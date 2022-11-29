ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Wausau Man Facing Federal Drug Charges

MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A 36-year-old Wausau man is one of two people arrested in connection with a meth ring. Devin Needham is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute after a grand jury indicted him on Wednesday. A second man, 30-year-old Ari Lor of Appelton, was also indicted.
WAUSAU, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Jail time ordered in child-neglect death

MERRILL, WI (WSAU) – A Lincoln County man was sentenced to 5-years in jail for the death of a 15-month old boy. Cody Robertson, 26, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to child neglect resulting in death. The child had methamphetamine in his system and was covered with sores...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Robertson Sentenced For Child Neglect Charges in Son’s Death

MERRILL, WI (WSAU) – Cody Robertson has been sentenced to five years in prison for his role in the death of his son. The 26-year-old was sentenced on Monday in Lincoln County court as the result of a plea deal reached last summer. Robertson entered a no contest plea to a count of negligence resulting in the death of a child.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

UPDATE: Names, details released in Portage Co. fatal shooting

Police have identified the victim in an apparent weekend homicide as 92-year-old Clarence H. Banks, a guest at the Amherst home in which he was fatally shot. The shooting was reported at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27 at 10263 Yellow Brick Road. Deputies responded and discovered Banks dead inside. A 78-year-old man who lived at the home, Miles W. Bradley, is being held on a preliminary charge of first-degree intentional homicide.
AMHERST, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Police Department Arrests Woman for Drugs After Traffic Stop

The Marshfield Police Department arrested a woman after a traffic stop this past Friday. According to a report from the Department, during a traffic stop on Central Avenue at 26th Street, K-9 Rika indicated a controlled substance in a vehicle. Following a search, a female was found to be in possession of multiple prescriptions that were not prescribed to her.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Pedestrian Killed in Marathon County Crash Monday

TOWN OF EASTON, WI (WSAU) — Officers have released the name of the 31-year-old woman who was killed in a crash Monday night. Joy Danielle Moravec of Marshfield was struck as she was walking in the southbound lane of County Road J near the intersection with County Road Z.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

JUST IN: Homicide investigation underway in Portage County

Police say a 78-year-old man is being held on preliminary charges of first-degree intentional homicide after a shooting reported early Sunday morning. Portage County Sheriff’s officials received a call just before 12:30 a.m. Nov. 27 reporting the incident. Deputies responding to an Amherst home discovered a 92-year-old man dead inside.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Wisconsin Rapids Man Identified as Montana John Doe, Case Being Investigated as Homicide

RED LODGE, MT (WSAU) — Investigators and forensic scientists have determined that human remains found more than 20 years ago in Montana came from a Wisconsin Rapids man. According to the Carbon County Sheriff’s office, skull and bone fragments found along Highway 212 in 2004 belong to Rogers “Roger” Lee Elis. Scientists in Texas recently used advanced forensic-grade genome sequencing to build a DNA profile of the victim, which was run against a nationwide genealogical database.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

One Fatality In Tuesday Crash

MOSINEE, WI (WSAU) — A woman was killed on Tuesday when her SUV crashed into a semi on I-39 near Mosinee. The accident happened around 1:24 am in the southbound lanes of I-39 just north of HWY 153. When first responders arrived they found the SUV on fire and the woman dead inside. Her name has not been released.
MOSINEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Alert issued for missing veteran with relatives in Waupaca County

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A U.S. veteran from Madison is missing, and a Green Alert was issued for counties in WBAY’s viewing area because he has relatives in Waupaca County. Michael Segich, 43, left his home Monday evening. His mother saw him at 10 p.m. He hasn’t been heard from since, and his family and law enforcement have concerns for his well-being.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Portion of Highway 29 near Edgar reopens following semi crash

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - The eastbound lanes on Wisconsin Highway 29 that were blocked off due to a jackknifed semi truck have been cleared by the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department. The crash happened Tuesday night on Wisconsin Highway 29 at Fairview Drive just west of the village of Edgar.
EDGAR, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy