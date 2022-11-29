Read full article on original website
Will Smith Wells Up Recalling What His Nephew Asked Him After Oscars Slap
"Why you trying to Oprah me?" the "Emancipation" actor joked to "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah as he revealed what he's learned since the slap.
Will Smith said Floyd Mayweather called him every day for 10 days straight after the infamous Oscars Chris Rock slap
Will Smith praised Floyd Mayweather during a private screening of his movie Emancipation. Their unlikely friendship stems back to when Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. Mayweather called Smith every day to check in on the actor and make sure he was OK. Will Smith said Floyd Mayweather...
That Time Regina Hall Nodded At Will Smith’s Oscars Slap While Touching On Jimmy Kimmel As Host
As one of this year’s Oscar hosts (along with Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer), Regina Hall was one of the multiple celebrities to witness Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap in real-time. Hall and her co-hosts kept the night moving while making some commentary throughout the show. Since the incident happened, Hall hasn’t commented on it much until recently when she shared her thoughts. With news of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel returning as master of ceremonies for the 2023 Oscars, the Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. star nodded to the slap while complimenting Kimmel.
Trevor Noah on his imminent departure from 'Daily Show': 'I wish someone had told me what a grind it was'
Trevor Noah is discussing his The Daily Show departure — and it turns out it was a huge surprise to many. "I'd rather people be sad than be happy, like, 'Good riddance, that d*** is out of the building,'" Noah told the Hollywood Reporter of his upcoming Dec. 8 exit from the Comedy Central show.
'Emancipation's' Will Smith admits he 'lost it' during Chris Rock Oscar slap, was full of 'rage'
Will Smith opened up in depth about the slap that shocked the world, admitting he fully "lost it" that night he hit Chris Rock and that it "had been bottled for a really long time."
Jimmy Kimmel Doesn’t Want to ‘Make Light’ of Will Smith Slap at 2023 Oscars: ‘It’s Got to Come Up’
No avoiding it? Jimmy Kimmel is already preparing to host the 2023 Oscars — and he’s pretty sure the infamous Will Smith slap will still be the talk of the night. “It’s got to come up in some way,” the late-night host, 55, told Extra shortly after being announced as the emcee of the 95th annual Academy Awards. “You know, I don’t want to really make light of it necessarily, because it wasn’t [light] to comedians. You know, comedians are mad about it. … It’s like, it’s one of those things that for a group of people that find everything funny, it’s, like, not funny, you know? But of course … when they read the wrong winner one year when I hosted the Oscars, we had to make mention of that the next year.”
‘I was going through something that night’: Will Smith blames Oscars outburst on ‘bottled rage’
Will Smith has spoken out about his controversial Oscars moment and has attributed his actions to long-repressed rage. The actor slapped Chris Rock during this year’s Academy Awards ceremony after Rock made a controversial joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Since then, the shocking moment has been one of the year’s biggest talking points, while Smith’s position in Hollywood has been under much public debate. After apologising for the incident on his own YouTube channel as well as in via other interactions with the press, the King Richard star appeared on The Daily Show with Trevor...
Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Finally Settle Divorce: Report
The pair have agreed upon terms related to child custody, child support, and expenses for their 4 kids. It has been a long, winding road, but Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are officially divorced. Kardashian first filed for divorce back in February 2021, but getting to this point has been a struggle. We’ve reported on updates regarding the proceedings, including information about West not being able to hold onto a divorce attorney. It was stated that he went through at least five different lawyers before the divorce was finalized.
Will Smith's apology tour continues with Trevor Noah stop: "I had to humble down"
Will Smith is making his reentry into society. With the press tour for his new film Emancipation kicking into gear, the actor is now making more appearances, and as a result, giving more explanations for the fateful Slap. It would be impossible for him to ignore the Oscars night assault of Chris Rock, but Smith, a notable oversharer, is choosing to lean in to the situation, as he did in his latest conversation with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show.
