ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

The funniest memes about Ronaldo celebrating a goal he didn't actually score

By Harriet Brewis
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

We all know there’s no “i” in team, but there most certainly is in Cristiano Ronaldo .

Portugal’s captain isn’t known for shying away from the limelight, but even he doesn’t usually claim credit for another player’s success.

That is, however, apparently what happened during his side’s 2-0 win over Uruguay on Monday night – a victory that secured their place in the World Cup knock-out phase.

It initially looked as though Ronaldo had scored the first goal by heading in a cross from teammate Bruno Fernandes . But replays showed that he didn’t actually get a touch on the ball, and credit was all due to Fernandes.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Perhaps there was too much gel in his hair, but the now very much ex-Manchester United star didn’t seem to feel the lack of contact between head and ball. And as it struck the back of the net he threw his arms out in triumph.

When he finally learned that the goal had been awarded to Fernandes (who is very much still a Man-U player, by the way) he didn’t seem too impressed.

The hubristic mix-up delighted Twitter’s meme-makers, but there were inevitably some who were quick to spring to his defence.

Uber-fan Piers Morgan insisted his pal should be awarded the goal:

But Specsavers pointed out that the decision hadn’t gone Ronaldo’s way, asking if it was perhaps time Morgan booked himself in for an eye test:

And in case there's any doubt:

Here’s a look at some of the other comedy reactions:



If Ronaldo had scored, he’d have matched Portugal’s current record World Cup goalscorer Eusebio.

But he’ll have to wait till the next stage of the competition to try to beat the 1960s icon.

Till then, he can just sit and watch the replays with his tail between his legs.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Twitter reacts after Cristiano Ronaldo takes credit for Bruno Fernandes goal for Portugal vs. Uruguay

Portugal took a 1-0 lead over Uruguay in the second half after Cristiano Ronaldo headed a ball into the back of the net at the 2022 World Cup. Or so he thought. While Ronaldo raced off in celebration of his goal, a review of the play indicated that he may not have actually gotten his head on it. Instead, Bruno Fernandes was credited with the goal after it was determined that Ronaldo did not, in fact, make contact with the ball.
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo texted Piers Morgan to say it was his goal for Portugal against Uruguay

Former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo apparently texted Piers Morgan to insist that he should’ve been awarded the goal for Portugal against Uruguay last night. The 37-year-old thought he’d headed in a cross from Bruno Fernandes to make it 1-0 in their World Cup clash, but the goal was later given to Fernandes as it looks like his cross went all the way in without anyone getting a touch on it.
Daily Mail

'One of the best penalty keepers in the world': Alan Shearer and Rio Ferdinand impressed by Wojciech Szczesny's save from Lionel Messi... as he stops a spot-kick for second match in a row

Wojciech Szczesny has been hailed as one of the best penalty specialists in the world by Rio Ferdinand and Alan Shearer after he denied Lionel Messi from the spot against Argentina on Wednesday evening. The Poland shot-stopper was deemed to have fouled the Argentinian playmaker after catching him in the...
Indy100

Emmanuel Macron approves of the Irish football fan who said 'Je suis une baguette'

What do you get when you cross the Irish accent with the French language? A marriage made in heaven. That’s what happened when one Irish football fan enjoying himself in Qatar interrupted a French news report recently. He took his moment, interrupted a French fan and said into the camera “Je suis une baguette”.Ah, the French language. The most beautiful in the world. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe French fan who was being interviewed watched him leave the frame, before saying to the interviewer in French: "The Irish guy there, he’s out of it, he’s hammered."The moment...
Indy100

Ghana coach takes selfie with crying Son Heung-min following South Korea's World Cup defeat

Son Heung-min was in tears after South Korea's defeat to Ghana - but one of Ghana's coaching staff decided it was the perfect opportunity to get a selfie with the inconsolable footballer.It was an action-packed World Cup match at the Education City Stadium on Monday (November 28) as Ghana went ahead with a goal from Mohammed Salisu in the 24th minute, and a second followed ten minutes later from Mohammed Kudus.Though things soon turned around for South Korea in the second half with two goals from Cho Gue-sung (headers in the 58th minute and 61st minute) to level with Ghana.Sign...
Indy100

