Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through FridaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Her Cheating Husband Had A Baby With Another WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Get inspired at the Calvary Chapel Monrovia bookstore holiday open houseDon SimkovichMonrovia, CA
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
Related
The Black Crowes’ Rich Robinson Wards Off Stage Crasher With Guitar at Concert
Every so often we're reminded that audience member presence onstage isn't always welcome. Such was the case Sunday night (Nov. 20) in Melbourne, Australia when one stage crasher got an up-close look at The Black Crowes' Chris and Rich Robinson's instruments while battling with security to remain in the spotlight.
Guitar World Magazine
Hear David Gilmour play guest lead guitar on Donovan's new single, Rock Me
Singer/songwriter Donovan recently recruited Pink Floyd electric guitar titan David Gilmour to appear on his forthcoming album, Gaelia. Gilmour lends his talents to two of the album's songs in total, Lover O’ Lover and the newly-released single Rock Me, which you can hear below. Jackson is an Associate Editor...
The Sheepdogs Won a Rolling Stone Cover Contest a Decade Ago. The Band Is Still Blurring Musical Lines
“It’s that Friday five o’clock vibe, where you’re shaking off the dust after a long work week: What am I listening to on that drive home?” asks Ewan Currie, lead singer and guitarist for the Sheepdogs. Situated at a table at the Burger Bar, a local dive in Asheville, North Carolina, Currie sips a Miller Lite ahead of his gig at the nearby Grey Eagle and muses on the 9-to-5. Being in a band may free him from that grind, but the music he makes is directly inspired by it. “Life can be dull and boring, and with a lot...
How Jimi Hendrix’s Brother Helped Him Practice the Guitar By Shocking Himself With Electricity
Jimi Hendrix and his brother Leon Hendrix took up playing guitar at an early age. When they were young, Leon would practice with Jimi as he would shock himself to make the music happen.
NME
Internet guitar sensation Sophie Lloyd talks Iron Maiden-inspired single and touring with Machine Gun Kelly
Internet sensation and Machine Gun Kelly’s live guitarist Sophie Lloyd has released her new solo single ‘Do Or Die’. Check out it below along with our interview with Lloyd. ‘Do Or Die’ is the first “big” release from guitarist Sophie Lloyd and is taken from her upcoming...
Why Seeing Jimmy Page and Led Zeppelin in Concert Was ‘Exquisite Torture’ for Another Rock Legend
Seeing Jimmy Page and Led Zeppelin perform live was exquisite torture for Queen guitarist Brian May.
The 5 Greatest Disco Songs of the 1970s, Ranked
You can hear the influence of the greatest disco songs of the 1970s in a lot of the artists who came after the disco era ended.
Guitar World Magazine
Gene Simmons: "Everything Vinnie Vincent did sounded like Yngwie Malmsteen on crack"
Kiss's always-colorful bassist reflects on how he and Paul Stanley wrestled with the band's identity – and Vinnie Vincent's unorthodox, fleet-fingered ideas – on Creatures of the Night, 40 years on. The passing of time has proved fruitful for Kiss' 1982 heavy metal hammer, Creatures of the Night....
John Bonham Once Explained Led Zeppelin’s Popularity in Just 60 Seconds
John Bonham once quickly explained why Led Zeppelin was so popular with music fans of the era in just 60 seconds.
10 classic rock albums from the 1970s that unintentionally paved the way for heavy metal in the 1980s
The 1980s didn't just happen by accident: here are 10 albums from the previous decade that laid the groundwork
The Monkees’ Mike Nesmith Squashed the Idea He Was a ‘Pioneer’ of Country Rock Music
The Monkees guitarist Mike Nesmith squashed the idea that he was a pioneer of country rock music in a 2007 interivew.
Roku Is Using Jennifer Hudson to Test the Daytime Talk Show Space
Roku is getting into the daytime talk show space — sort of. Starting December 1, the Roku Channel will stream full episodes of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” a Warner Bros. and Telepictures syndicated series, the day after they air on linear television. The deal makes Roku the exclusive streaming home to the EGOT winner’s new talk series; all previously aired episodes of the show are now available to stream for free on The Roku Channel. Hudson’s talk show, a mix of celebrity interviews, topical stories, community heroes, viral sensations, and yes, music, has been a pretty strong freshman performer. Among the...
