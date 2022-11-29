ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Beast

Spain’s Great Cities Are Overrun with Tourists—but Not This One

This is the latest edition of our series on underrated destinations, It's Still a Big World. It’s not what you might call “off the beaten path.” Glance at any map of Spain and you won’t take long to find it, poised at the mid-point between Madrid and Barcelona and between the country's Cantabrian and Mediterranean coasts. Both by road and rail, it’s well-connected. And a river runs through it—the mighty Ebro, Spain’s answer to the Rhine or Volga.
France 24

Nile is in mortal danger, from its source to the sea

Climate change, pollution and exploitation by man are putting existential pressure on the world's second longest river, on which half a billion people depend for survival. All along its 6,500-kilometre (4,000-mile) length, alarm bells are ringing. From Egypt to Uganda, AFP teams have gone out on the ground to gauge...
Sara B

The most remote island in the world, Pitcairn

Pitcairn Island is the most remote island in the world, with 55 inhabitants located 3,240 miles from the coast of New Zealand and 1350 miles southeast of Tahiti. The Pitcairn Islands are a group of four volcanic islands in the south pacific ocean and part of the British Overseas Territory.
BBC

Africa Live: Kenya makes public secret China deal for $3bn railway

Nigeria says top Iswap leaders killed in air strikes. The Nigerian military says two leading officials from the militant group - Islamic State West Africa Province - have been killed in air strikes in the north-east of the country. Local media have named Ali Kwaya and Bukar Mainoka as the...
ARTnews

1,500-Year-Old Terracotta Figurines Found in Tomb in Northern China

A large group of terracotta figurines were recently uncovered by archaeologists from the Datong Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology in Datong, Shanxi province, according to the state-run publication China Daily. Found in a tomb, the figurines provide greater context for the continued study of funeral culture, ethnic costumes, and social life in the Northern Wei Dynasty (386 C.E.–534 C.E.). Wei was an imperial dynasty of China founded by the Tuoba clan of the Xianbei, which ruled northern China from 386 to 535 C.E. During a time of intense political turbulence and social upheaval the Northern Wei dynasty unified northern China...
24/7 Wall St.

24 Ancient Cities That Were Just Discovered

In September of 2020, while searching for a funerary temple of Tutankhamun, a team of Egyptian archaeologists stumbled upon a remarkably well-preserved city buried under the sand near Luxor. As they began to excavate mud brick walls and countless rooms, they realized they had found a city called “the Dazzling Aten” or “the rise of […]
Ars Technica

Lost 8th-century Japanese medical text by Buddhist monk has been found

The practice of herbal medicine in Japan is known as Kampo, and such treatments are often prescribed alongside Western medicines (and covered by the national health care system). The first person to teach traditional Chinese medicine in Japan was an 8th-century Buddhist monk named Jianzhen (Ganjin in Japanese), who collected some 1,200 prescriptions in a book: Jianshangren (Holy Priest Jianzhen)'s Secret Prescription. The text was believed lost for centuries, but the authors of a recent paper published in the journal Compounds stumbled across a book published in 2009 that includes most of Jianzhen's original prescriptions.
The Independent

Morocco deny spirited Canada to create World Cup history after topping Group F

Morocco were made to work hard for it by a spirited Canada, but two first-half goals were enough to ensure they qualified for the World Cup last 16 for only the second time in history with a 2-1 victory.On a high from their heroic victory over Belgium in their last match, one of the most famous wins in African sporting history, Morocco are the second team from the continent to reach the knockout stages after Senegal booked a date with England, and incredibly progress as group winners.Belgium’s miserable month ended in further catastrophe as their failure to beat Croatia...
vinlove.net

Tourists flock to Ba Den Mountain after the mysterious “flying saucer” phenomenon

The level of tourists flocking to Ba Den mountain (Thach Tan commune, Tay Ninh city) after this spiritual landscape appeared mysterious “flying saucer clouds” increased sharply. Ba Den Mountain is more than 100km from Ho Chi Minh City, famous for its majestic natural scenery associated with thrilling spiritual...
Distractify

‘Ancient Apocalypse’ Continues a Controversial Search for an Advanced Prehistoric Civilization

What if everything we know about prehistoric humans is wrong? That’s the question journalist Graham Hancock presents in the new series Ancient Apocalypse, which started streaming on Netflix on Nov. 11. In that series, Hancock treks to archeological sites around the world in search of an advanced civilization that he suspects existed long before the ancient civilizations we read about in history books.
InsideHook

Amid the Gorillas of the Albertine Rift

A guide who goes by the name Mister D. is leading myself and five other travelers to the Muhoza group of gorillas in Rwanda’s Volcanoes National Park. It’s first thing in the morning, and we’re embarking on a gorilla trek into the Virunga Mountains. Our goal is to find this family of 15 great apes headed by a silverback of the same name; “Muhoza” can be translated to “consolation,” as the imposing alpha had spent much of his adult life alone until asserting his dominance over this group and assuming status as kingpin, husband and father.

