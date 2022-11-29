ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Person found dead in Waupaca shed

WAUPACA, Wis. — A person is found dead in Waupaca. The body was found in a shed on Churchill Street on Tuesday afternoon. The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office does not believe foul play was involved and says the public is not in danger. The person’s name and cause...
WAUPACA, WI
cwbradio.com

Wausau Man Sentenced for Pointing a Gun at Another Driver

A Wausau man was sentenced for pointing a gun at another driver. According to the authorities, back in September, 56-year-old Todd Pranke stated that he was cut off by another vehicle on Highway 29 at the Highway 73 ramp in Clark County. Further down 29, Pranke said the other driver slowed down to 55mph and misted Pranke’s vehicle by turning on his windshield wipers.
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Authorities Warn Wisconsin Rapids Residents of Vandalism

Authorities in Wisconsin Rapids are warning car owners after reports of vandalism in the city. One resident of Pine Creek Apartments found his daughter’s car covered in eggs and three tires slashed. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department reminds residents that these types of incidents increase this time of year.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WSAW

Wausau Fire Department conducts annual ice rescue training

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The Wausau Fire Department is preparing for another winter season by performing their annual ice rescue training. Each year firefighters practice rescuing each other using watercraft boats, an inflatable boat, and insulated suits. One important thing they wish people would know, is when the ice is safe...
WAUSAU, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Alert issued for missing veteran with relatives in Waupaca County

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A U.S. veteran from Madison is missing, and a Green Alert was issued for counties in WBAY’s viewing area because he has relatives in Waupaca County. Michael Segich, 43, left his home Monday evening. His mother saw him at 10 p.m. He hasn’t been heard from since, and his family and law enforcement have concerns for his well-being.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

California Man Pleads Not Guilty to Defrauding Elderly Residents in Central Wisconsin

A California man has pleaded not guilty to defrauding elderly residents in central Wisconsin. According to court records, 27-year-old William Comfort posed as an attorney and bondsman in the scam. The scam was brought to authorities’ attention when they started receiving reports of an aggressive spin on the grandparents scam. The scam included phone calls and in-person visits. A woman in Marathon County lost nearly $50,000. In Taylor County, a woman lost $9,500.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSAW

Two animals dead in Antigo trailer fire

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - At 2:16 p.m., the City of Antigo Fire Department responded to a trailer home engulfed in flames at 1601 10th Ave. in the City of Antigo. Heavy smoke and flames were visible upon the arrival of the first units. The lone occupant of the structure was...
ANTIGO, WI
cwbradio.com

Man that Struck Clark County Highway Worker Appears in Clark County Court; Change of Venue Denied

The man that struck and killed a Clark County Highway worker appeared in Clark County Court. On August 8th of last year, at about 1:18 AM, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of an accident on CTH G by Mann Road in the Township of Hendren. The initial investigation indicates that at about 12:00 AM, two Clark County Highway Workers were sent to a tree that was across CTH G by Mann Road.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Police Department Arrests Woman for Drugs After Traffic Stop

The Marshfield Police Department arrested a woman after a traffic stop this past Friday. According to a report from the Department, during a traffic stop on Central Avenue at 26th Street, K-9 Rika indicated a controlled substance in a vehicle. Following a search, a female was found to be in possession of multiple prescriptions that were not prescribed to her.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau man faces federal drug trafficking charges

A Wausau man is one of two people indicted Wednesday on federal drug trafficking charges, according to a U.S. Dept. of Justice news release. A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin, sitting in Madison, returned an indictment charging Devin Needham, 36, of Wausau, and Ari Lor, 30, of Appleton, Wisconsin, with possessing methamphetamine for distribution.
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Police Department Responds to Computer Scam Call

The Marshfield Police Department received a report of a scam regarding fixing a computer. The Department received the call on Friday. The caller stated an unknown individual called him requesting over $1,000 in various department store gift cards to fix his computer. The resident allowed the individual remote access to his computer, which the officer later turned off.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Merrill High School goes into “soft hold” Friday morning

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Merrill High School went into a soft hold Friday morning. According to an email sent to parents, a soft hold is conducted when school administration needs to limit student movement in the building. This can be done for a variety of reasons. Once a soft hold is announced, teachers shut and lock their doors and continue normal instruction.
MERRILL, WI

