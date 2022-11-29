Informatica Wins Design Partner of the Year and Data & Analytics Partner of the Year at AWS re: Invent 2022

Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
Atos Named AWS GSI Partner of the Year – EMEA
AWS recognizes AWS Partners around the globe as leaders in helping customers drive innovation. Atos announces that it has been selected as the winner for GSI Partner of the Year – EMEA by Amazon Web Services (AWS). This award recognizes Atos’ key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on AWS.
salestechstar.com
PagerDuty Awarded 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award
PagerDuty recognized as Rising Star Partner of the Year (ISV) in North America, one of many AWS Partners around the globe that help customers drive innovation. PagerDuty, a global leader in digital operations management, is excited to announce it is a recipient of a 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards, recognizing leaders around the globe playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS)
salestechstar.com
Media Advisory: CoreSite to Present How Businesses Can Optimize Their Digital Supply Chains at Gartner IOCS 2022 Conference
CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation“American Tower”), will present “How to Optimize Your Digital Supply Chain: Create an Interconnection Strategy to Increase Revenue Opportunities” at the upcoming Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations and Cloud Strategies Conference 2022 in Las Vegas on December 7. The company will also be exhibiting at Booth #216 and will be available to answer any questions throughout the conference December 6-8.
salestechstar.com
TD SYNNEX Accelerates Channel Growth with New AWS Qualifications
TD SYNNEX adds AWS Government Competency, AWS Education Competency, membership to AWS Managed Services Provider Program, and AWS GovCloud Service Delivery Program. TD SYNNEX announced the addition of two global Amazon Web Services (AWS) Competencies, making it one of the few AWS Distribution Partners to reach this level of achievement in the AWS Competency program.
AWS Announces Three Amazon EC2 Instances Powered by New AWS-Designed Chips
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced three new Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances powered by three new AWS-designed chips that offer customers even greater compute performance at a lower cost for a broad range of workloads. Hpc7g instances, powered by new AWS Graviton3E chips, offer up to 2x better floating-point performance compared to current generation C6gn instances and up to 20% higher performance compared to current generation Hpc6a instances, delivering the best price performance for high performance computing (HPC) workloads on AWS. C7gn...
Cognigy Achieves AWS Conversational AI Competency Distinction
DÜSSELDORF, Germany & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Cognigy announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Conversational AI Competency distinction. This designation recognizes Cognigy for its expertise in developing high quality, highly effective chatbot, virtual assistant and interactive voice response (IVR) solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130006014/en/ Cognigy has achieved the Amazon Web Services Conversational AI Competency distinction. (Graphic: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Wavicle Data Solutions Achieves the AWS Service Delivery Designation for AWS Glue
New designation underscores Wavicle’s deep expertise and ability to deliver analytics, machine learning, and application development solutions seamlessly on AWS. Wavicle Data Solutions, a leading cloud, data and analytics consulting and development partner, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Service (AWS) Service Delivery designation for AWS Glue. The AWS Glue Delivery designation recognizes that Wavicle has proven success in helping customers deploy AWS Glue for data integration, pipeline, and catalogue use cases.
salestechstar.com
Chain.io Selects Johnny Bilotta as VP of Product to Design and Deliver Core Software Offerings
Bilotta will fortify and expand Chain.io’s forwarding services as turbulence continues within global supply chains. Chain.io, a cloud-based integration platform that connects partners across the global supply chain, today announced that Johnny Bilotta has joined as Vice President of Product. Bilotta will enhance Chain.io’s current core systems and continue development of new offerings that provide value to Chain.io’s customers.
Descartes Labs Goes All-in on AWS to Help Organizations Harness Geospatial Data to Address Sustainability, Food Security, and Climate Change
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced that Descartes Labs, a leading space and geospatial intelligence company, is migrating its core information technology (IT) infrastructure, including its geoprocessing and analytics platforms, to AWS. By going all-in on AWS, Descartes Labs will provide commercial and public sector customers with insights that support timely decisions regarding some of the world’s most pressing challenges, including mitigating the effects of climate change, enhancing food security, protecting people, and safeguarding natural resources. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005234/en/ Source: Descartes Labs
salestechstar.com
StreamSets Launches New Mainframe Collector Solution at re:Invent
Provides the most efficient and secure approach to liberate mainframe data for cloud analytics. StreamSets, a Software AG company, announced the launch of StreamSets Mainframe Collector, a new solution that helps companies unlock data from the depths of their mainframe systems for cloud analytics at AWS re:Invent 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
salestechstar.com
Magentrix Partner Management Platform Joins the HubSpot App Marketplace
Vendors using HubSpot CRM now have a new way to manage and grow their partner ecosystems with the Magentrix PRM integration. Magentrix stands out in the PRM category of the HubSpot App Marketplace due to its ability to meet customers’ unique requirements, with the nature of the software being a true platform as a service (PaaS).
salestechstar.com
PagerDuty Operations Cloud Delivers Process Automation on AWS, Delivering Rapid Return on Investment and Better Customer Experience
Automated Diagnostics for AWS Customers Reduces Manual Work, Improves Resiliency, Enables Consolidation on PagerDuty. PagerDuty Inc., a global leader in digital operations management, is showcasing its recently launched automation capabilities at Amazon Web Services (AWS) re:Invent 2022. PagerDuty Process Automation is now available in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog that customers can use to find, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software, data, and services to build solutions and run their businesses. PagerDuty Process Automation can be purchased in AWS Marketplace as either a fully hosted and managed software as a service (SaaS) or through a customer managed solution.
salestechstar.com
SnapLogic Builds Partner Momentum to Catalyze Integration and Automation Solutions
Partners have developed over 400 SnapLogic specializations that accelerate customer value with services and solutions. SnapLogic, a leader in intelligent integration and enterprise automation, announced at Amazon Web Services (AWS) re:Invent 2022, significant business momentum resulting from enhancements to its Partner Connect Program introduced last year. Participation in SnapLogic’s Partner Connect Program, which helps partners accelerate their integration and automation capabilities, has increased significantly over the past 18 months.
salestechstar.com
Softchoice Named Cisco Canada’s Software Partner of the Year and Social Impact Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit 2022
Softchoice Corporation has won two awards at the Cisco Partner Summit 2022, an annual event celebrating Cisco’s top-performing partners within specific technology markets across all geographical regions. “As a software-focused IT solutions provider, Softchoice is the perfect fit to support Cisco’s transition towards a more software- and services-oriented model....
salestechstar.com
Zingtree Teams up with AVANT to Deliver Enhanced Contact Center Operations to its Global Partners
As part of the Zingtree channel of best-in-class technology providers, AVANT now has the additional capacity to provide contact center productivity solutions. Zingtree, a conversational workflow software that turns every contact center agent into an expert, announced it is partnering with Avant Communications (AVANT), the nation’s premier Technology Services Distributor. The addition of AVANT as Zingtree’s newest channel partner further expands the company’s global impact as it works to elevate contact center agent productivity around the world.
futurumresearch.com
The Six Five In the Booth with Dell’s Bob Ganley at AWS re:Invent 2022
The Six Five In the Booth at AWS re:Invent 2022. Patrick Moorhead and Daniel Newman sit down with Bob Ganley, Sr. Consultant, X-ISG Product Marketing, Dell Technologies. Their discussion covers:. What is EKS Anywhere from AWS?. How Dell is bringing EKS to customers. What are some of the benefits of...
salestechstar.com
JC Capote Joins Cleverbridge as Chief Sales Officer to Help Companies Accelerate Their Growth via Global Digital Transformation Solutions
As it continues to execute its strategic plans, Cleverbridge is happy to announce JC Capote, who has joined from Sprinklr to lead the Global Sales team effective Nov. 14, 2022. His hire is a confirmation of the strategic choices Cleverbridge has made over the last 18 months as well as...
Accenture Launches Velocity, a Platform to Help Clients Drive up to 50% Faster Business Transformation on Amazon Web Services
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today launched Velocity, a jointly funded and co-developed platform with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), that optimizes business outcomes up to 50% faster by removing the complexity associated with building and operating enterprise-scale applications and estates in the cloud. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005428/en/ Accenture wins Global System Integrator Partner of the Year at AWS re:Invent 2022. L to R: Chris Niederman (AWS), Chris Wegmann (Accenture), Matt Garman (AWS), Andy Tay (Accenture) and Ruba Borno (AWS). (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Veeam Announces Veeam Backup for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace
Veeam’s customers can now benefit from a NEW Veeam solution which offers access and control of Salesforce data and metadata, enabling quick recovery from data loss scenarios. Veeam Software, the leader in Modern Data Protection, announced it has launched the NEW Veeam Backup for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange which eliminates the risk of losing Salesforce data and metadata due to human error, integration issues and other data loss scenarios.
salestechstar.com
o9 Solutions Ranks No. 396 on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500
O9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, announced it ranked no. 396 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™. It is the fourth consecutive year that o9 has made the prestigious list, which ranks the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America.
