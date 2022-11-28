Read full article on original website
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous ParkTravel MavenWilliamstown, MA
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Travel: Gone “Wyld(er)”: An Older Resort Is Reborn In Upstate NY, Providing The Ideal “Jumping Off” Spot For Culinary And Other Adventures
Our excitement was genuine as we drove the 3.5 hours from South Jersey to the Northern Catskills of New York State. The main reason was that our visit was coinciding with the peak of fall foliage — and the fact that a hotel we’d stayed at several years ago had been brought back to life as an “adventure resort,” just minutes away from the popular ski resort, Windham Mountain.
Must see Upstate NY home: Luxury estate in Saratoga County is a country escape
If you are looking for a country home that has it all, there are few that fit the bill like Burgoyne’s Retreat in Stillwater, New York. The Upstate New York home at 1723 NYS Route 4 sits on over 60 acres of land filled with trails for hiking, biking, and horse riding. The pastoral property is surrounded by the Saratoga National Historical Park.
Tickets on sale for Ice Castles Lake George
There's something snowy ahead. The icicles are still growing, but as of this week, tickets are on sale for Ice Castles Lake George, set to make its return in January.
Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce president on bar closing times, cannabis and the holiday shopping season
The holiday season is always a busy one in the Saratoga Springs area, but this year there are new concerns about the downtown bar scene following a shootout around 3 a.m. on a recent Sunday. In the meantime, a new business is sprouting up in New York, after the first retail marijuana licenses were issued. To talk about all of that and more, WAMC's Ian Pickus spoke with Todd Shimkus, president of the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce. He says the holiday shopping season is off to a strong start.
Schenectady teen gets lost on Adirondack High Peak
Forest Rangers rescued a Schenectady teen who lost his way while exploring Algonquin Peak recently.
Capital Region Eatery Named Among Nation’s Best New Restaurants
A Hudson eatery has been nationally recognized for the 3rd time this year. Usually, when a Capital Region restaurant receives any type of national recognition, it is a rare occurrence. Not because our local eateries are not worthy - they certainly are! It is just sheer numbers. There are so many restaurants, reviewers, and foodie cities...there are many factors that lead to such honors being rare. That is why what one Capital Region eatery has achieved this year is truly special and unique.
Top-prize Take 5 ticket sold in Saratoga Springs
A top-prize winning Take 5 ticket for the Monday, November 28, drawing was sold in Saratoga Springs, the New York Lottery announced.
Where We Are (Part 3): Craig and Gail Elliott, former longtime owners of the Old Egremont Store in North Egremont
Author’s note: I grew up down the road from the store and my family went to “Craig’s” nearly every day of my childhood, to pick up the mail, newspaper, roast beef grinder, milk, candy or a pretzel. This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity and concision.
Moreau Lake State Park hosts Holiday Luminary Walk
On December 2, lanterns will light the way for a walk along the shore of Moreau Lake.
Free 2023 Erie Canalway Calendar Available December 1st
Photo submitted: The cover of the 2023 Erie Canalway Calendar features Tim Stephen’s winning image of the Yankee Hill Lock at Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site near Amsterdam. The public is invited to pick up a free 2023 Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor calendar starting December 1, 2022, at...
This Upstate New York Airport Was Deemed USA’s “Most Stressful”
It's one of the most stressful times of year for many reasons, but one being that many are doing a lot of traveling during the upcoming holiday season. Crowded airport terminals, long lines at security, delays and cancellations are coming. Wouldn't it be nice to know what airports you should AVOID during this busy time of year?
Farewell Tour Announced! This Band Will Say Goodbye to Saratoga in 2023!
Over the last 56 years Saratoga Performing Arts Center has been home to hundreds of artists and countless shows. Dave Matthews, for example, has performed at SPAC over 40 times in his career. The Grateful Dead drew a record setting 40,000 fans in 1985. Earlier this year Dead & Company announced their Farewell Tour with 2 final shows in Saratoga. Now we have another band about to say goodbye as well.
Firefighters battle major fire in Petersburgh
Several firefighters in Rensselaer County battled a structure fire in the rain throughout the day. This happened in the town of Petersburgh. There is not much information regarding the fire at this time, but the Fire Chief on the scene tells us the fire broke out at the address 1351 New York Highway Two.
Berkshire County campground boasts unique hydroelectric system and Cold War-era bomb shelters
Andre Rambaud, the owner and operator of Privacy Campground, shows off the hydroelectric turbine and generator that usually power his property. For nearly 50 years, the Privacy Campground in Hancock, Massachusetts, has attracted a loyal following. For more than half that time, it’s been powered almost entirely by a unique hydroelectric system.
Stop in for tea and cake in Cohoes’ newest business
Jones' flagship tea blend is a proprietary chocolate tea, made in part with hulls of cacao beans.
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New York
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
Firefighter Exam Announcement
The City of Cohoes Department of Civil Service has announced an Open-Competitive Examination for Firefighter. Visit the Civil Service Exam Portal to view minimum qualifications and to apply https://cohoes-portal.mycivilservice.com/. Examination Date: February 11, 2023. Last Filing Date: January 6, 2023.
Arlo Guthrie, woman who inspired ‘Alice’s Restaurant’ hold 1st Thanksgiving together since 1965
WASHINGTON, Mass. — After 57 years, they had a Thanksgiving dinner that couldn’t be beat. And this time, they did not have to take out the trash. Folk singing legend Arlo Guthrie had a sentimental reunion on Thanksgiving Day with Alice Pelkey Brock, the woman who was the inspiration behind the singer’s 1967 spoken-word anti-war song about littering, “Alice’s Restaurant” (also known as “Alice’s Restaurant Massacree”). The song also led to a 1969 movie of the same name directed by Arthur Penn that starred Guthrie, Patricia Quinn, and James Broderick and had a cameo role by Brock, now 81.
Petersburgh house fire rekindles second time after crews leave
Firefighters in Rensselaer County were called back to the scene of a house fire in Petersburgh early Monday morning after the fire rekindled. Fire Chief Mark Murray says the initial call came in around 5:30 p.m. Sunday for the fire at 1351 Route 2. He says people were inside the...
Popular online cheese board business opening shop in South Bethlehem
An online business venture that has been satisfying cheese cravings since just before the start of the pandemic now is opening a brick-and-mortar store in South Bethlehem. The Aging Moon is expected to open sometime in late January along Mechanic Street, near Bonn Place Brewing Co. Exterior renovations currently are underway to house the cheese shop in a building, originally constructed in the 1800s. The business is named after 25-year-old owner Abby Hudock’s dog, “Luna.”
