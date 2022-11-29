The funniest memes about Ronaldo celebrating a goal he didn't actually score

We all know there’s no “i” in team, but there most certainly is in Cristiano Ronaldo .

Portugal’s captain isn’t known for shying away from the limelight, but even he doesn’t usually claim credit for another player’s success.

That is, however, apparently what happened during his side’s 2-0 win over Uruguay on Monday night – a victory that secured their place in the World Cup knock-out phase.

It initially looked as though Ronaldo had scored the first goal by heading in a cross from teammate Bruno Fernandes . But replays showed that he didn’t actually get a touch on the ball, and credit was all due to Fernandes.

Perhaps there was too much gel in his hair, but the now very much ex-Manchester United star didn’t seem to feel the lack of contact between head and ball. And as it struck the back of the net he threw his arms out in triumph.

When he finally learned that the goal had been awarded to Fernandes (who is very much still a Man-U player, by the way) he didn’t seem too impressed.

The hubristic mix-up delighted Twitter’s meme-makers, but there were inevitably some who were quick to spring to his defence.

Uber-fan Piers Morgan insisted his pal should be awarded the goal:

But Specsavers pointed out that the decision hadn’t gone Ronaldo’s way, asking if it was perhaps time Morgan booked himself in for an eye test:

And in case there's any doubt:

Here’s a look at some of the other comedy reactions:









If Ronaldo had scored, he’d have matched Portugal’s current record World Cup goalscorer Eusebio.

But he’ll have to wait till the next stage of the competition to try to beat the 1960s icon.

Till then, he can just sit and watch the replays with his tail between his legs.

