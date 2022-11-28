ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dade City, FL

leesburg-news.com

55+ community in Leesburg sold for $33.67 million

A 55+ community in Leesburg has been sold for $33.67 million. Lake Griffin Harbor has been sold to Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55+ communities. The Lake Griffin Harbor sale was part of a $448 million purchase of several properties in Florida. For Lake...
LEESBURG, FL
wild941.com

Mysterious Items Found On Florida Beach

Hurricane Nicole has washed away the sand from some of the beaches in Volusia county. The sand being washed away has unearthed a mysterious item. As of right now nobody knows what it is. Images from the beach have been released and it appears to be a bunch of wooden pillars sticking out of the sand. Some say it could be an old wooden pier or maybe an old ship. A Volusia County beach spokesperson tells us that the items were discovered last week on the beach at Daytona Beach shores. It’s still unclear if it’s being investigated, or if the mysterious item will be removed. See video below.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

A New Furniture Store is Opening in Gulf Gate

You could say The Woven Home started out where many great ideas do—in a garage. Megan and Alex Uccello carefully stored their choice furniture finds there until online buyers from Facebook and Instagram came to claim them. Now, three years later, the couple is quitting their trusty day jobs—Megan...
SARASOTA, FL
University of Florida

New 4-H scholarship honors Hal Porter of Citrus County

Created by longtime family friends, George and Carolyn Richardson, the Hal Porter 4-H Scholarship Endowment will provide educational scholarships to graduating 4-H seniors and alumni, with a preference for members of Citrus County 4-H and youth with financial need. As an endowment with the UF Foundation, the scholarship will be available annually through the Florida 4-H Scholarship process.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Arizona company pays nearly $500 million for Florida properties

Cove Communities expands holdings in Florida buying golf course and four 55-plus communities. Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55 and over communities, has bought five properties in Florida, including one in Lakeland and one near Tampa. According to the commercial real estate research firm...
FLORIDA STATE
luxury-houses.net

This $6.5 Million Spectacular Estate in Ocala, Florida is Perfect for Family Living and Entertaining with Resort Style Amenities

3956 NW 85th Terrace Home in Ocala, Florida for Sale. 3956 NW 85th Terrace, Ocala, Florida is a spectacular residence perfect for family living and entertaining with open floor plan, resort style screen enclosed pool, summer kitchen, beautiful sunsets overlooking the golf course. This Home in Ocala offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 14,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3956 NW 85th Terrace, please contact Joan Pletcher (Phone: 352-347-1777) for full support and perfect service.
OCALA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Happy holidays? Florida school district walks back decision to nix Hanukkah presentation

A spokesperson for the district said officials a ‘trying to be careful’ in light of the new Parents’ Bill of Rights. Pasco County Schools says it has reversed its decision denying a mother’s request to give a Hanukkah presentation to her son’s fifth grade class after reporters contacted the district for an explanation. And the initial decision blocking the presentation cited Florida’s relatively new Parents’ Bill of Rights law.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Budweiser Clydesdales to make stop in Central Florida this month: How to meet them

ORLANDO, Fla. - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are stopping in Central Florida for the holidays!. Guests can meet and take pictures with the iconic horses at Orlando's ICON Park on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Clydesdales will be dressed in their holiday best and hitched to a festive decorated wagon in front of The Wheel during their appearance.
ORLANDO, FL
csengineermag.com

YEA 2022 – Suncoast Parkway 2 from US 98 to State Road 44

Project Location: Citrus and Hernando counties, Florida. Project Summary: Tourism, residential development, and flourishing new businesses in Florida’s rural Citrus and Hernando counties outpaced the effectiveness of the counties’ connector roads, which led to the design and construction of the Suncoast Parkway 2, State Road 589 Expansion Project.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
102.5 The Bone

The Gasparilla Concours D’ Elegance Is This Weekend With Some Amazing Cars On Display

While you may have heard of a Concours d’Elegance, most people have never been to one because either its pretty expensive, or its all the way in Pebble Beach in California, which is WAY too far to travel for a car show. But thankfully the Gasparilla Concours d’Elegance solves both of those problems by being both affordable, and right here in Champa Bay! The Gasparilla event was started in 2017 by Brando and Joanne Pistorius, who called in to tell me all about our local concours, and all the places near and far that cars are coming from to be a part of this excellent event. It starts Friday with a road tour through downtown Safety Harbor, through parts of Oldsmar, and then all the rest of the festivities will be at the TPC Tampa Bay Golf Club in Lutz. Kids under 16 (because you can’t drive until you’re 16) are free, and regular admission is only $40.
LUTZ, FL
963kklz.com

Own A $10 Million Dollar Beach House For $10K

I know, it sounds too good to be true, but apparently, you could own this $10 million dollar beach house in Sarasota, Florida, for as little as a $10,000 dollar bid at auction this weekend!. According to a press release from Jaclyn Fenton at Liquified Creative, Decaro Auctions International will...
SARASOTA, FL

