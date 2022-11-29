ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Can Cristiano Ronaldo win the World Cup? Portugal route to Qatar 2022 final

Cristiano Ronaldo is not the only all-time great who’s never won a World Cup. He’s not even the only one at Qatar 2022. Ronaldo has been 1A or 1B relative to Argentina’s Lionel Messi in the debate about the current greatest player for well more than a decade, but he could gain a huge advantage at age 37 if Portugal were able to win the 2022 World Cup.
The Hill

The Trade and Tech Council is a way to unify against China — unless Europe derails it

For eight decades, the United States and its European allies have worked side by side to protect their common security interests against threats from Russia. But a rising and emboldened China now presents a powerful “triple threat” to the West, endangering our collective national security, our economic prosperity, and our values. Unfortunately, the United States and the European Union (EU) see this threat from China very differently. But this week’s Trade and Tech Council (TTC) meeting offers a unique opportunity to align the strategies of the United States and the EU more closely when it comes to China.
Sporting News

Gregg Berhalter explains USA defeat to Netherlands in World Cup: Coach points to striker deficit after loss

The United States failed to make history at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, displaying clear deficiencies that were exposed by No. 8-ranked Netherlands in the Round of 16. Head coach Gregg Berhalter, however, struck a positive chord after the match, recognizing the clear areas of weakness but also believing the team is set up well to compete on a global level over the next four years as they speed toward co-hosting the 2026 World Cup.
Sporting News

'I don't think it was Romelu Lukaku's fault!' - Belgium striker defended by team-mate after World Cup failure

Belgium's Jeremy Doku defended team-mate Romelu Lukaku after the striker's shocking display against Croatia on Thursday. WHAT HAPPENED? Lukaku came on at half-time and could have won the game for his country but was unable to score. Afterward, he took his frustration out on the Belgium dugout However, Doku believes the striker shouldn't be singled out.
Sporting News

Pulisic given green light to play against Netherlands as USMNT get huge World Cup boost

The United States have confirmed that star player Christian Pulisic has been cleared to play in their World Cup last-16 clash with the Netherlands. WHAT HAPPENED? The Chelsea forward had to be substituted after netting the decisive goal for the USMNT in their must-win meeting with Iran at the end of the 2022 World Cup group stage, with an unfortunate collision forcing him to take in a visit to hospital. Pulisic had suffered a “pelvic contusion”, but the USMNT confirmed he is available to play having returned to training.
Sporting News

Twitter reacts to USA World Cup loss to Netherlands, from Christian Pulisic miss to Gregg Berhalter's coaching

Viewers of USA's World Cup Round of 16 loss to the Netherlands experienced a whirlwind of emotions. The USA came out looking strong and appeared to do a strong job controlling possession. Christian Pulisic had an early shot at scoring a goal, but fired it right at the keeper for the stop. Then on one of the Dutch's first possessions, they were able to take advantage and score a goal.

