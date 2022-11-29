Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
Entytle Launches Parts Purchase Intelligence to Help Industrial Aftermarket Teams Create Parts Sales Opportunities
The Parts Purchase Intelligence uses AI as well as a company’s empirical parts replacement rate to identify sales opportunities. Entytle, Inc., which provides a purpose-built installed base solution for Industrial OEMs, announced the launch of its Parts Purchase Intelligence workflow today. With the massive complexity and variety in their...
This Untapped Investment Method Is Ready for a Breakout in 2023. Here's How to Use It.
Few investment products have performed as well as venture capital has in the last few decades. However, with growing fund sizes comes a growing pressure to return greater multiples in profit.
salestechstar.com
UiPath Announces Global Partnership with Orica to Scale Application Testing and Automation Capabilities, Deliver Enterprise-wide Process Efficiencies
UiPath to be recognized as Orica’s Technology Partner of Choice for Application Testing and Enterprise Software Automation. UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, and Orica, one of the world’s largest mining and infrastructure solutions providers, announced a global partnership to scale Orica’s application testing and automation capabilities to drive enterprise-wide process efficiencies. Under this new partnership, UiPath will also be recognized as Orica’s Technology Partner of choice for Application Testing and Enterprise Automation.
salestechstar.com
Startups Launches Platform for Early-Stage Startups
Platform Provides Free Access to the Business Tools, Guidance, Mentors, and Investors. Founders Need to Accelerate the Growth of Their Company and Raise Capital. StartupOS launched its platform for early-stage startups that provides free access to the business tools, guidance, mentors, and investors that founders need to accelerate the growth of their company and raise capital. The platform, which empowers founders through a series of learn-by-doing exercises that allow for assessment and benchmarking at any stage or need in a startup’s journey, is perfect for validating ideas, building an MVP (minimally viable product), or achieving product market fit — all with the goal of dramatically increasing the probability of a startup’s long-term success.
salestechstar.com
o9 Solutions Ranks No. 396 on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500
O9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, announced it ranked no. 396 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™. It is the fourth consecutive year that o9 has made the prestigious list, which ranks the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America.
A Goldman Sachs-led $117 million round is the last stop before 'market leader' Locus Robotics' IPO
Locus Robotics CEO Rick Faulk told Insider the startup is headed for an IPO as soon as the markets wake up.
TechCrunch
BackingMinds raises new €50 million fund to power-up normally overlooked entrepreneurs
Instead, the new fund will look for companies with high potential outside of Europe’s capital cities and entrepreneurs often overlooked by traditional investors. The investment range of the fund will be €500,000 to €3,000,000 on initial investments, and across the whole of Europe, except the U.K., due to it being outside the EU.
salestechstar.com
HSP Group Closes $14M Series B Financing to Accelerate Growth and Further Its Gateway Technology Platform
HSP Group, the customer-preferred provider of global expansion software and services for companies seeking to expand overseas, has raised $14 million in a Series B growth capital investment round, which will fast-track the company’s growth plans. New investor ABS Capital led this round, joined by existing investor Baird Capital, which increased its investment in the business, demonstrating its continued support for HSP’s strategic opportunities. This brings the total investment in HSP to more than $20 million since its inception in October 2020.
salestechstar.com
DNSFilter Launches Global Partner Program
ML-Powered DNS Threat Protection Leader Releases New Technical Features for MSPs, Names Mikey Pruitt as MSP Evangelist to Lead New Global Program. DNSFilter launched its Global Partner Program to provide managed service providers (MSPs) with best-in-class technology, training, and support to secure customers against domain name system (DNS) and web-based threats. With the launch, DNSFilter unveils new Scheduled Reporting and Universal Lists features for MSPs and names Mikey Pruitt as MSP Evangelist to lead program strategy and execution.
Descartes Labs Goes All-in on AWS to Help Organizations Harness Geospatial Data to Address Sustainability, Food Security, and Climate Change
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced that Descartes Labs, a leading space and geospatial intelligence company, is migrating its core information technology (IT) infrastructure, including its geoprocessing and analytics platforms, to AWS. By going all-in on AWS, Descartes Labs will provide commercial and public sector customers with insights that support timely decisions regarding some of the world’s most pressing challenges, including mitigating the effects of climate change, enhancing food security, protecting people, and safeguarding natural resources. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005234/en/ Source: Descartes Labs
salestechstar.com
GridX and SEW Partner to Accelerate Digital Transformation Within the Utility Industry and Deliver Superior Customer Experiences
Combining highly accurate rate analytics with the industry’s premier digital customer experience platform will help customers understand the impact of their actions and save energy. GridX, the leading enterprise rate platform provider to modern utilities, and SEW, the world’s leading and trusted provider of digital customer and workforce experience...
