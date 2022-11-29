Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy S23 confirmed for much-wanted hardware upgrade
Another day, another Galaxy S23 leak – and this one is an official document from Samsung
Android Headlines
Motorola Moto X40 flagship coming next month; some specs confirmed
The Motorola Moto X40 flagship is coming next month, and while we’re waiting for the official date, some of its specs have been confirmed. The company has basically started teasing the device. The Motorola Moto X40 flagship will launch next month, and some specs have just been confirmed. Lenovo...
Android Headlines
OPPO Find N2 & Find N2 Flip will be available globally: tipster
OPPO is expected to announce its new foldable offerings in the near future. The OPPO Find N2 and Find N2 Flip are expected to launch in mid-December, and it seems like they’ll both be available globally. The OPPO Find N2 & Find N2 Flip will become available globally, it...
Android Headlines
Samsung could have a new lineup of "superfast" power banks
We recently saw an unannounced Samsung power bank with 25W ‘superfast charging” in leaked renders. It appears the product will be part of the company’s new Superfast Portable Power lineup. The Korean firm has filed a trademark application for this branding. Samsung filed for a trademark for...
Honor Magic Vs hands-on: Samsung better watch out
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Honor surprised everyone earlier this year when it announced that it would be the very first Chinese company to launch a book-style foldable outside its domestic market. Since then, the company confirmed that this foldable would come out in January 2023, beating the rumored Google Pixel Fold to the punch. We now know that the foldable will be the Magic Vs, the awkwardly named successor to Honor's first folding phone, the Magic V.
Digital Trends
Nvidia may be killing some of its most popular GPUs
The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 and GTX 1660 lines may no longer be in production. Nvidia could be ending production of its two most popular graphics cards, according to WCCFTech and sources in the Asia Pacific manufacturing industry. This comes as a bit of a shock, considering both of these...
The Windows Club
Error 173 No Graphics Hardware detected on AMD Radeon
When trying to install a new version of AMD Radeon Software or when installing the software for the first time, a lot of users reported that they see Error 173 and the app doesn’t install on their system. This is a matter of concern for all users, but become a severe concern for gamers as AMD Radeon suit is primarily used to improve the performance of the computer. In this post, we are going to discuss this topic and see what you need to do if you encountered Error 173 No Graphics Hardware detected on AMD Radeon.
Cult of Mac
Leaked 2023 MacBook Pro benchmarks show it’ll support much more RAM
Very early benchmark scores for what is apparently the 2023 MacBook Pro show buyers will be able to configure it with much more RAM. And new details on the M2 Max processor were revealed, too. The performance scores show a modest 14% increase over the 2021 version, but benchmark scores...
Android Headlines
OPPO's upcoming foldables appear in video & Geekbench
It’s not exactly a secret that OPPO plans to announce some new foldable smartphones this month. Well, OPPO’s upcoming foldables have just appeared in a video and on Geekbench. Upcoming OPPO foldables appear in video & Geekbench. To be more accurate, the OPPO Find N2 appeared on Geekbench,...
Android Headlines
New ZTE flagship has 18GB of RAM & a ceramic back
ZTE has announced a new flagship smartphone with 18GB of RAM and a ceramic back. The name of this device is the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Space Edition. Yes, this is just a new variant of the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra, the company’s current-gen flagship. This phone does come...
Android Headlines
Save $20 on an unlimited Google Fi 5G SIM card for Cyber Monday
Black Friday may be over, but the deals are not! For Cyber Monday, Google has a new deal on its Google Fi phone service. You can get a Google Fi SIM card with an unlimited plan for $20 off. This brings the price down from $65 to $45 for the first month.
Phone Arena
OnePlus set to beat Google at its own game in 2023: longer software support on OnePlus phones
More and more people are keeping their phones for longer periods, delaying the moment when a new one has to be purchased. In turn, this has led customers to seek out phones that would last them for more than just 2 or even 3 years, which is something that has not gone unnoticed by the manufacturers making our pocket companions we take with us everywhere we go.
Android Headlines
Galaxy Watch 5 update brings new security patch & Ball watch face
Samsung‘s Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are receiving a new software update. It’s a relatively large update with the download package for the latter weighing more than 500MB. The changelog only mentions some stability improvements and a redesigned Ball watch face, though. The latest November 2022 security patch is also in tow. The new firmware version for devices is R9**XXU1AVK7 (via).
laptopmag.com
Last chance! ROG Zephyrus G14 with RTX 3050 is $500 off in Cyber Monday deal
Cyber Monday is almost over, but we need to to get a few last minute deals in before it ends. We have a gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 seeing a 31% discount, putting the ROG Zephyrus G14 down to $1,099 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This gaming laptop...
Android Headlines
Corning's New Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Can Survive One-Meter Concrete Drops
Corning unveiled its latest version of glass technology, i.e. Corning Gorilla Victus 2, in a press event on Wednesday. Corning claims with the new glass composition, the Victus 2 offers the same level of scratch resistance as the Victus 1, but with improved drop resistance on rough surfaces, such as concrete.
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 Ultra appears on FCC with 5,000mAh battery and S Pen support
A few days back, the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ popped up on the FCC website confirming some rumored specs. The Galaxy S23 Ultra has now followed suit, and in the process, confirmed its battery specs and a few other details. The FCC website lists the Galaxy S23 Ultra...
Android Headlines
Cyber Monday deals on PC components you need to see
It’s Cyber Monday which means there are still deals to be had and there are some great deals on PC components that you definitely don’t want to miss out on. At the very least you’ll want to check them out if you’re considering building a desktop PC or if your current PC needs an upgrade.
notebookcheck.net
JX1 mini-PC debuts with Intel Celeron N5105 processor and unusual ports arrangement
The JX1 is a new mini-PC powered by a not-so-new processor. Offered with the Celeron N5105, the JX1 leverages Intel’s Jasper Lake architecture, with four CPU cores, no threads and a UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU) iGPU at its disposal with a 10 W TDP. Additionally, the mini-PC has LPDDR4 RAM, with only 8 GB of soldered memory available at the time of writing.
Android Headlines
Guide to setting your Android for gaming
Did you know you can increase the rate at which your Android phone refreshes its screen image? This creates a much better visual feel for games. Animations will appear to be smoother and there will be a noticeable difference in gaming performance. Notice how it makes casino bingo games like those at Monopoly Casino even more fun to play.
The Verge
Nvidia’s new RTX 6000 may bust engineering department budgets at over $7,000
Nvidia’s about to launch its new for-serious-work-only RTX 6000 graphics card, and it’s going to be expensive. The new workstation card apparently showed up in retail listings on sites like ShopBLT and CompSource, according to VideoCardz, with prices coming in at a business expense-busting $7,378 to over $8,000.
