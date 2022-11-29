Read full article on original website
Magentrix Partner Management Platform Joins the HubSpot App Marketplace
Vendors using HubSpot CRM now have a new way to manage and grow their partner ecosystems with the Magentrix PRM integration. Magentrix stands out in the PRM category of the HubSpot App Marketplace due to its ability to meet customers’ unique requirements, with the nature of the software being a true platform as a service (PaaS).
ABS Launches ‘Industry First’ Software Company to Streamline Fleet and Risk Management
On the floor of the International Workboat Show in New Orleans, the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), a leading international classification society, today launched ABS Wavesight™, described as an “industry first” maritime software as a service (SaaS) company dedicated to helping shipowners and operators streamline compliance. “Today...
The 10 best 1-year CD rates for December 2022
Check out the CDs that made out top-10 list based on their APY, minimum opening deposit, compounding frequency, and customer service.
ChannelAdvisor and CommerceHub Named No. 1 and No. 2 Channel Management Providers by Digital Commerce 360
CommerceHub, one of the world’s largest commerce networks and provider of software solutions connecting supply, demand and delivery for retailers and brands globally, today announced that ChannelAdvisor – a CommerceHub company, and CommerceHub were ranked as the No. 1 and No. 2 channel management providers in the 2023 Digital Commerce 360 Leading Vendors to the Top 1000 Retailers Report. In addition, CommerceHub is ranked No. 5 in fulfillment software and ChannelAdvisor is ranked in the top 4 for search engine marketing and the top 10 in online advertising services.
Amazon introduces AWS Supply Chain to help bring order to supply chain chaos
Amazon wants to put AWS technology to work on the problem, and today the company announced a new supply chain solution at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas. AWS CEO Adam Selipsky talked about the supply chain disruptions in today’s keynote. “The last few years have highlighted the importance of supply chain resilience; from baby formula shortages to ships circling ports unable to unload, the disruptions have been widespread. Addressing supply chain issues around inventory is especially critical,” he said.
Wavicle Data Solutions Achieves the AWS Service Delivery Designation for AWS Glue
New designation underscores Wavicle’s deep expertise and ability to deliver analytics, machine learning, and application development solutions seamlessly on AWS. Wavicle Data Solutions, a leading cloud, data and analytics consulting and development partner, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Service (AWS) Service Delivery designation for AWS Glue. The AWS Glue Delivery designation recognizes that Wavicle has proven success in helping customers deploy AWS Glue for data integration, pipeline, and catalogue use cases.
HSP Group Closes $14M Series B Financing to Accelerate Growth and Further Its Gateway Technology Platform
HSP Group, the customer-preferred provider of global expansion software and services for companies seeking to expand overseas, has raised $14 million in a Series B growth capital investment round, which will fast-track the company’s growth plans. New investor ABS Capital led this round, joined by existing investor Baird Capital, which increased its investment in the business, demonstrating its continued support for HSP’s strategic opportunities. This brings the total investment in HSP to more than $20 million since its inception in October 2020.
SoftwareONE Selects ContractPodAi to Improve Contract Management Processes
The AI-powered CLM platform will enable SoftwareONE to replace manual contract processes with automation. ContractPodAi, the award-winning provider of the AI-powered, contract lifecycle management (CLM) product and ‘One Legal Platform,’ has been chosen by SoftwareONE, leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, to bring a more efficient, process-oriented, and customer-focused approach to its contract management function.
o9 Solutions Ranks No. 396 on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500
O9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, announced it ranked no. 396 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™. It is the fourth consecutive year that o9 has made the prestigious list, which ranks the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America.
Ivanti Appoints Michelle Hodges and John Beuchert to Lead Channel Strategy and Accelerate Growth
Michelle Hodges joins Ivanti as SVP, Global Channels and Alliances and John Beuchert as VP, Global Partner Programs and Strategy. Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures, and services IT assets from cloud to edge, announced the appointment of Michelle W. Hodges as Senior Vice President, Global Channels and Alliances and John Beuchert as Vice President, Global Partner Programs and Strategy. Beuchert and Hodges have joined Ivanti to lead channel strategy and accelerate growth by enabling partners to leverage the full breadth of capabilities available in the Ivanti Neurons solutions with their customers.
Climb Channel Solutions Selects TeamViewer as Preferred Remote Access and Support Solution Provider
Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has selected TeamViewer as their preferred partner for providing remote access and support solutions for customers around the world. “In a constantly evolving hybrid work environment with complex connectivity and security requirements, it’s more...