salestechstar.com
PagerDuty Operations Cloud Delivers Process Automation on AWS, Delivering Rapid Return on Investment and Better Customer Experience
Automated Diagnostics for AWS Customers Reduces Manual Work, Improves Resiliency, Enables Consolidation on PagerDuty. PagerDuty Inc., a global leader in digital operations management, is showcasing its recently launched automation capabilities at Amazon Web Services (AWS) re:Invent 2022. PagerDuty Process Automation is now available in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog that customers can use to find, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software, data, and services to build solutions and run their businesses. PagerDuty Process Automation can be purchased in AWS Marketplace as either a fully hosted and managed software as a service (SaaS) or through a customer managed solution.
salestechstar.com
SnapLogic Builds Partner Momentum to Catalyze Integration and Automation Solutions
Partners have developed over 400 SnapLogic specializations that accelerate customer value with services and solutions. SnapLogic, a leader in intelligent integration and enterprise automation, announced at Amazon Web Services (AWS) re:Invent 2022, significant business momentum resulting from enhancements to its Partner Connect Program introduced last year. Participation in SnapLogic’s Partner Connect Program, which helps partners accelerate their integration and automation capabilities, has increased significantly over the past 18 months.
salestechstar.com
Stability AI Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider to Build Artificial Intelligence for the Future
Leading open-source artificial intelligence startup trains foundational models 58% faster and more cost efficiently using Amazon SageMaker on AWS. At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company, announced that Stability AI, a community-driven, open-source artificial intelligence (AI) company, has selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider to build and scale its AI models for image, language, audio, video, and 3D content generation. Stability AI uses Amazon SageMaker (AWS’s end-to-end machine learning service), as well as AWS’s proven compute infrastructure and storage, to accelerate its work on open-source generative AI models. In addition, Stability AI will collaborate with AWS to make its open-source tools and models available to students, researchers, startups, and enterprises around the world.
salestechstar.com
Vitally Launches ‘Docs’ to Transform How Customers and Customer Success Teams Collaborate
Vitally, the leading Customer Success Platform (CSP) for business-to-business (B2B) companies, announced the release of Docs, an innovative tool that streamlines real-time collaboration between customers and Customer Success teams. With Docs, Vitally users can instantly create dedicated workspaces to share critical project details, provide new levels of transparency, and empower teams across organizations to work together like never before.
salestechstar.com
Climb Channel Solutions Selects TeamViewer as Preferred Remote Access and Support Solution Provider
Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has selected TeamViewer as their preferred partner for providing remote access and support solutions for customers around the world. “In a constantly evolving hybrid work environment with complex connectivity and security requirements, it’s more...
salestechstar.com
Netail Closes Seed Funding to Advance Retail-Focused AI Development
Funding will enable expansion into new markets, enhance product offerings and improve customer experience. Netail, a technology that enables retailers to auto-identify competitors across the internet and track their assortments, availability and optimize prices in real time, announced the closing of $5M in seed funding. The round was co-led by Magarac Venture Partners (MVP), which provides early-stage venture capital to dynamic entrepreneurs and successful technology companies throughout the Midwest, and Dr. Andrew Ng’s AI Fund. Other investors include HKSTP Ventures.
salestechstar.com
Ceretax and Onebill Software Partner to Give Telecom Companies an Unmatched Integration for Sales Tax Automation and Billing Management
CereTax, the sales tax automation platform, and OneBill Software, the modern agile billing and monetization platform, announced their integration and partnership, which will transform the way telecommunications businesses handle their sales tax automation, along with their billing and subscription management. The integration between the CereTax and OneBill platforms will give...
salestechstar.com
How to Create a Robust Product-Led Growth Strategy for your Business
You surely must have run into the term “product-led growth” if you are someone who has been selling B2B SaaS products. What does it mean? Let’s walk you through the concept, the best strategies for product-led growth, and some inspiring examples. Read on!. What do you mean...
salestechstar.com
JC Capote Joins Cleverbridge as Chief Sales Officer to Help Companies Accelerate Their Growth via Global Digital Transformation Solutions
As it continues to execute its strategic plans, Cleverbridge is happy to announce JC Capote, who has joined from Sprinklr to lead the Global Sales team effective Nov. 14, 2022. His hire is a confirmation of the strategic choices Cleverbridge has made over the last 18 months as well as...
Comments / 0