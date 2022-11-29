Jeito Capital demonstrates European biopharma leadership with first exit with AstraZeneca ...

Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Amryt Announces New Patent for Mycapssa®
DUBLIN, Ireland, and Boston MA, November 30, 2022 Amryt (Nasdaq: AMYT), a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to acquiring, developing and commercializing novel treatments for rare diseases, announces an update regarding the patents for its product Mycapssa® (octreotide). Mycapssa®. The USPTO has issued to Amryt US Patent No. 11,510,963,...
Bakersfield Californian
EDAP Announces Approval to Initiate Randomized Clinical Trial Evaluating Focal One® as a ...
Endometriosis represents significant expansion opportunity for Focal One. LYON, France, November 30, 2022 -- EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) (“the Company”), the global leader in robotic therapeutic ultrasound, today announced that the Company has received approval from French authorities to initiate a Phase 3 randomized, controlled clinical trial evaluating Focal One high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) as a potential treatment for rectal deep infiltrating endometriosis.
NASDAQ
Horizon Therapeutics fields buyout interest from Amgen, J&J and Sanofi
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Horizon Therapeutics Plc HZNP.O said on Tuesday its board was engaged in highly preliminary discussions with Amgen Inc AMGN.O, Sanofi SASY.PA and Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N unit Janssen Global Services for potential takeover offers. The biotech company, which has a market capitalization of $17.7 billion, added...
aiexpress.io
AstraZeneca to Acquire Neogene Therapeutics, for up to $320M
AstraZeneca acquired Neogene Therapeutics, a Santa Monica, CA and Amsterdam, Netherlands-based clinical-stage biotechnology firm. AstraZeneca will purchase all excellent fairness of Neogene Therapeutics for a complete consideration of as much as $320m, on a money and debt free foundation. This may embody an preliminary fee of $200m on deal closing, and an extra as much as $120m in each contingent, milestones-based and non-contingent consideration.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-AstraZeneca boosts cancer portfolio with $320 mln Neogene deal
Nov 29 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca will acquire biotechnology company Neogene Therapeutics for up to $320 million, the London-listed drugmaker said on Tuesday, seeking to build its pipeline of cell-based cancer treatments. Though AstraZeneca's oncology portfolio accounted for more than a third of the company's revenue last year, it does not...
KFDM-TV
Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines
WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
Moderna's Omicron Booster Works Against New Variants, Company Says
In a news release published Nov. 14, Moderna said its updated Omicron booster shot targeting the variants BA.4 and BA.5 produced higher levels of antibodies against those versions of the virus than its original shot did. Compared to Moderna’s original booster, the Omicron booster generated a 15.1-fold increase in levels...
targetedonc.com
Genentech Withdraws Atezolizumab Indication for Certain Patients with Metastatic Bladder Cancer
New phase 3 data has led to Genentech removing the US indication of atezolizumab for treatment of patients ineligible for cisplatin chemotherapy with metastatic urothelial carcinoma. Roche has voluntarily withdrawn the US indication of atezolizumab (Tecentriq) for the treatment of adults with advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC), according to...
MySanAntonio
Biogen falls on report patient died in partner's Alzheimer trial
Biogen shares fell Monday after a report of a second death potentially linked to the groundbreaking experimental drug for Alzheimer's disease the company is developing with Eisai Co. The case involved a 65-year-old woman who died of a massive brain hemorrhage after suffering a stroke and a type of brain...
FDA Approves CSL Behring Marketing of Hemophilia B Gene Therapy; Its $3.5M List Price Is a Record
The Food and Drug Administration has awarded King of Prussia-based CSL Behring marketing approval for Hemgenix, the first hemophilia B gene therapy to treat adults, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
It’s just a first step, but this new Alzheimer’s drug could be a huge breakthrough
It is 20 years since the last drug for Alzheimer’s was licensed in the UK. Since then, huge advances have been made in our understanding of the disease’s causes. Better diagnostic tests are available, and we may now be on the cusp of new treatments that could have an impact on some of the fundamental brain changes thought to lead to dementia. This morning, the results of a long-awaited trial of a promising new drug, lecanemab, were published in the New England Journal of Medicine. It could have beneficial effects for Alzheimer’s sufferers, although there are some caveats.
tipranks.com
Horizon Therapeutics confirms preliminary deal talks with Amgen, Janssen, Sanofi
The Board of Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) confirms that it is engaged in highly preliminary discussions with Amgen (AMGN), Janssen Global Services (JNJ), and Sanofi (SNY) which may or may not lead to an offer being made for the entire share capital of the company. There can be no certainty that any offer will be made for the company. In accordance with Rule 2.6 of the Irish Takeover Rules, each of the Possible Offerors is required, no later than 5:00 pm (New York time) on Jan. 10, 2023, to either (i) announce a firm intention to make an offer for the Company in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Irish Takeover Rules; or (ii) announce that it does not intend to make an offer for the Company, in which case the announcement will be treated as a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Irish Takeover Rules applies. This deadline will only be extended with the consent of the Irish Takeover Panel in accordance with Rule 2.6(c) of the Irish Takeover Rules, at the request of the company.
NASDAQ
Novavax (NVAX) COVID Jab Gets Expanded Label in WHO's EUL
Novavax, Inc. NVAX announced that the World Health Organization (“WHO”) updated the emergency use listing (“EUL”) of its COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373. Following this update, NVX-CoV2373 is now included in WHO’s EUL for use as a primary series in adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older. The vaccine is now also approved by WHO in adults aged 18 years and older as a booster dose.
scitechdaily.com
New Alzheimer’s Breakthrough Expands Range of Potential Drugs
Cerebrovascular insulin receptors are defective in Alzheimer’s disease. A recent study published in the journal Brain conducted by Laval University and Rush University Medical Center has revealed new information about Alzheimer’s disease. The study found that the formation of amyloid plaques, one of the hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease, is linked to a decrease in insulin receptors in brain microvessels, which may also cause brain insulin resistance.
endpts.com
Updated: AstraZeneca jumps deeper into cell therapy 2.0 space with $320M biotech M&A
Right from the start, the execs at Neogene had some lofty goals in mind when they decided to try their hand at a cell therapy that could tackle solid tumors. Its founders have helped hone a new approach that would pack in multiple neoantigen targets to create a personalized TCR treatment that would not just make the leap from blood to solid tumors, but do it with durability. And they managed to make their way rapidly to the clinic, unveiling their first Phase I program for advanced tumors just last May.
Bakersfield Californian
The Global Market for Advanced Materials & Technologies for Energy Production, Storage & Harvesting 2022: Innovation Continues to Drive Growth in Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com
Advanced materials innovation is greatly improving energy production. The development of new materials for high capacity and sustainable advanced energy storage, generation and harvesting technologies is key to the implementation of renewable solutions for energy networks. The Global Market for Advanced Materials & Technologies for Energy Production, Storage & Harvesting...
endpts.com
Merck sues Johns Hopkins for licensing Keytruda patents in secret and in conflict with research collaboration
Merck filed a lawsuit against Johns Hopkins University in Maryland federal court on Tuesday, arguing that the storied university obtained illegal patents as part of its research collaboration with the company and related to its blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda (pembrolizumab). Merck alleges that the Baltimore-based university obtained and licensed Keytruda-related...
Benzinga
Biogen Stock Is Surging Today: What's Going On?
Biogen Inc BIIB shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced positive trial results for its experimental Alzheimer's drug lecanemab. Biogen presented the results from a large global Phase 3 confirmatory Clarity Alzheimer's disease clinical study of lecanemab at the 2022 Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease conference. The primary...
