Read full article on original website
Related
Teachers leaving their profession at an alarming rate since the pandemic
“Our classrooms are right down the hall,” said math teacher Keavin Smith. Inside Detroit’s Brenda Scott Academy, there are two educators defying the odds.
Honoring National Special Education Day with Tips for Parents
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Being the parent of a child with special needs can be tough. It can lead to a lot of questioning, even in your own abilities. But you’re not alone! There are plenty of things parents can do to make sure their child gets the most out of education. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005348/en/ Learn4Life offers wraparound support to students with special needs and their families (Photo: Business Wire)
Faculty, staff continue participating in ‘Unpacking Whiteness,’ ‘Radical Healing’ dialogue series
Ballou Hall and the Academic Quad are pictured on Oct. 6, 2020.Photo by(Ava Iannuccillo / The Tufts Daily) When white police officer Darren Wilson shot Michael Brown, an unarmed Black teen, in 2014, Sarah Iacobucci, director of undergraduate laboratories at Tufts, and her friends from church wanted to do something.
Computer and Information Sciences degrees are the most loved among recent grads
The big picture: Selecting a career path is arguably the biggest decision a young person will face up to that point in their life, and most don't get it right out of the gate. Among those that choose college, roughly four out of five end up changing their major at least once according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Even students that stick with it and cross the finish line can regret their choice in hindsight.
Phys.org
Dyscalculia: How to support your child if they have mathematical learning difficulties
A good grasp of math has been linked to greater success in employment and better health. But a large proportion of us—up to 22%—have mathematical learning difficulties. What's more, around 6% of children in primary schools may have dyscalculia, a mathematical learning disability. Developmental dyscalculia is a persistent...
psychologytoday.com
Students Need More Support. That's Not Coddling.
Students can be capable and willing but unable to produce work that reflects their abilities. Willpower and motivation might seem simple but tapping into them is complicated and takes more than determination. Learning outcomes can improve when students have fewer things to think about at once. I’ve taught journalism to...
Teaching Addition and Subtraction of Decimals
Teaching Addition and Subtraction of DecimalsPhoto byMelissa Martinez @ That One Cheerful Classroom. Teaching addition and subtraction of decimals can be a difficult task because it’s not necessarily the same process as regular addition and subtraction. There are many similarities because students still have to regroup as needed, but that decimal point can really trip students up. Today I’m going to share with you some of the ways that I teach addition and subtraction of decimals and some activities that I use with students to help them be successful through repeated practice.
Comments / 0