked to their schools to highlight that, no matter your age, you can change the world. The day intends to show solidarity and promote civil change. While walking to school each day, Bridges, only six years old, encountered angry mobs spewing racist statements. But the first grader continued to attend school and her bravery ushered positive steps in the civil rights movement. Students from Meridian Creek Middle School organized a walk by meeting up about 15 minutes away from their school. Each grade level at Lowrie Primary School took turns walking a loop around the school early in the morning Nov. 14. {loadposition sub-article-01}
WEST LINN, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Our grateful hearts

The Wilsonville community shares its many reasons to be grateful this Thanksgiving.Every year around this time, the Wilsonville Spokesman offers readers (as well as our own staff) a chance to look inward and consider all that is good in a world that seems to become foggier and more uncertain by the day. As we head into the holiday, we are honored to share these reflections once again. Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours! — The Spokesman I am grateful for my family, friends, colleagues and pets who enrich and add value and meaning to my life. I'm grateful to live...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Charbonneau begins effort to support food bank

Residents organize a monthly drive to benefit Wilsonville Community Sharing.Charbonneau residents Larry Baugh and John Brolt are no stranger to food banks. Brolt had previously worked in a food bank in Portland while Baugh loaded up food from Costco twice a year for the benefit of his local organization. Seeing the increased need at food banks across the region due to increased economic challenges, the duo wanted to help Wilsonville Community Sharing — which runs the food bank in downtown Wilsonville. So they met with Charbonneau Country Club leaders to see what could be done. "The reason...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

West Linn-Wilsonville parents advocate for better learning services for dyslexic students

Some of the asks brought to the school board included different language options and a more research-backed reading curriculum. Julie Frazier says she has spent more than $10,000 in tutoring services to help her son with dyslexia learn how to read and write. During the Monday, Nov. 14 school board meeting, a handful of parents from the West Linn-Wilsonville School District advocated during public comment for more comprehensive learning services and curriculum for students with dyslexia. Dyslexia is a neurobiological learning disability that impacts about 20% of the world, according to the International Dyslexia Association. People with the learning difference...
WEST LINN, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Holiday Cheer time is here

Time to share your favorite family photos with your favorite local newspaper - us.The holidays are all about traditions. And one tradition the community has counted on for two decades is our annual "Holiday Cheer" family photo edition. This is your chance to spread some local holiday cheer by sharing your great family photos with your friends and neighbors. The 2021 edition featured more than 250 people and pets filling 6 pages of the newspaper. "This is by far one of our more popular issues," said publisher J. Brian Monihan said. "Readers always tell us how much...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

PMG special report: Oregon sheriffs balk at new gun measure

Pamplin Media Group roundup: Voters passed the measure but some sheriff's call it unconstitutional. Voters in Oregon passed Measure 114, which will put new restrictions on ownership of guns. But many sheriffs across the state say they won't enforce the will of the voters, or predict that Measure 114 won't stand legal muster. Even a statement from the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office was more about evaluating the measure, rather than a straight "yes," when asked if the new law will be enforced in the Portland area. In response to a question from Pamplin Media Group about whether incumbent Sheriff...
OREGON STATE
Wilsonville Spokesman

5 things to know about tolling in Oregon

Here's all about the where, what, when and why of the tolls coming soon to Portland's freeways.Oregon will see its first road tolls, in about two years from now. Everyone knows about the proposed tolls coming to the Portland metro area — but many of the details floating around have been only rumors. Here's everything you need to know about what ODOT has planned for the tolls, from where they will be, to how they will work, to why the transportation system needs a new source of funding, according to an ODOT announcement on November 18. Hannah Williams,...
PORTLAND, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Disagreement at City Council over letter to Clackamas Board

Councilor Ben West spoke in opposition of the letter, which concerned the future of the French Prairie areaAt the Nov. 7 meeting of the Wilsonville City Council, disagreement arose as Councilor Ben West criticized a proposed letter from the council to the Clackamas County Board of Commissioners. The contested letter, introduced by Mayor Julie Fitzgerald at the beginning of the meeting, was a response to the county board's letter criticizing Metro's recommendation for a potential urban growth boundary expansion in Tigard, which would involve withdrawing 500 acres of land from the urban growth boundary in Clackamas County. The...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Washington County formally appeals flavored tobacco ruling