David Beckham congratulates the USA with throwback picture

The USA are through to the knock-out stages of the World Cup - and David Beckham congratulated the side with a throwback photo of himself in the MLS.Christian Pulisic provided his side with a goal in the 38th minute to win their match against Iran, which put the Americans second in the Group B table with five points - just behind England who finished on seven.Beckham is no stranger to playing footy in America as the 47-year-old previously played for LA Galaxy from 2007 until 2012 and is the co-owner of Inter Miami CF.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly...
BBC

Wednesday's gossip: Kane, Dumfries, Rashford, Mendy, Kepa, Ronaldo, Abraham

Bayern Munich are working to sign Tottenham's England striker Harry Kane, 29, in a deal that could cost between 80m and 100m euros. (Sky Sports Germany) Tottenham have made enquiries to Inter Milan over 26-year-old Netherlands wing-back Denzel Dumfries. (90min) Manchester United will offer England forward Marcus Rashford, 25, a...
Indy100

Bizarre photo shows World Cup footballs being charged before matches

Generally, footballs get pumped with air. Now, they require charging. Yep, you heard that right. A viral post left people scratching their heads after one user shared an image showing a handful of footballs plugged in at the socket. Created by Adidas, the official ball, called 'Al Rihla' (an Arabic term translating to 'journey'), has a built-in sensor that measures speed, direction and allows for ball-tracking and offside calls by the VAR.The small battery is said to last for six hours when active, or 18 days when not. Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter ...
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyers checking details of stunning €200m-a-year Al Nassr transfer proposal

Former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to decide whether or not to accept a mammoth contract offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. The Portugal international, who is currently focusing on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, recently left Man Utd after having his contract terminated in response to his controversial interview with Piers Morgan.
Indy100

28 of the best memes and reactions as England beat Wales 3-0 at World Cup

England have eased to qualification for the last 16 of the World Cup by beating Wales 3-0 in a confident win in their final group stage game in Qatar. Two goals from Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and another from Phil Foden saw Gareth Southgate's side overcome a dull first half and blowed away Wales in the second half. The Three Lions will now face Senegal in the last 16 on Sunday.Following criticism of his stoic tactics against the United States, Southgate has made four changes to his starting XI with Kieran Trippier, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka all...
Indy100

Eden Hazard fat-shamed by reporter at World Cup who proceeds to ask for a selfie afterwards

Eden Hazard was taken aback during a World Cup press conference after a reporter asked the Belgium player why he had gained weight.Belgium was defeated in a surprising 2-0 win to Morocco on Sunday (November 27) in the country's second Group F match of the tournament which puts their place in the knockout stages into doubt as the side currently sits in third in the table.Meanwhile, the Real Madrid player has faced injuries and a lack of minutes and form in club football and he has also struggled to make his mark during this World Cup campaign.Sign up to our...
Indy100

The viral Jack Grealish 'bubba' song explained

British football fans are some of the best in the world when it comes to making up chants, of that there is no doubt. But for every gem (‘Southgate, you’re the one’ from 2018 is still so great), there’s one that leaves a little to be desired.The chances are if you’re an England fan, you might have heard a little chant about Jack Grealish doing the rounds on social media. Here it is, sung by a handful of lads in a pub.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter ...
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo receives £150million-per-season offer from Saudi Arabian club

What the papers sayThe Telegraph says Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr FC have made a £150million-per-season offer to Cristiano Ronaldo, following his departure from Manchester United. Marca reports the 37-year-old is close to agreeing to join the side, though the Sun has the Portugal forward holding back as he wants to play Champions League football again.Could Castellon be calling Brighton’s Billy Gilmour? The Times covers Villarreal potentially acquiring the Scotland midfielder, 21, on a loan deal in January. But the Daily Record thinks any move away from the Amex would see Gilmour return to Rangers, after he left Ibrox’s academy...
Indy100

'Time traveller' shares footage of the 2022 World Cup final

We don’t know what’s going on, but TikTok seems to be full of ‘time travellers’ at the moment. There are dozens of users on the site claiming to be from the future, and one of them is trying to tell us the result of this year’s World Cup final. The user in question, named World Cup Time Traveller (@worldcuptimetraveller), is claiming that Brazil will win this year’s tournament after beating France in the final. "Brazil just beat France in the 2022 World Cup final,” they wrote, alongside a video showing footage of the two sides. The clip is actually pretty...
Indy100

Indy100

190K+
Followers
18K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy