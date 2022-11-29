The 11h episode of “Survivor 43” aired on Wednesday night and concluded with host Jeff Probst snuffing out the torch of Sami Layadi. The nineteen-year old from Las Vegas, Nevada was sent packing and became the fifth member of the jury. Did the tribe make the right decision by voting Sami out? And what were the dumbest, most shocking and most exciting moments of the last episode? SEE Sami Layadi (‘Survivor 43’ exit interview): ‘I started to lose control of my fate in the game’ Top Moments of Episode 11: 1. Post Tribal Angst: Is there anything better than watching the initial reactions...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 13 MINUTES AGO