A judge pronounced the county's ban on flavored tobacco products unenforceable in September. Washington County has made it official: It has formally appealed the September circuit court decision that made its flavored tobacco ban unenforceable. The appeal was filed with the Oregon Court of Appeals on Oct. 27, contesting the judgement entered earlier this year by Washington County Circuit Judge Andrew Erwin. Washington County enacted Ordinance 878 late last year, which banned all sales of flavored tobacco products in the county. Numerous legal challenges have resulted, including a referendum in the spring that asked voters whether to keep...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Some sheriffs won't enforce new gun restrictions

Oregon voters narrowly passed Measure 114 but opposition still remains in official quarters.Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock says his office will not enforce Measure 114, joining a growing number of sheriffs statewide who are pushing back against the state's newest gun-control bill. One of the nation's strictest gun-control measures, Measure 114 bans the sale of firearm magazines with more than 10 rounds and requires safety training and a permit for purchasing a gun. Its narrow passage in last week's election was applauded by gun-control proponents who say it can help curb a rise in gun violence and was derided by...
OREGON STATE
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville Garden Club to hold Christmas 'swag sale' Dec. 3

A Christmas swag is similar to a wreath, but in a teardrop shape rather than a circle. For the first time in more than two years, the Wilsonville Garden Club is holding its annual Christmas "Swag Sale" from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Wilsonville Library. A swag is similar to a wreath, but in a teardrop shape rather than a circle. About 25 members of the garden club gathered at the Charbonneau Country Club Nov. 3 to make the Christmas decorations, and it all starts with a foam block. The kind used for floral...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Clackamas Community College apprentice becomes role model

Aleah Davis, the only female machinist in the program statewide, hopes to set an example for other women and her two daughters.Advancing a career in the trade fields often requires an apprenticeship. Clackamas Community College partners with companies across the state to offer classroom experience to supplement what students are learning on the job and allow them to advance their careers. These programs range from two to four years depending on the requirements for the trade. After successful completion of the coursework and on-the-job training hours, students have the opportunity to earn a nationally recognized credential in their field, supporting...
OREGON CITY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Democrat Andrea Salinas wins 6th District congressional seat

She edges Republican Mike Erickson; Oregon now has four women in Congress, three of them newcomers.Democrat Andrea Salinas of Lake Oswego has claimed victory for Oregon's new 6th District seat in the U.S. House. Her race against Republican Mike Erickson, also of Lake Oswego, was the final congressional seat to be called by The Associated Press. With more than 260,000 ballots counted as of Tuesday morning, Nov. 15, Salinas led Erickson, 50% to 47.6%; Constitution Party candidate Larry McFarland accounted for 2.3%. Unofficial final counts are due Wednesday, Nov. 16. Her statement Monday night, Nov. 14: "My dad came to...
OREGON STATE
Wilsonville Spokesman

Villebois park creates habitats for feathered friends

Oulanka Park focuses on natural habitat restoration for birds of all species. New housing in Wilsonville isn't just limited to human occupants. In fact, recent construction on Oulanka Park in Villebois has opened the door for feathered families to move in. The 2.5-acre park, also known as regional park 7, is located at the southwest corner of Villebois Drive North and Boeckman Road. It includes multiple spots for birds of all different species to perch, hunt and nest. A few "fly-by's" from eagles and hawks in the area have already been spotted, said Parks Supervisor Dustin Schull. ...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Savas leading Forde in Clackamas County commission race

Latest results show Savas 57% of the vote to Ford's 43% in race for commission position 2Paul Savas currently leads Libra Forde in the race for Clackamas County Board of Commissioners position 2. The latest results posted at 5 p.m. Wednesday show Savas with 57% of the vote to Ford's 43% after 108,107 votes were counted. Forde is the executive director of the Women's Foundation of Oregon and a member of the North Clackamas School Board. If elected, she would be the first Black person to serve on the commission. Savas, who owned an auto repair shop...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville, OR
391
Followers
1K+
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wilsonville Spokesman is the best source of news for local residents based on the City of Wilsonville’s annual community engagement survey. The Spokesman offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in Wilsonville.

 http://www.wilsonvillespokesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy