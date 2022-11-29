Read full article on original website
Related
5 Netflix shows you need to watch right now
Our streaming editor picked five Netflix shows — including drama, reality and comedy titles — that need to be seen.
People
The Best Movies on Netflix to Stream Now
With thousands of films available, an intended movie night can easily turn into an evening of scrolling through Netflix's library trying to pick the perfect film. From Netflix Originals to cult classics to more modern releases, it can definitely be difficult to choose a movie before the popcorn gets cold.
How to Watch Criminal Minds: Evolution Revival Series, Streaming Soon
Special Agents Prentiss, Rossi et al are reuniting on Thanksgiving. If you’re hungry for crime-solving drama, here is how to stream Paramount+’s Criminal Minds: Evolution limited series. Paramount+’s Criminal Minds: Evolution kicks off the first half of its season on Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, Nov. 24 — when it will release the first two episodes. (Read our review.) New episodes will release weekly every Thursday through Dec. 15, at which time the series will take a holiday break. The 10-episode season will then resume Thursday, Jan. 12, building to a Feb. 9 finale. How to Watch Criminal Minds: Evolution on Paramount+ Criminal Minds: Evolution...
Watch these 5 Netflix movies before they leave in December 2022
Each month, Netflix loses a bunch of shows and movies. Here are our top picks for what is leaving Netflix
7 new Netflix movies in November — here’s what to watch
What is coming to Netflix in November 2022? What will Netflix release in 2022? What to watch on Netflix? What are the Christmas movies on Netflix?
Collider
10 Highest-Rated Netflix Series of 2022 (So Far), According to IMDb
With the rise of Netflix as the top and leading streaming series in the world comes a demand for movies and television series of high quality. Not only has Netflix become the go-to streaming platform for many individuals, but it has also become a production company in its own right.
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'The Noel Diary'
A psychological period drama and biographical film are also trending on the streaming service.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ On Paramount+, Where The BAU Profilers Have To Deal With A Network Of Serial Killers
Criminal Minds was known for being bloodier and creepier than the usual CBS procedurals that crowded the network in the 2000s, even bloodier than the various CSIs. But what it also had was a cast that gelled very well, even when major cast changes were made during its 15 year run, like when Joe Mantegna took over for Mandy Patinkin in Season 3. Two and a half years since the show ended its network run, a new season will be debuting on Paramount+, with most of the show’s final cast intact and a case that promises to make the ones from...
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (November 18)
It’s here, ladies and gentlemen: Christmas has officially arrived on streaming services. Last week’s roundup featured only one festive feature, but the majority of this weekend’s new movies and TV shows are suitably seasonable by comparison. That’s not to say every addition is holiday-themed, mind you. Netflix,...
Android Authority
The best Netflix shows you aren't watching: 10 hidden gems you'll love
You may not see these titles in Netflix's top 10, but they're worth seeking out. Netflix pumps massive amounts of money into its original programming. That has led to some huge, global hits like Stranger Things, Squid Game, The Crown, and more. But a lot of Netflix originals fall through the cracks, and some of them are terrific. So, what are some hidden gems on Netflix? We bring you 10 TV shows you may have missed that are worth a second look.
Collider
'1923': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
The Dutton Family was first introduced to the audience in the show Yellowstone and since then the series has made a home in people’s hearts and the show’s creator Taylor Sheridan seems to be unstoppable. The journey to Yellowstone's premiere wasn’t easy, and the popular TV series was rejected several times before it found a home with the Paramount Network. What makes Yellowstone stand out is its phenomenal blend of Western elements with drama, even drawing comparisons to The Sopranos in its idea and scope. Sheridan, the prolific writer, director, producer, and actor, created Paramount's blockbuster hit and has continued to shape the world of the Duttons ever since. Sheridan just extended his multi-year contract with the studio and currently has nine series airing or in development and one of them is the newest prequel, formerly titled 1932 but now renamed 1923.
‘That 90s Show’ Teaser Trailer Released by Netflix: WATCH
Red and Kitty are officially back in Point Place, Wisconsin. However, things look a little different at the Forman residence... The post ‘That 90s Show’ Teaser Trailer Released by Netflix: WATCH appeared first on Outsider.