Ceretax and Onebill Software Partner to Give Telecom Companies an Unmatched Integration for Sales Tax Automation and Billing Management
CereTax, the sales tax automation platform, and OneBill Software, the modern agile billing and monetization platform, announced their integration and partnership, which will transform the way telecommunications businesses handle their sales tax automation, along with their billing and subscription management. The integration between the CereTax and OneBill platforms will give...
Netcracker Showcases Digital Transformation Successes at Telecom Review Leaders’ Summit
Netcracker and Customers Present on Cloud Innovation, Best Practices for Digital Transformations and the Importance of Leadership in Moving the Industry Forward at Dubai Event. Netcracker Technology announced that it is a Platinum Sponsor of the 16th edition of the Telecom Review Leaders’ Summit, taking place December 7-8 in Dubai. The event is one of the largest gatherings in the world of C-level executives from the technology, telecom and government sectors and will welcome attendees from more than 50 countries.
PagerDuty Awarded 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award
PagerDuty recognized as Rising Star Partner of the Year (ISV) in North America, one of many AWS Partners around the globe that help customers drive innovation. PagerDuty, a global leader in digital operations management, is excited to announce it is a recipient of a 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards, recognizing leaders around the globe playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS)
VERSES Partners with Blue Yonder for the Resale of Adaptive Intelligence Solutions for the Global Supply Chain
VERSES adaptive intelligence and Spatial Twin management applications are now accessible to Blue Yonder’s global logistics customers. VERSES Technologies Inc, a cognitive computing company specializing in the next generation of Artificial Intelligence (AI), is pleased to announce its partnership with Blue Yonder, a company specializing in digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment providing solutions to over 3500 of the world’s largest retailers and warehouse distribution providers across 78 countries. VERSES is expected to equip and empower warehouses and distribution centers with adaptive intelligence and Spatial Twin management applications designed to generate a unified real time world model in order to better simulate and orchestrate workflow optimization, verifiable traceability, and intelligent automation.
SnapLogic Builds Partner Momentum to Catalyze Integration and Automation Solutions
Partners have developed over 400 SnapLogic specializations that accelerate customer value with services and solutions. SnapLogic, a leader in intelligent integration and enterprise automation, announced at Amazon Web Services (AWS) re:Invent 2022, significant business momentum resulting from enhancements to its Partner Connect Program introduced last year. Participation in SnapLogic’s Partner Connect Program, which helps partners accelerate their integration and automation capabilities, has increased significantly over the past 18 months.
Agiloft CEO Eric Laughlin Named Executive of the Year by the BIG Awards for Business 2022
Today’s news follows a string of recognition for Agiloft, including being named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management and Contract Management Company of the Year by LegalTech Breakthrough Awards. Agiloft, the no-code Contract Lifecycle Management leader, announced that Chief Executive Officer, Eric...
Softchoice Named Cisco Canada’s Software Partner of the Year and Social Impact Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit 2022
Softchoice Corporation has won two awards at the Cisco Partner Summit 2022, an annual event celebrating Cisco’s top-performing partners within specific technology markets across all geographical regions. “As a software-focused IT solutions provider, Softchoice is the perfect fit to support Cisco’s transition towards a more software- and services-oriented model....
Zingtree Teams up with AVANT to Deliver Enhanced Contact Center Operations to its Global Partners
As part of the Zingtree channel of best-in-class technology providers, AVANT now has the additional capacity to provide contact center productivity solutions. Zingtree, a conversational workflow software that turns every contact center agent into an expert, announced it is partnering with Avant Communications (AVANT), the nation’s premier Technology Services Distributor. The addition of AVANT as Zingtree’s newest channel partner further expands the company’s global impact as it works to elevate contact center agent productivity around the world.
Descartes Labs Goes All-in on AWS to Help Organizations Harness Geospatial Data to Address Sustainability, Food Security, and Climate Change
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced that Descartes Labs, a leading space and geospatial intelligence company, is migrating its core information technology (IT) infrastructure, including its geoprocessing and analytics platforms, to AWS. By going all-in on AWS, Descartes Labs will provide commercial and public sector customers with insights that support timely decisions regarding some of the world’s most pressing challenges, including mitigating the effects of climate change, enhancing food security, protecting people, and safeguarding natural resources. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005234/en/ Source: Descartes Labs
