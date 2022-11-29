Read full article on original website
Nas and 21 Savage Release New Song “One Mic, One Gun”: Listen
Nas and 21 Savage have shared a new song called “One Mic, One Gun.” The track arrives just two weeks after 21 Savage dismissed the Illmatic rapper as irrelevant in a discussion on the Clubhouse app, reportedly saying, “He’s not relevant, he just has a loyal ass fan base… and he still make good-ass music.” He would later walk back the statement in a tweet. In his track-opening verse, 21 Savage alludes to Nas’ King’s Disease series and raps, “When you turn to legend, no such thing as relevance.” Check out “One Mic, One Gun” below.
thesource.com
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs & King Combs Make History as First Father-Son Duo to Reach No.1 on US Airplay Charts
Sean “Diddy” Combs and his son, Christian “King” Combs, each soared to the top of the charts with their new hit songs “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller and “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” featuring Kodak Black, respectively. Diddy topped both...
HipHopDX.com
Don Newkirk, Former Def Jam Artist & De La Soul Collaborator, Dead At 56
Don Newkirk, the artist, musician and producer perhaps best known for his collaborations with De La Soul and 3rd Bass, has died at the age of 56. News of Newkirk’s death came via a Facebook post by Rahiem of the Furious Five on Friday (November 25). “It is with...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Morris Day & The Time Electrify Audience With a Legendary Medley of Hit Records
What better way to end another fantastic year celebrating decades of soul and R&B music than with a legendary performance of epic proportions featuring musical group Morris Day & The Time. The iconic funk and soul band closed out the Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by Deon Cole, performing a medley of their classic hits, including “Cool,” “777,” “Jungle Love,” and finally ending with a crowd favorite, “Bird.”
Ciara Was Set To Join Chris Brown For Axed Michael Jackson Tribute, Shares Rehearsal Clip
Ever since Chris Brown revealed that his surprise Michael Jackson tribute was unexplainably canceled at the 2022 American Music Awards, many have spoken out in support of his artistry. Besides Kelly Rowland — who voiced her appreciation for his many talents during the ceremony — Ciara has now revealed a dance rehearsal video of her and CB. The “Level Up” singer hinted that she was set to join Breezy on stage in homage to the King of Pop’s 40th anniversary of Thriller.More from VIBE.comAMAs Production Company Addresses Cancelled Chris Brown PerformanceKelly Rowland Says "Everybody Deserves Grace" In Support Of Chris...
soultracks.com
Hip-hop legend Don Newkirk dies at age 56
(November 26, 2022) AllHipHop.com has reported the passing of noted musician, producer and composer Don Newkirk at age 56. Newkirk was a vital part of several seminal early hip hop albums, including discs by De La Soul, 3rd Bass, and Stetasonic. Newkirk was also a Def Jam solo artist, releasing...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Learn Why CeCe Winans Is A Trailblazing Gospel Star
It won’t be long before soul and r&b music take center stage at the Soul Train Awards 2022 hosted by Deon Cole. Ahead of this year’s ceremony, set to be filled with surprise guests, show-stopping performances, and must-see speech acceptance moments, we’re getting familiar with nominees, including legendary contemporary gospel singer and songwriter Cece Winans.
Kelly Rowland Responds To Crowd Booing Chris Brown Win At 2022 American Music Awards
After Chris Brown’s category win was booed, Kelly Rowland took a moment to check the American Music Awards crowd. On Sunday (Nov. 20), Rowland took to the stage at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater to present the Favorite Male R&B Artist award at the 2022 ceremony. The competitive category was stacked with nominees including Brent Faiyaz, Giveon, Lucky Daye, and The Weeknd.More from VIBE.comChris Brown Claims American Music Awards Canceled His Michael Jackson TributeStevie Wonder And Charlie Puth Tribute Lionel Richie At 2022 American Music AwardsLionel Richie Accepts Icon Award, Speaks To Young Artists At 2022 American Music Awards As she revealed...
Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are Tied For the Most Nominations in Grammys History
Beyoncé has been honored by the Recording Academy many times over the years and won several Grammy Awards. She just tied a record long held by her husband Jay-Z.
Top 10 Jackson 5 Songs: The Motown Years (1969-1975)
In a span of six years from 1969 through 1975, the Jackson 5 released 10 albums with Motown Records before switching their name to the more mature The Jacksons, and changing labels, by the mid-’70s. Formed in Gary Indiana in 1964, and originally comprised of brothers Marlon, Jackie, Tito,...
Ethiopia Habtemariam to Step Down From Motown Records
Ethiopia Habtemariam, currently chairwoman and CEO of Motown Records, will be stepping down from her position in order to pursue new endeavors, she and the company stated in a joint announcement Tuesday. “It has been the greatest honor to work with some of the most incredible artists, songwriters and partners in the world,” she said in a statement. “I have always had a clear vision for the talent that I’ve had the privilege to work with, which has led Motown to global success and returned the label to the forefront of contemporary culture. I would not have been able to make that...