T.J. Holmes Joked About Giving Wife Marilee ‘Plenty of Reasons’ to ‘Leave’ Ahead of Amy Robach Affair Rumors
Foreshadowing? T.J. Holmes previously joked that his wife, Marilee Fiebig, had “plenty of reasons” to “leave” before rumors began to circulate that he’s having an alleged affair with his Good Morning America coanchor Amy Robach. “10 years ago, Marilee Fiebig married me,” T.J., 45, wrote...
Top 80 Hard Rock + Metal Albums of the 1980s
The 1980s are perhaps the most defining decade in hard rock and metal. Bands like AC/DC, Judas Priest and Black Sabbath, who emerged in the '70s, continued to release stellar discs, but a whole new form of metal burst onto the scene in the '80s when thrash took over and bands like Metallica, Slayer and Megadeth came to the forefront. Within the '80s also came the advent of glam, death metal, black metal, grindcore, goregrind and anything in between.
Top 5 moments of ‘Survivor 43’ episode 11: Tribal angst, double immunity and a shot in the dark
The 11h episode of “Survivor 43” aired on Wednesday night and concluded with host Jeff Probst snuffing out the torch of Sami Layadi. The nineteen-year old from Las Vegas, Nevada was sent packing and became the fifth member of the jury. Did the tribe make the right decision by voting Sami out? And what were the dumbest, most shocking and most exciting moments of the last episode? SEE Sami Layadi (‘Survivor 43’ exit interview): ‘I started to lose control of my fate in the game’ Top Moments of Episode 11: 1. Post Tribal Angst: Is there anything better than watching the initial reactions...
‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 2 Recasts Adar and Adds 6 Others
Some new faces are set to hit Middle-Earth. “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” has added seven new cast members for its second season, which is currently in production in the United Kingdom. Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen Atour, Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle, Ben Daniels, Nicholas Woodeson, and Sam Hazeldine have been cast in the series, which serves as a prequel to J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic fantasy series. Hazeldine replaces Joseph Mawle, who played the Ork leader Adar in the first season of the series; a reason for the casting change was not given. The other new cast members’ roles are currently...
Guitar Gabby’s Roads to Empowerment
Atlanta-based musician-lawyer-entrepreneur Gabriella Logan—aka Guitar Gabby—has an engine that’s always humming. This is doubly interesting since Gabby used to build and break apart cars in her youth. The artist, who founded the growing musical collective known as The TxLips Band, works as an advocate, teacher, consultant, and more, striving to empower communities and grow collaborative possibilities wherever she travels.
Ariana Godoy’s Hit Webnovel ‘Sigue Mi Voz’ Gets Movie Adaptation from Wattpad Webtoon Studios (EXCLUSIVE)
Following the worldwide success of Netflix’s Spanish-language YA romance “A través de mi ventana,” Wattpad Webtoon Studios has announced the film adaptation of “Sigue mi voz,” author and influencer Adriana Godoy’s more recent Wattpad webnovel hit. Directed and written by Inés Pintor and Pablo Santidrián, of Netflix’s Spanish TV series “El tiempo que te doy,” “Sigue mi voz” is the latest project from the Wattpad Webtoon Studios Development Fund that will be produced out of Spain. “Sigue mi voz” has more than 25 million reads on Wattpad, and Godoy is one of the platform’s most successful authors, with more than two million...
Teen Is Restoring 1988 Chevy Caprice To Honor Late Brother
The boys shared a love of cars, and after one of them passed, his brother decided to restore a car in his memory. Jaden Chalmers was an 18-year-old with a love of cars and close relationship with his little brother, Brandon. Jaden was a good big brother who knew how to listen to his little brother, and they both had a passion for vintage cars and trucks. Several years ago, the boys uncovered a 1988 Chevrolet Caprice Classic Brougham on their uncle’s estate, and now it’s up to the little brother to restore it.
The Best 10 Robert Plant Songs—From Led Zeppelin to Alison Krauss—Part 2
Robert Plant has led (at least) two significant musical lives. From his early work in the late 1960s and 1970s with the famed blues-rock group Led Zeppelin to his more recent work in the 21st century with Alison Krauss, Plant has done what some say is impossible: enjoy a second career act.
Comments / 0