95.5 FM WIFC

Wausau Man Facing Federal Drug Charges

MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A 36-year-old Wausau man is one of two people arrested in connection with a meth ring. Devin Needham is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute after a grand jury indicted him on Wednesday. A second man, 30-year-old Ari Lor of Appelton, was also indicted.
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

95.5 FM WIFC

Lavergne Sentenced for Taking Vehicle, Drug Charges Dismissed

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man who jumped from a second-story hotel window as officers were confronting him regarding a drug investigation has been given a withheld probation sentence for taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner. Lawrence Lavergne was in court on Monday where he entered...
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Robertson Sentenced For Child Neglect Charges in Son’s Death

MERRILL, WI (WSAU) – Cody Robertson has been sentenced to five years in prison for his role in the death of his son. The 26-year-old was sentenced on Monday in Lincoln County court as the result of a plea deal reached last summer. Robertson entered a no contest plea to a count of negligence resulting in the death of a child.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Detective who cracked cold-case speaks out

CARBON COUNTY, MT (WSAU-WAOW) – We’re hearing from the detective on the case involving a missing Wisconsin Rapids man found in Montana. The remains were initially found in 2004 by a family hiking about 15 miles south of Red Lodge, Montana. Technology at the time only allowed them...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WausauPilot

UPDATE: Names, details released in Portage Co. fatal shooting

Police have identified the victim in an apparent weekend homicide as 92-year-old Clarence H. Banks, a guest at the Amherst home in which he was fatally shot. The shooting was reported at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27 at 10263 Yellow Brick Road. Deputies responded and discovered Banks dead inside. A 78-year-old man who lived at the home, Miles W. Bradley, is being held on a preliminary charge of first-degree intentional homicide.
AMHERST, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Pedestrian Killed in Marathon County Crash Monday

TOWN OF EASTON, WI (WSAU) — Officers have released the name of the 31-year-old woman who was killed in a crash Monday night. Joy Danielle Moravec of Marshfield was struck as she was walking in the southbound lane of County Road J near the intersection with County Road Z.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Police Department Arrests Woman for Drugs After Traffic Stop

The Marshfield Police Department arrested a woman after a traffic stop this past Friday. According to a report from the Department, during a traffic stop on Central Avenue at 26th Street, K-9 Rika indicated a controlled substance in a vehicle. Following a search, a female was found to be in possession of multiple prescriptions that were not prescribed to her.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

95.5 FM WIFC

Names Released in Fatal Portage County Shooting

TOWN OF AMHERST, WI (WSAU) — The Portage County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of those involved in Sunday morning’s shooting incident in Amherst. The victim has been identified as 92-year-old Clarence H. Banks. Officers say he was visiting a relative in the home on Yellow Brick Road at about 12:30 AM Sunday.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Alert issued for missing veteran with relatives in Waupaca County

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A U.S. veteran from Madison is missing, and a Green Alert was issued for counties in WBAY’s viewing area because he has relatives in Waupaca County. Michael Segich, 43, left his home Monday evening. His mother saw him at 10 p.m. He hasn’t been heard from since, and his family and law enforcement have concerns for his well-being.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Portion of Highway 29 near Edgar reopens following semi crash

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - The eastbound lanes on Wisconsin Highway 29 that were blocked off due to a jackknifed semi truck have been cleared by the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department. The crash happened Tuesday night on Wisconsin Highway 29 at Fairview Drive just west of the village of Edgar.
EDGAR, WI

