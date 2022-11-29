ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

ClutchPoints

LeBron James goes full Murphy’s law after Lakers’ heartbreaking loss vs. Pacers

Murphy’s law goes as such: “Anything that can go wrong will go wrong, and at the worst possible time.” The namesake of the timeless adage (Edward A. Murphy) was talking about aerospace engineering, but it could very well apply to the Los Angeles Lakers’ brutal loss to the Indian Pacers on Monday at Crypto.com Arena. In fact, one night in late November 2022, you could rename it LeBron James’ law.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

NBA ROUND-UP: Karl Anthony-Towns leaves defeat to Wizards with non-contact calf injury, Kevin Durant scores season high in Nets win while LA Lakers lose to 25-foot buzzer beater

Kristaps Porzingis scored a career-high 41 points, including 29 in the first half as the Washington Wizards beat Minnesota 142-127 on Monday after Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony-Towns was helped off the court in the third quarter with a right leg injury. Towns grabbed at his leg and went down near midcourt....
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

Julius Randle, Knicks manhandle Pistons 140-110

Julius Randle erupted for a season-high 36 points in just three quarters and the visiting New York Knicks pounded the Detroit Pistons 140-110 on Tuesday night. Randle added seven rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes. Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson had 16 points apiece while Immanuel Quickley tossed in 15 points for New York, which won for just the second time in six games.
DETROIT, MI

