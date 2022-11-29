NJ sports round-up: Nevada, Colo-NESCO drop season openers in girls basketball

The Nevada and Colo-NESCO girls basketball teams both ended up on the short end of the stick in their season openers and the Nevada girls wrestling team crowned four champions at the Nevada Scramble.

The Nevada girls basketball team couldn't shake a poor second quarter in a 51-37 loss at Boone Nov. 22.

The Cubs were outscored 25-5 in the second quarter by the Toreadors. That put them in a 29-11 hole at the half and they were unable to dig their way out of it despite outplaying Boone over the final two quarters.

Nevada was hurt by 36 turnovers and an 8 of 25 shooting effort from the foul line. The Cubs shot 35.1% from the field and had 12 offensive rebounds.

Emma Strottman had nine points and six rebounds, Reagan Davis eight points and nine boards, Avery Hinson seven points, Isabelle Nelson five, points, nine rebounds and four assists, Dakota Hendricks five points and three rebounds and Bridget Cahill three points and assists apiece for the Cubs.

Colo-NESCO was no match for a West Marshall team ranked No. 4 in Class 3A in its opener Nov. 18 at Colo. The Royals fell by a 75-16 score.

Colo-NESCO only scored four points in the second half after falling behind 45-12 at the break. The Royals were outrebounded by a 43-20 margin and they had 35 turnovers and only forced nine.

Jessica Duran scored eight points and Syndey Ingle added six for Colo-NESCO. Abigail Hostetler finished with four rebounds and two steals and Abigail Kettwig chipped in two points for the Royals.

Katy Ryerson nearly pulled off a quintuple-double for West Marshall. The all-state forward finished with 29 points, 10 steals, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Leslie sisters lead Cub girls at Nevada Scramble

Ashlyn and Gracie Leslie were joined by Emma Lennie and Haley Jones in winning a championship for the Nevada girls wrestling team at the Nevada Scramble Monday in Maxwell.

Ashlyn Leslie pinned Colfax-Mingo's Davan Chadwick in 1:58 and West Marshall's Brooklyn Rudkin in 1:52. Gracie stuck Iowa Falls-Alden's Mara Whitehead in 1:21 and BCLUW-South Hardin's Raegan Crawford in 1:50.

Lennie scored falls over Clear Lake's Shaelyn Ulrich and Gilbert's Alicia Smith in 1:46 and 54 seconds respectively. Jones defeated Colfax-Mingo's Kaydence Andersen in 48 seconds and Perry's Alejandra Hernandez in 4:57.

Miah Huff, Katie Spalding, Hayden Walters, Graci Schiller and Mackenzie Arends all placed second for Nevada.