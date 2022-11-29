Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Cameroon celebration fail: Vincent Aboubakar gets red card after removing shirt to celebrate World Cup goal vs Brazil
Cameroon pulled off yet another huge upset of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday, as they downed Brazil 1-0. While the result wasn't enough for the Africans to advance to the knockout stages, the win against the world No.1 will never be forgotten. That will be particularly true for...
Sporting News
How big is Netherlands? USA's opponent in World Cup Round of 16 is a European nation is no bigger than West Virginia
USA and Netherlands kick off the 2022 World Cup Round of 16 action in Al Rayyan as Gregg Berhalter's side look for an edge over the Dutch. The US — having never faced Netherlands — recorded their first-ever win over La Oranje in 2015, and they tower over their European opponents in any geographical battle.
Sporting News
Can Cristiano Ronaldo win the World Cup? Portugal route to Qatar 2022 final
Cristiano Ronaldo is not the only all-time great who’s never won a World Cup. He’s not even the only one at Qatar 2022. Ronaldo has been 1A or 1B relative to Argentina’s Lionel Messi in the debate about the current greatest player for well more than a decade, but he could gain a huge advantage at age 37 if Portugal were able to win the 2022 World Cup.
Sporting News
Senegal coach Aliou Cisse: Former Premier League player leads African champions vs England at World Cup
Senegal clinched their first major title in 2021, as the Lions of Teranga dramatically edged out Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations final in Yaounde. Their success on a continental level raised expectations ahead of the 2022 World Cup, with head coach Aliou Cisse now looking to secure a path through the knockout stages.
Sporting News
Morocco vs Spain World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 Round of 16 battle
Spain's bid to return to the summit of the world game has seen them paired with Morocco in the Qatar 2022 Round of 16, after Luis Enrique's side surprisingly finished second in Group E. A shock 2-1 defeat to Japan in their final group game — the Samurai Blue's second...
William and Kate seek to end US trip on positive note after turbulent week
Prince’s Earthshot prize ceremony will round off week in which royal family has again faced accusations of institutional racism
Heroic turn to k0nfig in place of stavn (rest)
Heroic announced Sunday that they are turning to Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke as a substitute for Martin “stavn” Lund in the
Sporting News
USA World Cup prize money breakdown: Here's how much USMNT has earned so far in Qatar
The United States wasn't content with just participating in the World Cup for the first time since 2014. A young American team had its sights set on advancing past the Group Stage and did just that. After hard-fought draws against Wales and England, Christian Pulisic helped send the U.S. through...
The Trade and Tech Council is a way to unify against China — unless Europe derails it
For eight decades, the United States and its European allies have worked side by side to protect their common security interests against threats from Russia. But a rising and emboldened China now presents a powerful “triple threat” to the West, endangering our collective national security, our economic prosperity, and our values. Unfortunately, the United States and the European Union (EU) see this threat from China very differently. But this week’s Trade and Tech Council (TTC) meeting offers a unique opportunity to align the strategies of the United States and the EU more closely when it comes to China.
Sporting News
How to watch Japan vs Croatia in Australia: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
Japan shocked the world when they defeated both Germany and Spain to finish top of Group E, and they will fancy their chances of defeating another European side when they take on Croatia in the Round of 16. Coach Hajime Moriyasu's strategy of bringing key attacking players like Ritsu Doan...
Sporting News
England vs Senegal live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Round of 16
England are one of the favorites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but now comes the hard part: a gauntlet of four knockout round matches that begins with a first-ever meeting against Senegal in the Round of 16. The Lions of Teranga are defending African champions, and despite missing...
Sporting News
BOTHROYD: Japan have shown resilience so far, but now must attack Croatia with World Cup quarterfinal in sight
Japan play their best football when they’re underdogs. Some people will see it like that again against the 2018 World Cup finalists, but I don’t think they’ve anything to be fearful of against Croatia. No one ever thought they would beat Germany and Spain. Anyone who put...
Sporting News
Gregg Berhalter explains USA defeat to Netherlands in World Cup: Coach points to striker deficit after loss
The United States failed to make history at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, displaying clear deficiencies that were exposed by No. 8-ranked Netherlands in the Round of 16. Head coach Gregg Berhalter, however, struck a positive chord after the match, recognizing the clear areas of weakness but also believing the team is set up well to compete on a global level over the next four years as they speed toward co-hosting the 2026 World Cup.
Sporting News
France vs Poland live: World Cup score, highlights as Olivier Giroud takes the lead for France
Reigning champions France begin their knockout-phase challenge at the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Poland at Al Thumama Stadium. Les Bleus topped their group despite a much-changed side losing their final game against Tunisia, with earlier victories over Australia and Denmark enough to send them through. Poland's progress was a...
Sporting News
'I don't think it was Romelu Lukaku's fault!' - Belgium striker defended by team-mate after World Cup failure
Belgium's Jeremy Doku defended team-mate Romelu Lukaku after the striker's shocking display against Croatia on Thursday. WHAT HAPPENED? Lukaku came on at half-time and could have won the game for his country but was unable to score. Afterward, he took his frustration out on the Belgium dugout However, Doku believes the striker shouldn't be singled out.
Sporting News
World Cup Round of 16 predictions: Who will win quarterfinal berths in knockout round at Qatar 2022
The World Cup group stage is the land of upsets, but the knockout stage is where the best teams in the world assert their dominance. With just 16 teams remaining by the start of knockout play on December 3, this is where heroes are truly made, and where champions are crowned.
Sporting News
Pulisic given green light to play against Netherlands as USMNT get huge World Cup boost
The United States have confirmed that star player Christian Pulisic has been cleared to play in their World Cup last-16 clash with the Netherlands. WHAT HAPPENED? The Chelsea forward had to be substituted after netting the decisive goal for the USMNT in their must-win meeting with Iran at the end of the 2022 World Cup group stage, with an unfortunate collision forcing him to take in a visit to hospital. Pulisic had suffered a “pelvic contusion”, but the USMNT confirmed he is available to play having returned to training.
Sporting News
Twitter reacts to USA World Cup loss to Netherlands, from Christian Pulisic miss to Gregg Berhalter's coaching
Viewers of USA's World Cup Round of 16 loss to the Netherlands experienced a whirlwind of emotions. The USA came out looking strong and appeared to do a strong job controlling possession. Christian Pulisic had an early shot at scoring a goal, but fired it right at the keeper for the stop. Then on one of the Dutch's first possessions, they were able to take advantage and score a goal.