Bow Wow Calls Chris Brown His “Only Friend” In The Industry
The two have had their issues in the past, but it looks as though they’ve put them all behind them to embrace an industry bromance. Following Chris Brown’s canceled AMA performance controversy, Bow Wow shouted out the “Under The Influence” singer on social media for supporting him, calling him his “only friend” in the entertainment industry.
Juice WRLD’s Cousin Slams Late Rapper’s Girlfriend
Juice WRLD’s cousin called out Ally Lotti on Instagram for her recent comments. Juice WRLD’s cousin, Millz, slammed the late rapper’s girlfriend, Ally Lotti, on Instagram, Tuesday. He says that one of the last things he told Juice was not to trust her. Lotti claimed that there...
Cardi B Admits She’s Feeling “Hopeless” After Takeoff’s Death
Cardi B says she’s been struggling to get Offset to even “crack a smile.”. Cardi B says that she’s been feeling “hopeless” trying to make Offset happy after the death of Takeoff. The “WAP” rapper discussed how she and her husband have been coping with the loss while speaking with The Neighborhood Talk.
LeToya Luckett Answers Why We Don’t See Many Girl Groups Anymore
The former Destiny’s Child member also questioned if label budgets were to blame for the lack of girl groups today. While attending the 2022 Soul Train Awards over the weekend, singer LeToya Luckett revealed her thoughts on why girl groups aren’t as prominent today. According to her, “me, myself & I” attitudes could be the reason behind the falling trend.
‘GMA’ Hosts T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach’s PDA Pics Emerge
The hosts have been accused of having an affair. Good Morning America hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have sparked romance rumors for weeks. The co-hosts — who are both married to other people — shut down their Instagram accounts on Wednesday, hours after intimate photos surfaced of them. The photos show Holmes and Robach holding hands in a car and getting cozy at a bar during a vacation in upstate New York.
George “Papa G” Pryce Of Death Row Fame Has Passed Away
The late legend’s former colleague, Ronald Brent, shared the sad news on Monday. One of, if not the most, influential publicist for Death Row Records has passed away. News of the death of George Pryce came from former colleague Ronald Brent on Monday (November 28). Brent had worked on numerous projects alongside Pryce. Among them was the cover art design of 2Pac’s The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory.
Doja Cat Addresses People Questioning Her “Blackness”
The hitmaker speaks on people claiming she didn’t grow up with Black influences. She didn’t let a little thing like a racism controversy dull her shine, and Doja Cat now addresses specific criticisms. The singer-rapper is enjoying dominating the charts one hit after the next. Additionally, she’s gone bald and shaved her eyebrows, making a fashion statement that perfectly pairs with her eclectic lifestyle.
Future Shares “712PM” Music Video Directed By Travis Scott
Travis Scott serves as the director for Future’s “712PM” music video. Future came through strong at the top of 2022 with the release of his latest project, I NEVER LIKED YOU. Following a one-plus year hiatus from releasing new music, the Atlanta rapper made a strong statement with his latest album. He provided a healthy mix of radio records, like “WAIT FOR U,” and street bangers that have had a grip on 2022.
Artist Creates Stunning Nipsey Hussle Wax Figure
This one will have you doing a double take. #TheMarathonContinues. Fans worldwide have come up with inventive ways to honor Nipsey Hussle. The beloved rapper was gunned down in his hometown of Los Angeles in 2019. Afterward, the global reaction to his passing was palpable as artistic tributes and street stampedes made headlines. Nipsey’s supporters await the sentencing of his killer, while an artist from Ohio has created a stunning wax figure of the fallen rapper.
Coi Leray Praises Nas & 21 Savage Coming Together
Things took a turn when 21 questioned Nas’ relevancy, but the two hitmakers moved forward united, instead divided. After an intense viral moment involving Nas and 21 Savage circulated, the two came together for an epic moment in music. The hitmakers released their joint effort “One Mic, One Gun” following a controversial social media moment that caused 21 to receive backlash. Weeks ago, a clip from a Clubhouse conversation emerged showing 21 speaking about Nas’ relevancy.
