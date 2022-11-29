ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Dwayne Johnson buys every Snickers bar in childhood local store he used to steal from

By Nicole Vassell
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NifzZ_0jQoAWSm00

Dwayne Johnson has righted a childhood wrong by buying every Snickers bar from a store he says he used to steal from regularly.

The actor lived in Honolulu, Hawaii, during his childhood. While there, he apparently made a habit of stealing a chocolate bar from his local 7-11 store ahead of his workout session.

In a video posted to social media on Monday (28 September), Johnson explained his actions and his decision to make up for it now.

“I have been waiting decades to do what I've been getting ready to do now,” the actor said from outside the shop.

Continuing in a voiceover, Johnson explained: “When I was 14 years old, every day I used to stop here at this 7-11 and steal a king-sized Snicker bar because I couldn't afford to buy one.

“That was my pre-workout food. I did that for almost a year every day. I had to come back and buy every Snickers bar on those shelves.”

As stunned customers and employees looked on, the Black Adam star cleared the shelf of all the Snickers bars before bringing them to the till to be paid for.

After the shop worker counted up all the bars of chocolate, the actor then offered to pay for the groceries of all the customers currently in the store – much to the unassuming shoppers’ delight.

He then left the bag of chocolate by the till and advised the employee that if anyone looks as if they were about to steal a Snickers bar, he should tell them to just take one from his paid-for bag at the front.

Soon after leaving the store, Johnson spoke about the pleasure it gave him to give back.

“After decades of me wanting to come back home to 7-11 and try and make good, that felt really, really good,” he said while grinning.

In his caption for the video, the former WWE wrestler added: “We can’t change the past and some of the dumb stuff we may have done, but every once in a while we can add a little redeeming grace note to that situation – and maybe put a big smile on some strangers’ faces.”

As well as his films, Johnson is known for sharing wholesome videos on his social media, often featuring his family and random acts of kindness and interactions with fans.

Comments / 16

Michael Haught
1d ago

Taking accountability and paying restitution for past transgressions is fundamental to justice being served and it's great to see Dwayne Johnson doing this on his own accord. You're still the man, The Rock!

Reply
5
Valerie Noelani Durham
1d ago

That he left the bag so that they could be given away and THEN paid for purchases of others??......KUDOS to you, Sir!👏👏👏👏👏

Reply
4
Peggy Barretto
1d ago

That is something ...to come back and redeem thyself!! We all wish we could fix what we did when we were young! Kudos to the Rock!!❤️❤️

Reply
3
 

