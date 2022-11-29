ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Guitar World Magazine

Hear David Gilmour play guest lead guitar on Donovan's new single, Rock Me

Singer/songwriter Donovan recently recruited Pink Floyd electric guitar titan David Gilmour to appear on his forthcoming album, Gaelia. Gilmour lends his talents to two of the album's songs in total, Lover O’ Lover and the newly-released single Rock Me, which you can hear below. Jackson is an Associate Editor...
Rolling Stone

The Sheepdogs Won a Rolling Stone Cover Contest a Decade Ago. The Band Is Still Blurring Musical Lines

“It’s that Friday five o’clock vibe, where you’re shaking off the dust after a long work week: What am I listening to on that drive home?” asks Ewan Currie, lead singer and guitarist for the Sheepdogs. Situated at a table at the Burger Bar, a local dive in Asheville, North Carolina, Currie sips a Miller Lite ahead of his gig at the nearby Grey Eagle and muses on the 9-to-5. Being in a band may free him from that grind, but the music he makes is directly inspired by it. “Life can be dull and boring, and with a lot...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Guitar World Magazine

Gene Simmons: "Everything Vinnie Vincent did sounded like Yngwie Malmsteen on crack"

Kiss's always-colorful bassist reflects on how he and Paul Stanley wrestled with the band's identity – and Vinnie Vincent's unorthodox, fleet-fingered ideas – on Creatures of the Night, 40 years on. The passing of time has proved fruitful for Kiss' 1982 heavy metal hammer, Creatures of the Night....
IndieWire

Roku Is Using Jennifer Hudson to Test the Daytime Talk Show Space

Roku is getting into the daytime talk show space — sort of. Starting December 1, the Roku Channel will stream full episodes of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” a Warner Bros. and Telepictures syndicated series, the day after they air on linear television. The deal makes Roku the exclusive streaming home to the EGOT winner’s new talk series; all previously aired episodes of the show are now available to stream for free on The Roku Channel. Hudson’s talk show, a mix of celebrity interviews, topical stories, community heroes, viral sensations, and yes, music, has been a pretty strong freshman performer. Among the...
Loudwire

Top 80 Hard Rock + Metal Albums of the 1980s

The 1980s are perhaps the most defining decade in hard rock and metal. Bands like AC/DC, Judas Priest and Black Sabbath, who emerged in the '70s, continued to release stellar discs, but a whole new form of metal burst onto the scene in the '80s when thrash took over and bands like Metallica, Slayer and Megadeth came to the forefront. Within the '80s also came the advent of glam, death metal, black metal, grindcore, goregrind and anything in between.
GoldDerby

Top 5 moments of ‘Survivor 43’ episode 11: Tribal angst, double immunity and a shot in the dark

The 11h episode of “Survivor 43” aired on Wednesday night and concluded with host Jeff Probst snuffing out the torch of Sami Layadi. The nineteen-year old from Las Vegas, Nevada was sent packing and became the fifth member of the jury. Did the tribe make the right decision by voting Sami out? And what were the dumbest, most shocking and most exciting moments of the last episode? SEE Sami Layadi (‘Survivor 43’ exit interview): ‘I started to lose control of my fate in the game’ Top Moments of Episode 11: 1. Post Tribal Angst: Is there anything better than watching the initial reactions...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IndieWire

‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 2 Recasts Adar and Adds 6 Others

Some new faces are set to hit Middle-Earth. “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” has added seven new cast members for its second season, which is currently in production in the United Kingdom. Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen Atour, Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle, Ben Daniels, Nicholas Woodeson, and Sam Hazeldine have been cast in the series, which serves as a prequel to J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic fantasy series. Hazeldine replaces Joseph Mawle, who played the Ork leader Adar in the first season of the series; a reason for the casting change was not given. The other new cast members’ roles are currently...
American Songwriter

Guitar Gabby’s Roads to Empowerment

Atlanta-based musician-lawyer-entrepreneur Gabriella Logan—aka Guitar Gabby—has an engine that’s always humming. This is doubly interesting since Gabby used to build and break apart cars in her youth. The artist, who founded the growing musical collective known as The TxLips Band, works as an advocate, teacher, consultant, and more, striving to empower communities and grow collaborative possibilities wherever she travels.
ATLANTA, GA
Variety

Ariana Godoy’s Hit Webnovel ‘Sigue Mi Voz’ Gets Movie Adaptation from Wattpad Webtoon Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

Following the worldwide success of Netflix’s Spanish-language YA romance “A través de mi ventana,” Wattpad Webtoon Studios has announced the film adaptation of “Sigue mi voz,” author and influencer Adriana Godoy’s more recent Wattpad webnovel hit. Directed and written by Inés Pintor and Pablo Santidrián, of Netflix’s Spanish TV series “El tiempo que te doy,” “Sigue mi voz” is the latest project from the Wattpad Webtoon Studios Development Fund that will be produced out of Spain. “Sigue mi voz” has more than 25 million reads on Wattpad, and Godoy is one of the platform’s most successful authors, with more than two million...
Motorious

Teen Is Restoring 1988 Chevy Caprice To Honor Late Brother

The boys shared a love of cars, and after one of them passed, his brother decided to restore a car in his memory. Jaden Chalmers was an 18-year-old with a love of cars and close relationship with his little brother, Brandon. Jaden was a good big brother who knew how to listen to his little brother, and they both had a passion for vintage cars and trucks. Several years ago, the boys uncovered a 1988 Chevrolet Caprice Classic Brougham on their uncle’s estate, and now it’s up to the little brother to restore it.

