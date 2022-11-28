Read full article on original website
Parents falsely accused after a 5-month-old baby girl is taken from her crib. What happened to Sabrina Aisenberg?Fatim HemrajValrico, FL
Burritos for All at Coyote RojoJ.M. LesinskiSpring Hill, FL
A Davenport woman is accused of driving straight toward two Polk County deputies as she exited a pawn storeEddyEvonAnonymousPolk County, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
leesburg-news.com
55+ community in Leesburg sold for $33.67 million
A 55+ community in Leesburg has been sold for $33.67 million. Lake Griffin Harbor has been sold to Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55+ communities. The Lake Griffin Harbor sale was part of a $448 million purchase of several properties in Florida. For Lake...
fox35orlando.com
Family pays thousands to rent home in Florida, only to find out it was a scam
OCALA, Fla. - A family in Florida is scrambling to find a new place to live – weeks after they moved from Louisiana to Florida – only to find out the person who rented it to them didn't own the home or have the authority to rent it out.
Riverview man awes community with pixel light Christmas show set to unique tunes
A Riverview couple is in their third year bringing joy to their community and to visitors with a holiday light display synced to music.
wild941.com
Mysterious Items Found On Florida Beach
Hurricane Nicole has washed away the sand from some of the beaches in Volusia county. The sand being washed away has unearthed a mysterious item. As of right now nobody knows what it is. Images from the beach have been released and it appears to be a bunch of wooden pillars sticking out of the sand. Some say it could be an old wooden pier or maybe an old ship. A Volusia County beach spokesperson tells us that the items were discovered last week on the beach at Daytona Beach shores. It’s still unclear if it’s being investigated, or if the mysterious item will be removed. See video below.
nomadlawyer.org
Shark tooth Beach : The Best Memories are Those The Waves Can Never Wash Away
Visiting a shark tooth beach is a great way to enjoy the summer months. The weather is hot and sunny, and you’ll be able to take in the scenery and relax by the pool. There are several places to visit in the area, such as Palm Beach Island and Jekyll Island.
Local area brothers named among People Magazine's 'Kindest People in America'
It doesn’t take much to spread kindness in your community, but People Magazine recently named some of the kindest people in the country, including a pair of brothers from the Tampa Bay area.
sarasotamagazine.com
A New Furniture Store is Opening in Gulf Gate
You could say The Woven Home started out where many great ideas do—in a garage. Megan and Alex Uccello carefully stored their choice furniture finds there until online buyers from Facebook and Instagram came to claim them. Now, three years later, the couple is quitting their trusty day jobs—Megan...
University of Florida
New 4-H scholarship honors Hal Porter of Citrus County
Created by longtime family friends, George and Carolyn Richardson, the Hal Porter 4-H Scholarship Endowment will provide educational scholarships to graduating 4-H seniors and alumni, with a preference for members of Citrus County 4-H and youth with financial need. As an endowment with the UF Foundation, the scholarship will be available annually through the Florida 4-H Scholarship process.
businessobserverfl.com
Arizona company pays nearly $500 million for Florida properties
Cove Communities expands holdings in Florida buying golf course and four 55-plus communities. Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55 and over communities, has bought five properties in Florida, including one in Lakeland and one near Tampa. According to the commercial real estate research firm...
luxury-houses.net
This $6.5 Million Spectacular Estate in Ocala, Florida is Perfect for Family Living and Entertaining with Resort Style Amenities
3956 NW 85th Terrace Home in Ocala, Florida for Sale. 3956 NW 85th Terrace, Ocala, Florida is a spectacular residence perfect for family living and entertaining with open floor plan, resort style screen enclosed pool, summer kitchen, beautiful sunsets overlooking the golf course. This Home in Ocala offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 14,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3956 NW 85th Terrace, please contact Joan Pletcher (Phone: 352-347-1777) for full support and perfect service.
