Yardbarker
Former Patriots coordinator: Bill Belichick wouldn’t hesitate to fire his own sons
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has never been one to let an assistant coach overstay their welcome, but what if said assistants were his own flesh and blood?. On a recent episode of “The Greg Hill Show” on WEEI, former Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie Weiss disclosed that he believes Belichick would have no qualms with firing either of his sons, Stephen and Brian, who serve as linebackers coach and safeties coach, respectively, on New England’s staff.
msn.com
Tom Brady Is Not Coming Back to the Patriots
On Wednesday, The Athletic's Jeff Howe kicked the hornets' nest by suggesting Tom Brady could maybe return to the New England Patriots this offseason once he hits free agency. The article in question here, titled "Brady to Patriots? Rodgers to Jets? Let’s explore what could be another wild NFL offseason at QB," is not based on Howe's insider reporting. It is not sourced. It is a speculative article whose sole purpose is to break down the juiciest end possibilities for this offseason's crop of high-profile quarterbacks.
Tom Brady could end up in New England this offseason, Patriots insider says
Tom Brady hasn't said if he will return for his 24th NFL season next year, but he will be a free agent if he does. One long-time Patriots writer thinks New England could come calling.
Tom Brady Back To Patriots? NFL Insider Confidently Floats Theory
Grab a coffee, clear your morning schedule and get comfortable, Patriots fans, because you’re about to start your day with speculation about Tom Brady possibly returning to New England. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, among the NFL insiders with the deepest ties to the Patriots, published a story Wednesday morning...
How This Patriots Legend Feels About Tom Brady Reunion Speculation
The Athletic’s Jeff Howe on Wednesday morning suggested Tom Brady could reunite with Bill Belichick and the Patriots next offseason. Howe seemingly was engaging in speculation rather than reporting about an in-the-works reunion involving Brady and New England. Still, the NFL insider, who has deep ties to the Patriots, made a compelling case that if nothing else is worth thinking about as New England’s offense continues to struggle in Year 2 of the Mac Jones era.
Reporter floats idea of Tom Brady returning to Patriots
Tom Brady has yet to indicate whether he plans to return for a 24th season in 2023, but that could once again become the NFL’s biggest storyline at some point in the coming months. If Brady does want to continue playing, the question will be where. One respected reporter is not ruling out the reunion of the century.
Bill Belichick Had Odd, Inaccurate Response To Question Monday
To say that the New England Patriots struggled against the Buffalo Bills last season would be putting it lightly. The Patriots lost two of the three games they played against the Bills and didn't force them to punt in the two games that they lost. Belichick, however, disagrees with that...
