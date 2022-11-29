ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

marinelink.com

Greek LNG Terminals in the Pipeline

As demand grows for liquefied natural gas in Europe in the wake of the war in Ukraine, Greece has relied heavily on its sole LNG terminal off Athens to replace Russian gas imports. Now it is looking to build new floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) that could be operational...
PV Tech

SK D&D, Glennmont establish JV to invest in solar projects in South Korea

South-Korean renewable energy developer SK D&D has signed a shareholders agreement with Glennmont Partners to establish a joint venture (JV) investing in solar PV projects in South Korea. The first phase of the JV will intend to build 80MW of PV projects in South Korea, estimated to require around KRW160...
maritime-executive.com

Large CO2 Storage Projects Proceeding in Malaysia and Norway

Efforts are intensifying around the world to develop large-scale CO2 storage to permanently sequester carbon produced at large industrial sites or even from ships underway. In the latest developments, agreements were reached for projects in Norway and Malaysia, with each being highlighted among the largest offshore sites for this emerging industry.
aogdigital.com

Malaysia's Petronas Posts Q3 Profit, Warns of Continuing Market Volatility

Malaysia's state energy firm Petroliam Nasional Berhad, or Petronas, on Wednesday posted a near doubling of its third quarter profit and warned of continuing volatility in oil and gas prices. The company reported a profit of 30.8 billion ringgit in the July-September period, compared with a profit of 16.3 billion...
The Next Web

Norway’s floating offshore wind farm is a lesson in hypocrisy

All over Europe, companies are looking to reduce energy costs and their carbon footprint. And it’s more than just talk — the weekend saw the world’s largest floating (offshore) wind farm, Hywind Tampen, begin energy production. Developed by Equinor and located about 140 kilometres off the coast...
Good News Network

Two Swiss Reservoirs Turned into World’s Largest ‘Water Battery’ to Power Southern Europe

Next week a revolutionary new form of energy storage will debut in Switzerland after 14 years of engineering and installation. With a storage capacity of 20 million kilowatt hours, enough to store the energy from wind, solar, nuclear or hydro and channel it to nearly 1 million homes, the Nant de Drance hydro-electric plant is ready to change the energy picture for Southern Europe.
HAWAII STATE
AFP

UK removes China from Sizewell nuclear project, takes joint stake

Britain on Tuesday removed China General Nuclear from construction of its new Sizewell C power station, announcing it would take a joint stake alongside French partner EDF as relations sour with Beijing. EDF, which is in the process of being fully nationalised amid the region's worsening energy crisis, confirmed Tuesday it is still working with CGN to build Hinkley Point power station in southwestern England.
rigzone.com

Gas Still The Big Hope For Achieving Net-Zero

The energy sector accounts for nearly 80 percent of GHG emissions, primarily from fossil fuel consumption. — The energy sector accounts for nearly 80% of GHG emissions, primarily from fossil fuel consumption. Oil and gas companies are under increasing pressure to disclose the climate impact of their business and decarbonize operations.
PV Tech

Chilean utility Colbún completes 230MW PV project with 32MWh battery storage system

Utility Colbún has inaugurated a solar-plus-storage project with a 32MWh battery energy storage system in the Atacama region of Chile. The Diego de Almagro project is a 330-hectare site comprising 470,000 solar panels totalling 230MW of power and a 8MW/32MWh BESS allowing for four hours of full power discharge.
US News and World Report

Mazda Unveils $11 Billion EV Spending Plan, Considers Investing in Battery Production

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Mazda Motor Corp on Tuesday unveiled a $10.6 billion spending plan to electrify its vehicles and said it was also considering investing in battery production. The company also raised its sales target for electric vehicles (EVs) to up to 40% of its total global sales by...
Jalopnik

China's Booming EV Industry Is Changing Indonesia for the Worse

A Chinese-backed nickel refinery has taken over a chunk of a major island in Indonesia, and is wreaking havoc on its ecosystem. In less than a single decade, the Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park (IMIP) has released enough pollution that people in the neighboring village of Kurisa can no longer fish, nor rely on rivers as safe water sources. This situation in Indonesia is the latest example of how the EV transition is not as eco-friendly as the industry makes it out to be.
kalkinemedia.com

Abu Dhabi's ADNOC working with Goldman Sachs on gas business, sources say

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil company (ADNOC) has engaged Goldman Sachs to work on consolidation of its gas operations for a planned stock market flotation next year, two sources close to the transaction told Reuters. ADNOC is sharpening its focus on the gas market as Europe seeks to...
BBC

Sizewell C nuclear power plant backed by government

A new £20bn nuclear power plant would help Britain move towards "greater energy independence", the business secretary said as he backed the plans. Grant Shapps visited the Suffolk coast to mark the signing of contracts with French energy firm EDF for £700m of government investment in Sizewell C.
aogdigital.com

Inmarsat to Roll Out IoT Solution to More than 60 Zamil Offshore Vessels

Inmarsat, a mobile satellite communications services provider, will roll out an Internet-of-Things (IoT) solution to more than 60 of Saudi-based Zamil Offshore's vessels in the Gulf area. The solution - powered by Fleet Connect and Fleet Data delivered through Inmarsat’s Fleet Xpress - will allow Zamil to identify, trial and...