TMZ.com
GloRilla Reveals She Spoiled Yo Gotti's Cardi B Surprise
GloRilla and Cardi B’s “Tomorrow 2” collaboration is poised for a No. 1 opportunity on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip Hop chart, and the song’s back story is all about a big surprise ... which Glo spoiled!!!. The Memphis rapper was on The Breakfast Club Tuesday when...
thesource.com
Bow Wow Celebrates End of Latest Millenium Tour: ‘Stop Playing With Me! I’m Goated!’
Bow Wow is HIM, and don’t you forget it. The rapper just recently wrapped up the latest edition of The Millenium Tour, and while receiving a champagne shower, he wanted the world to remember he was the guy. “TOUR OVER … last show !! They hated on me i...
Roddy Ricch, Saweetie, And Busta Rhymes Unleash New Music Friday Releases
Today is Friday, which means there are a ton of new releases to look forward to from some of your favorite Hip-Hop artists. To help you unwind and enjoy the weekend, check out VIBE’s picks of songs and albums you should hear and add to your soundtrack of weekend festivities. Roddy Ricch – Feed Tha Streets 3 In many people’s eyes, Roddy Ricch’s next project after Live Life Fast had high stakes to it. The decline in quality following 2019’s smash LP Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial despite the 24-year-old’s assertion that Live Life Fast would blow all of 2021’s music...
WildBrain Rescues Ukrainian Kids’ Animation ‘Brave Bunnies’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Kids’ entertainment company WildBrain has hopped in to save beloved Ukrainian animation “Brave Bunnies,” taking a majority stake in the IP after its production was disrupted by the Russian invasion. Created by Olga Cherepanova, co-founder of Ukrainian kids’ producer Glowberry, “Brave Bunnies” is a 2D animation for ages 2-5 which tells the story of bunny siblings Boo and Bop. Season 1 sees the duo explore the world around them – bravely seeking out new friends, games and experiences – while fostering values of curiosity, creativity, eagerness, openness and responsibility. After Russian invaded Ukraine at the beginning of this year, many of Glowberry’s...
Bon Voyage! Madonna Jet Sets Into NYC After Begging Fans To 'Stop Bullying Her For Enjoying Life'
Madonna attempted to escape her haters as she hopped on a flight to New York City on Sunday, November 13. At some point during her travel endeavors, the Queen of Pop shared a message with her Instagram followers. The post featured a diva-like selfie of the star and featured the words "stop bullying Madonna for enjoying her life" in large yellow text.
Ryan Castro Sings From the Waters of Ibiza in Upbeat ‘Marbella’ Video
Ryan Castro’s music has been pirated quite a bit. But instead of letting that stop him, he’s used it as inspiration. On Wednesday, Castro released his EP Los Piratas, a project “inspired by music piracy,” and premiered the music video for his single “Marbella” with Rolling Stone. “We’ve had a lot of the songs that are on this EP for a long time, more than a year, and the fans recognize them. They’ve heard snippets of the songs and pirated them,” he tells Rolling Stone. “So we decided to call this EP Los Piratas.” Some of that pirate vibe makes its...
Ava DuVernay’s Array Releasing Launches In-Flight Channel on JetBlue
Indie filmmakers from women and directors from the global majority will now have access to a new level of audience – literally. Ava DuVernay’s distribution vehicle Array Releasing has partnered with JetBlue to launch a pop-up inflight channel that will screen a dozen Array features.More from The Hollywood ReporterGuest Column: 'Queen Sugar' Helmer DeMane Davis on How Ava DuVernay's Decision to Hire All Female Directors Offered "Life-Transforming Opportunity"How Kenturah Davis Crafted Ava DuVernay's Portrait for the 2022 Portrait of a Nation Awards (Exclusive)Ava DuVernay to Champion 'Queen Sugar' Directors as Guest Artistic Director for AFI Fest “Over the years, I’ve experienced transformative...
Shakira invites her fans to join the ‘Monotonía’ dance challenge
Shakira has launched a new challenge to continue celebrating the success of “Monotonía.” The Colombian singer took to social media to invite her fans to dance to the rhythm of her bachata with Ozuna. “Bachateros! The challenge is to get out of the box and arrive on time....
ICYMI: MADAMENOIRE Chats With Inayah, Jermaine Dupri And More At The 2022 Soul Train Music Awards
MADAMENOIRE spoke with Inayah, Jermaine Dupri, and more while attending the 2022 Soul Train Music Awards. Check out our favorite highlights inside!