TVGuide.com
New HBO Max Movies and Shows in December 2022
If you're looking for another reason to put off Christmas shopping, HBO and HBO Max have a bunch. The best new shows and movies coming to HBO and HBO Max in December include the latest season of Gossip Girl, the final season of His Dark Materials, and the return of South Side. But there are some surprising returns, too, like the second seasons of Billie Piper's British dark comedy I Hate Suzie and Terence Nance's experimental comedy Random Acts of Flyness. Looking a little deeper, Doom Patrol returns to HBO Max and HBO has the docuseries Branson, covering billionaire and space enthusiast Richard Branson. And for you movie buffs, there's Amsterdam and The Banshees Of Inisherin.
TV Fanatic
Shrinking: Apple TV+ Sets January Premiere for Jason Segel and Harrison Ford Comedy
Shrinking will receive its highly anticipated premiere early next year. Apple TV+ today unveiled the premiere date and the first look at Shrinking, the new 10-episode comedy starring Jason Segel. The project is written by Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence, Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso star, writer, and co-executive...
wegotthiscovered.com
The 10 best Jon Voight movies and TV shows, ranked
Jon Voight is a staple of the acting business. The Hollywood veteran has starred in about a hundred television shows and films, firmly establishing and distinguishing himself as one of the very best in the decades he’s been active. Interestingly, while Voight is famous for his phenomenal and moving acting performances, in certain circles, he’s even more renowned for being the father of one of the most popular television stars ever, Angelina Jolie.
IDW Sets Six Comics and Graphic Novels for TV Development Including ‘Satellite Falling’ from ‘Orphan Black’ Writer Will Pascoe (EXCLUSIVE)
Comic and graphic novel publisher IDW has set six of its books to be developed into television projects with showrunners attached to each. The series in development include “Bacchus,” “Dragon Puncher & Spoony,” “Korgi,” “Lodger,” “Relic of the Dragon” and “Satellite Falling.” Based on Eddie Campbell’s graphic novel published by IDW’s Top Shelf Productions, “Bacchus” will be written and executive produced by Will Davies (“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” “Man Vs. Bee,” “How to Train Your Dragon”) and Chloe Moss (“Switch,” “Hollyoaks”). The drama series drops the gods of ancient Greece into present day as if they had never left. Development will...
Android Authority
Wednesday Season 2 on Netflix: Here's everything we know so far
Wednesday was already one of the most anticipated new shows to debut on Netflix in 2022. However, it’s safe to say no one expected this spinoff of The Addams Family franchise to be this huge of a hit. The streaming service announced in late November 2022 that the first week of Wednesday’s release was the most watched English-language TV series on Netflix ever, beating out previous champions like Stranger Things and Bridgeton. So does that mean Wednesday Season 2 is in the works?
Top 5 moments of ‘Survivor 43’ episode 11: Tribal angst, double immunity and a shot in the dark
The 11h episode of “Survivor 43” aired on Wednesday night and concluded with host Jeff Probst snuffing out the torch of Sami Layadi. The nineteen-year old from Las Vegas, Nevada was sent packing and became the fifth member of the jury. Did the tribe make the right decision by voting Sami out? And what were the dumbest, most shocking and most exciting moments of the last episode? SEE Sami Layadi (‘Survivor 43’ exit interview): ‘I started to lose control of my fate in the game’ Top Moments of Episode 11: 1. Post Tribal Angst: Is there anything better than watching the initial reactions...
Roku Is Using Jennifer Hudson to Test the Daytime Talk Show Space
Roku is getting into the daytime talk show space — sort of. Starting December 1, the Roku Channel will stream full episodes of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” a Warner Bros. and Telepictures syndicated series, the day after they air on linear television. The deal makes Roku the exclusive streaming home to the EGOT winner’s new talk series; all previously aired episodes of the show are now available to stream for free on The Roku Channel. Hudson’s talk show, a mix of celebrity interviews, topical stories, community heroes, viral sensations, and yes, music, has been a pretty strong freshman performer. Among the...
goldderby.com
Chris Brancato interview: ‘Godfather of Harlem’ showrunner
“I realized there could be a gangster show that was the collision of organized crime and civil rights, and that turns out to be a Rubik’s Cube that’s incredibly difficult to solve,” declares Chris Brancato, co-creator and showrunner of “Godfather of Harlem,” which is set to premiere its anticipated third season on newly-named MGM+ (currently Epix). For our recent webchat he adds, “it was immediately apparent to us that by using the prism of the past, we could talk about things of contemporary relevance,” he explains. “What we also can see from the show is, on the one hand, things have changed greatly for African Americans. We’ve had an African American president. But on the other hand, things haven’t changed much at all, and so that’s what the show’s trying to articulate.” We talked with Brancato as part of Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022/2023 awards contenders. Watch our exclusive video interview above.
Comments / 0