2 hospitalized after Seminole mobile home consumed by fire
One person was hospitalized as a precaution after a fire consumed a mobile home in Seminole early Thursday morning.
floridapolitics.com
Happy holidays? Florida school district walks back decision to nix Hanukkah presentation
A spokesperson for the district said officials a ‘trying to be careful’ in light of the new Parents’ Bill of Rights. Pasco County Schools says it has reversed its decision denying a mother’s request to give a Hanukkah presentation to her son’s fifth grade class after reporters contacted the district for an explanation. And the initial decision blocking the presentation cited Florida’s relatively new Parents’ Bill of Rights law.
fox35orlando.com
Budweiser Clydesdales to make stop in Central Florida this month: How to meet them
ORLANDO, Fla. - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are stopping in Central Florida for the holidays!. Guests can meet and take pictures with the iconic horses at Orlando's ICON Park on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Clydesdales will be dressed in their holiday best and hitched to a festive decorated wagon in front of The Wheel during their appearance.
villages-news.com
Dog dies after vicious attack by pit bull on Historic Side of The Villages
A dog has died after a vicious attack by a pit bull on the Historic Side of The Villages. Casper was a three-year-old, 16-pound Coton DeTulear, who lived with with Robert and Darlene Stone in the Village of Silver Lake. They moved here in 2012 from Massachusetts. They got Casper when he was a puppy.
csengineermag.com
YEA 2022 – Suncoast Parkway 2 from US 98 to State Road 44
Project Location: Citrus and Hernando counties, Florida. Project Summary: Tourism, residential development, and flourishing new businesses in Florida’s rural Citrus and Hernando counties outpaced the effectiveness of the counties’ connector roads, which led to the design and construction of the Suncoast Parkway 2, State Road 589 Expansion Project.
The Gasparilla Concours D’ Elegance Is This Weekend With Some Amazing Cars On Display
While you may have heard of a Concours d’Elegance, most people have never been to one because either its pretty expensive, or its all the way in Pebble Beach in California, which is WAY too far to travel for a car show. But thankfully the Gasparilla Concours d’Elegance solves both of those problems by being both affordable, and right here in Champa Bay! The Gasparilla event was started in 2017 by Brando and Joanne Pistorius, who called in to tell me all about our local concours, and all the places near and far that cars are coming from to be a part of this excellent event. It starts Friday with a road tour through downtown Safety Harbor, through parts of Oldsmar, and then all the rest of the festivities will be at the TPC Tampa Bay Golf Club in Lutz. Kids under 16 (because you can’t drive until you’re 16) are free, and regular admission is only $40.
Ready, set, sail: 34th annual Christmas Boat Parade in Venice is back
VENICE, Fla. — Nothing says Christmas in Florida like boats and holiday lights. The annual Venice Christmas Boat Parade is set to sail on Saturday, Dec. 3 on the Intracoastal Waterway for its 34th year. Lit-up boats will hit the water at 6 p.m., according to the city of...
St. Petersburg makes list of must-visit Christmas towns in Florida
Florida is one of the jolliest (and warmest!) places to be during the festive holiday season and a travel blog recently named a Tampa Bay area city on its list of ten must-visit Christmas towns in the state.
963kklz.com
Own A $10 Million Dollar Beach House For $10K
I know, it sounds too good to be true, but apparently, you could own this $10 million dollar beach house in Sarasota, Florida, for as little as a $10,000 dollar bid at auction this weekend!. According to a press release from Jaclyn Fenton at Liquified Creative, Decaro Auctions International will...
fox13news.com
FOX 13 celebrates Cynthia Smoot: Telling stories across Tampa Bay for 25 years
TAMPA, Fla. - After 25-years, countless stories and an Emmy Award for her excellence in journalism, Cynthia Smoot is retiring from her position as co-anchor of the 5 and 10 p.m. broadcasts at FOX 13 News. Smoot's last day at the anchor desk will be December 2, 2022. Before her...
