Greek LNG Terminals in the Pipeline
As demand grows for liquefied natural gas in Europe in the wake of the war in Ukraine, Greece has relied heavily on its sole LNG terminal off Athens to replace Russian gas imports. Now it is looking to build new floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) that could be operational...
PV Tech
SK D&D, Glennmont establish JV to invest in solar projects in South Korea
South-Korean renewable energy developer SK D&D has signed a shareholders agreement with Glennmont Partners to establish a joint venture (JV) investing in solar PV projects in South Korea. The first phase of the JV will intend to build 80MW of PV projects in South Korea, estimated to require around KRW160...
maritime-executive.com
Large CO2 Storage Projects Proceeding in Malaysia and Norway
Efforts are intensifying around the world to develop large-scale CO2 storage to permanently sequester carbon produced at large industrial sites or even from ships underway. In the latest developments, agreements were reached for projects in Norway and Malaysia, with each being highlighted among the largest offshore sites for this emerging industry.
aogdigital.com
Malaysia's Petronas Posts Q3 Profit, Warns of Continuing Market Volatility
Malaysia's state energy firm Petroliam Nasional Berhad, or Petronas, on Wednesday posted a near doubling of its third quarter profit and warned of continuing volatility in oil and gas prices. The company reported a profit of 30.8 billion ringgit in the July-September period, compared with a profit of 16.3 billion...
Indonesia says lithium, anode plants are being built to support EV ambitions
JAKARTA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia is building a lithium refinery and an anode material production facility to complement its nickel-based battery materials industry, an official said, as it aims to set itself up as a hub for making electric vehicles (EVs).
CNBC
U.S. oil giants Exxon Mobil, Chevron and ConocoPhillips challenged over ‘secretive’ tax practices
Oxfam on Monday filed shareholder resolutions against U.S. oil giants Exxon Mobil, Chevron and ConocoPhillips. The international relief charity said the companies' tax practices undermine the public's interest in a fair tax system — especially in Global South countries "with the greatest tax revenue needs." "If oil and gas...
The Next Web
Norway’s floating offshore wind farm is a lesson in hypocrisy
All over Europe, companies are looking to reduce energy costs and their carbon footprint. And it’s more than just talk — the weekend saw the world’s largest floating (offshore) wind farm, Hywind Tampen, begin energy production. Developed by Equinor and located about 140 kilometres off the coast...
Good News Network
Two Swiss Reservoirs Turned into World’s Largest ‘Water Battery’ to Power Southern Europe
Next week a revolutionary new form of energy storage will debut in Switzerland after 14 years of engineering and installation. With a storage capacity of 20 million kilowatt hours, enough to store the energy from wind, solar, nuclear or hydro and channel it to nearly 1 million homes, the Nant de Drance hydro-electric plant is ready to change the energy picture for Southern Europe.
CNBC
Renault wants to use water from depths of 4,000 meters to supply heat to an old production plant
The Renault Group's CEO, Luca de Meo, describes plans for company's Douai plant as "one of the most ambitious decarbonisation projects on a European industrial site." The U.S. Department of Energy says geothermal energy "supplies renewable power around the clock and emits little or no greenhouse gases." Renault says it's...
UK removes China from Sizewell nuclear project, takes joint stake
Britain on Tuesday removed China General Nuclear from construction of its new Sizewell C power station, announcing it would take a joint stake alongside French partner EDF as relations sour with Beijing. EDF, which is in the process of being fully nationalised amid the region's worsening energy crisis, confirmed Tuesday it is still working with CGN to build Hinkley Point power station in southwestern England.
Ineos in talks with Rolls-Royce to build mini-nuclear power plant in Scotland
Chemicals giant wants to produce zero-carbon electricity to power planned hydrogen systems at Grangemouth refinery
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's flagship company is raising $2.5 billion
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's business empire is planning to raise nearly $2.5 billion in a new share offering as it pushes to expand into new areas.
rigzone.com
Gas Still The Big Hope For Achieving Net-Zero
The energy sector accounts for nearly 80 percent of GHG emissions, primarily from fossil fuel consumption. — The energy sector accounts for nearly 80% of GHG emissions, primarily from fossil fuel consumption. Oil and gas companies are under increasing pressure to disclose the climate impact of their business and decarbonize operations.
PV Tech
Chilean utility Colbún completes 230MW PV project with 32MWh battery storage system
Utility Colbún has inaugurated a solar-plus-storage project with a 32MWh battery energy storage system in the Atacama region of Chile. The Diego de Almagro project is a 330-hectare site comprising 470,000 solar panels totalling 230MW of power and a 8MW/32MWh BESS allowing for four hours of full power discharge.
US News and World Report
Mazda Unveils $11 Billion EV Spending Plan, Considers Investing in Battery Production
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Mazda Motor Corp on Tuesday unveiled a $10.6 billion spending plan to electrify its vehicles and said it was also considering investing in battery production. The company also raised its sales target for electric vehicles (EVs) to up to 40% of its total global sales by...
Jalopnik
China's Booming EV Industry Is Changing Indonesia for the Worse
A Chinese-backed nickel refinery has taken over a chunk of a major island in Indonesia, and is wreaking havoc on its ecosystem. In less than a single decade, the Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park (IMIP) has released enough pollution that people in the neighboring village of Kurisa can no longer fish, nor rely on rivers as safe water sources. This situation in Indonesia is the latest example of how the EV transition is not as eco-friendly as the industry makes it out to be.
kalkinemedia.com
Abu Dhabi's ADNOC working with Goldman Sachs on gas business, sources say
DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil company (ADNOC) has engaged Goldman Sachs to work on consolidation of its gas operations for a planned stock market flotation next year, two sources close to the transaction told Reuters. ADNOC is sharpening its focus on the gas market as Europe seeks to...
BBC
Sizewell C nuclear power plant backed by government
A new £20bn nuclear power plant would help Britain move towards "greater energy independence", the business secretary said as he backed the plans. Grant Shapps visited the Suffolk coast to mark the signing of contracts with French energy firm EDF for £700m of government investment in Sizewell C.
aogdigital.com
Inmarsat to Roll Out IoT Solution to More than 60 Zamil Offshore Vessels
Inmarsat, a mobile satellite communications services provider, will roll out an Internet-of-Things (IoT) solution to more than 60 of Saudi-based Zamil Offshore's vessels in the Gulf area. The solution - powered by Fleet Connect and Fleet Data delivered through Inmarsat’s Fleet Xpress - will allow Zamil to identify, trial and...
Netherlands reportedly set to forcibly close 3,000 farms to comply with EU mandate
The Dutch government plans to shut down up to 3,000 farms to comply with a European Union mandate
