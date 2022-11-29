Oregon Supreme Court dismisses petition in West Linn-Wilsonville School District sexual abuse case

The denied petition was submitted by the legal party representing victims of former West Linn educator, Jonathan Peachey.

The Oregon Supreme Court has denied taking another look at the case involving the sexual abuse of two former West Linn High School students by then-educator Jonathan Peachey.

The petition for review was first brought to the Oregon Supreme Court's attention in June. The plaintiff, a guardian of one of Peachey's victims, asked the court to reexamine an April ruling that found the West Linn-Wilsonville School District not liable for the sexual abuse of two students by Peachey. A petition for review is a document filed by an individual seeking assessment of a decision by the court of appeals.

In November, the state Supreme Court ordered a denial of the review, meaning the April ruling by the Clackamas County Circuit Court — that the school district was not liable — stands.

If a review is denied, that usually indicates the end of the case in the Oregon court system.

Reminder of what led to the denied petition

Peachey worked in the district as a teacher and coach for 12 years. He was also the adviser for the school's Link Crew, which helps incoming freshmen transition to the school and ski club.

In 2016, he pleaded guilty in the Lake Oswego Municipal Court to two counts of third-degree sexual abuse of the two then-minors. Peachey served 60 days in jail for third-degree sexual abuse and three years of probation. He is registered as a sex offender.

In July 2017, the two former students filed a lawsuit against the district, asking for $3 million for each plaintiff due to the harm and long-term impacts they have suffered due to abuse. Their lawsuit alleged that the school district knew Peachey engaged in concerning behavior, like hanging out with students off-campus, and was negligent in taking action. The negligence lawsuit claim against the district was dismissed and was shortly thereafter appealed by the plaintiffs.

The Oregon Court of Appeals ruled in April 2022 that the district was not negligent in this case.

The plaintiff submitted the petition to the Supreme Court in June, citing a laundry list of alleged "red flags" surrounding Peachey's inappropriate behavior towards children and violations of "anti-grooming" policies. The petition argued that the sexual abuse could be viewed as "foreseeable."