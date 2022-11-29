Read full article on original website
Wausau Man Facing Federal Drug Charges
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A 36-year-old Wausau man is one of two people arrested in connection with a meth ring. Devin Needham is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute after a grand jury indicted him on Wednesday. A second man, 30-year-old Ari Lor of Appelton, was also indicted.
Two Wisconsin men charged with meth trafficking, face 10+ years in federal prison
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men from central Wisconsin were arrested and charged with possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute and face a minimum of 10 years in federal prison. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), a federal grand jury returned an indictment on Wednesday that charges...
Lavergne Sentenced for Taking Vehicle, Drug Charges Dismissed
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man who jumped from a second-story hotel window as officers were confronting him regarding a drug investigation has been given a withheld probation sentence for taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner. Lawrence Lavergne was in court on Monday where he entered...
Police find Menards fraud suspect hiding in Ashwaubenon drainage pipe, accused of incidents across Wisconsin
(WFRV) – A man from Texas was taken into custody after allegedly using worthless checks at stores across Wisconsin and driving on the train tracks to flee from police in West De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 41-year-old Nathaniel Rogers is facing seven charges...
Robertson Sentenced For Child Neglect Charges in Son’s Death
MERRILL, WI (WSAU) – Cody Robertson has been sentenced to five years in prison for his role in the death of his son. The 26-year-old was sentenced on Monday in Lincoln County court as the result of a plea deal reached last summer. Robertson entered a no contest plea to a count of negligence resulting in the death of a child.
Detective who cracked cold-case speaks out
CARBON COUNTY, MT (WSAU-WAOW) – We’re hearing from the detective on the case involving a missing Wisconsin Rapids man found in Montana. The remains were initially found in 2004 by a family hiking about 15 miles south of Red Lodge, Montana. Technology at the time only allowed them...
Pedestrian Killed in Marathon County Crash Monday
TOWN OF EASTON, WI (WSAU) — Officers have released the name of the 31-year-old woman who was killed in a crash Monday night. Joy Danielle Moravec of Marshfield was struck as she was walking in the southbound lane of County Road J near the intersection with County Road Z.
Marshfield Police Department Arrests Woman for Drugs After Traffic Stop
The Marshfield Police Department arrested a woman after a traffic stop this past Friday. According to a report from the Department, during a traffic stop on Central Avenue at 26th Street, K-9 Rika indicated a controlled substance in a vehicle. Following a search, a female was found to be in possession of multiple prescriptions that were not prescribed to her.
Names Released in Fatal Portage County Shooting
TOWN OF AMHERST, WI (WSAU) — The Portage County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of those involved in Sunday morning’s shooting incident in Amherst. The victim has been identified as 92-year-old Clarence H. Banks. Officers say he was visiting a relative in the home on Yellow Brick Road at about 12:30 AM Sunday.
VIDEO: Abbotsford cop filmed punching man twice during arrest after The Offspring concert
The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) says its professional standards section is reviewing an incident on Saturday night (Nov. 26) in which an officer punched a man twice in the face as he was under arrest. The incident occurred outside Abbotsford Centre after a concert featuring the bands The Offspring and...
Taylor County Sheriff’s Department asks for help locating theft suspect
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Taylor County Sheriff’s Department is asking for public help locating a theft suspect. Investigators say Austin Krueger, 23, is a suspect in several thefts and burglary incidents that had occurred in the area of the Chequamegon National Forest during October and November. Authorities said...
Police: Woman arrested after smashing drive-thru window
A Plover woman is facing charges of disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property after being arrested on Nov. 28.
Remains of Wisconsin man who went missing in 1976 identified
Montana authorities said Tuesday that human remains found in Carbon County about 18 years ago have been identified as those of a Wisconsin hitchhiker who left his home state to flee legal trouble.
Green Alert issued for missing veteran with relatives in Waupaca County
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A U.S. veteran from Madison is missing, and a Green Alert was issued for counties in WBAY’s viewing area because he has relatives in Waupaca County. Michael Segich, 43, left his home Monday evening. His mother saw him at 10 p.m. He hasn’t been heard from since, and his family and law enforcement have concerns for his well-being.
Portion of Highway 29 near Edgar reopens following semi crash
EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - The eastbound lanes on Wisconsin Highway 29 that were blocked off due to a jackknifed semi truck have been cleared by the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department. The crash happened Tuesday night on Wisconsin Highway 29 at Fairview Drive just west of the village of Edgar.
