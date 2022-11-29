Read full article on original website
Related
tinyhousetalk.com
Affordable 8×20 Tiny House on Skids
Affordable tiny homes are tough to come by with all this inflation, but this tiny house on skids built by Cargo Cabins offers a full-time living option for just $27,000!. There’s no loft, but rather a futon allows the main room to go from living space to bedroom. A galley kitchen gives you a spot to prep food, and there’s a bathroom in the back with a residential toilet and tiled shower. What do you think of this design?
Monarch Tractor Launches Production of Founder Series MK-V: The First Commercially Available Electric, Driver-Optional Smart Tractor
LIVERMORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- Monarch Tractor, maker of the MK-V, the fully electric, driver-optional, smart tractor, today announced the first tractors are coming off the Founder Series production line at its headquarters and manufacturing facility in Livermore, California. The rollout comes less than two years since Monarch unveiled its groundbreaking tractor that combines electrification, automation, and data analysis to help farmers reduce their carbon footprint, improve field safety, streamline farming operations, and increase their bottom lines. Constellation Brands, the leading global premium, fine wine and craft spirits producer and largest beer importer in the US, has partnered with Monarch as its first customer, through its purchase of the first six Founder Series MK-V tractors. The delivery of MK-V tractors to Constellation Brands will be followed by additional customer shipments to family farms and other large multinational corporations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005455/en/ Monarch today unveiled its groundbreaking MK-V tractor, combining electrification, automation, and data analysis to help farmers reduce their carbon footprint, improve field safety, streamline farming operations, and increase their bottom lines. (Photo: Business Wire)
thebiochronicle.com
10 Types of Real Estate Jobs
10 Types of Real Estate Jobs is Brobdingnagian, with numerous jobs accessible to those curious about aiding with the acquisition. Management or sale of properties. You’ll be able to add the residential, business or retail land business. Understanding the various occupations accessible in land will assist you verify. That facet of the business is correct for your skills and preferences.
thebiochronicle.com
Key Reasons Why You Should Hire Dot Net Developers
If you are looking for a reliable and efficient web application development platform, then Microsoft’s Dot Net is the perfect option for you. This powerful framework offers a wide range of benefits that make it the ideal choice for businesses of all sizes. Here are some key reasons why you should hire Dot Net developers:
caandesign.com
How To Hire A Commercial Paving Company For Your Parking Lot
How To Hire A Commercial Paving Company For Your Parking Lot. Paving is an essential part of any business. It is often the first thing that commercial property owner thinks of when they want to improve the curb appeal of their building. It’s also the most expensive part of any project.
Comments / 0