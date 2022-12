If you love country, you’ll love that Carrie Underwood is coming to Miami to perform her best hits at the FTX Arena on February 2nd!. Carrie Marie Underwood was born on March 10, 1983, in Muskogee, Oklahoma, and had a more simple life raised on a farm. “I had a very happy childhood full of the wonderful simple things that children love to do,” Underwood has stated. “Growing up in the country, I enjoyed things like playing on dirt roads, climbing trees, catching little woodland creatures and, of course, singing.”

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO