Albany, NY

followsouthjersey.com

Travel: Gone “Wyld(er)”: An Older Resort Is Reborn In Upstate NY, Providing The Ideal “Jumping Off” Spot For Culinary And Other Adventures

Our excitement was genuine as we drove the 3.5 hours from South Jersey to the Northern Catskills of New York State. The main reason was that our visit was coinciding with the peak of fall foliage — and the fact that a hotel we’d stayed at several years ago had been brought back to life as an “adventure resort,” just minutes away from the popular ski resort, Windham Mountain.
WINDHAM, NY
wamc.org

Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce president on bar closing times, cannabis and the holiday shopping season

The holiday season is always a busy one in the Saratoga Springs area, but this year there are new concerns about the downtown bar scene following a shootout around 3 a.m. on a recent Sunday. In the meantime, a new business is sprouting up in New York, after the first retail marijuana licenses were issued. To talk about all of that and more, WAMC's Ian Pickus spoke with Todd Shimkus, president of the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce. He says the holiday shopping season is off to a strong start.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

Capital Region Eatery Named Among Nation’s Best New Restaurants

A Hudson eatery has been nationally recognized for the 3rd time this year. Usually, when a Capital Region restaurant receives any type of national recognition, it is a rare occurrence. Not because our local eateries are not worthy - they certainly are! It is just sheer numbers. There are so many restaurants, reviewers, and foodie cities...there are many factors that lead to such honors being rare. That is why what one Capital Region eatery has achieved this year is truly special and unique.
HUDSON, NY
thevalleyside.com

Free 2023 Erie Canalway Calendar Available December 1st

Photo submitted: The cover of the 2023 Erie Canalway Calendar features Tim Stephen’s winning image of the Yankee Hill Lock at Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site near Amsterdam. The public is invited to pick up a free 2023 Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor calendar starting December 1, 2022, at...
AMSTERDAM, NY
96.9 WOUR

Farewell Tour Announced! This Band Will Say Goodbye to Saratoga in 2023!

Over the last 56 years Saratoga Performing Arts Center has been home to hundreds of artists and countless shows. Dave Matthews, for example, has performed at SPAC over 40 times in his career. The Grateful Dead drew a record setting 40,000 fans in 1985. Earlier this year Dead & Company announced their Farewell Tour with 2 final shows in Saratoga. Now we have another band about to say goodbye as well.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Firefighters battle major fire in Petersburgh

Several firefighters in Rensselaer County battled a structure fire in the rain throughout the day. This happened in the town of Petersburgh. There is not much information regarding the fire at this time, but the Fire Chief on the scene tells us the fire broke out at the address 1351 New York Highway Two.
PETERSBURG, NY
cohoes.ny.us

Firefighter Exam Announcement

The City of Cohoes Department of Civil Service has announced an Open-Competitive Examination for Firefighter. Visit the Civil Service Exam Portal to view minimum qualifications and to apply https://cohoes-portal.mycivilservice.com/. Examination Date: February 11, 2023. Last Filing Date: January 6, 2023.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arlo Guthrie, woman who inspired ‘Alice’s Restaurant’ hold 1st Thanksgiving together since 1965

WASHINGTON, Mass. — After 57 years, they had a Thanksgiving dinner that couldn’t be beat. And this time, they did not have to take out the trash. Folk singing legend Arlo Guthrie had a sentimental reunion on Thanksgiving Day with Alice Pelkey Brock, the woman who was the inspiration behind the singer’s 1967 spoken-word anti-war song about littering, “Alice’s Restaurant” (also known as “Alice’s Restaurant Massacree”). The song also led to a 1969 movie of the same name directed by Arthur Penn that starred Guthrie, Patricia Quinn, and James Broderick and had a cameo role by Brock, now 81.
WASHINGTON, MA
WNYT

Petersburgh house fire rekindles second time after crews leave

Firefighters in Rensselaer County were called back to the scene of a house fire in Petersburgh early Monday morning after the fire rekindled. Fire Chief Mark Murray says the initial call came in around 5:30 p.m. Sunday for the fire at 1351 Route 2. He says people were inside the...
PETERSBURG, NY
LehighValleyLive.com

Popular online cheese board business opening shop in South Bethlehem

An online business venture that has been satisfying cheese cravings since just before the start of the pandemic now is opening a brick-and-mortar store in South Bethlehem. The Aging Moon is expected to open sometime in late January along Mechanic Street, near Bonn Place Brewing Co. Exterior renovations currently are underway to house the cheese shop in a building, originally constructed in the 1800s. The business is named after 25-year-old owner Abby Hudock’s dog, “Luna.”
SOUTH BETHLEHEM, NY

