Lakota girls basketball won't forget about jump shots as it focuses first on defensive end

If you don't like to practice scoring and dribbling, you probably don't like basketball.

Lakota senior Carlie Foos likes to see the ball go into the basket and work on her crossover. She also knows there's another whole world on the court when the ball isn't in her hands.

"Most players want to practice their jump shot and ball handling," she said. "We have to focus on defense and boxing out. We do shooting drills, but we focus on the things people think aren't as fun. It's not easy to be a good defender.

"It takes time and it takes work to be a great defensive player. I appreciate my teammates, them coming in and working hard. It's hard to bring energy every day, but that will help us down the road."

Foos averaged 11.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.9 steals as a junior.

"It changes my mentality, basketball is the last sport I'll be in," she said of being a senior. "My mental state, I'm trying to live in the moment and not think about it being my last year. Enjoy the little things, practice and team feeds.

"I worked on a quick release on my jump shot. I've been trying to encourage my team and be a positive light in practice and games as much as possible."

She's about 75 percent of the way to 1,000 points for her career. Lakota's program best is 1,028.

"I've been thinking about 1,000 since I was a freshman," she said. "It's a goal I have, but I want the team to succeed first and win and get better every day. The team comes first, but it's definitely a goal. I have the right teammates surrounding me to help me achieve that goal."

Foos' younger sister Cassidy Foos is a junior in the post, so she isn't little sister.

"Cass does a lot of intangible things people don't recognize," Carlie said. "Cass does the gritty work. She's down low. She reads the ball well when a shot's taken for a board. She brings energy on defense She's a good scorer, too.

"She knows when to drive or kick."

Junior Emma Gregg is a returning starter.

"We play man and a 1-2-2 [zone], she plays at the top of that," Carlie said. "She brings energy to defensive sets. She rebounds and she knows who is hot. She's a leader and a great teammate."

Sophomore Aubrey Vitte was first off the bench last season. She's the primary ball handler and has tools to make top weapons less effective.

"She's the quickest guard we have," Carlie said. "Another intangible thing people overlook, she does a good job bringing it up the floor. She typically guards the other team's best player."

Senior Kaiya Mompher is a returning starter.

"We have a lot of experience back," Carlie said. "Kai and Cass remind me of each other with a lot of the same attributes. She's a good rebounder and she knows where the ball will come after a shot. She plays defense in the post.

"We press on defense and she's a quicker post."

Sophomore Riley King played varsity last season, and juniors Grace Johnson and Zoe Widman have limited varsity experience. Freshman guard Lexie Moon joins the mix and will probably split time on junior varsity.

"She's another post," Carlie said of King. "She's not as experienced, but from last season she stepped up her aggressiveness making moves and going for steals. She'll be a key for us and she's proven herself."

Lakota (17-6) finished behind Old Fort and New Riegel in the Sandusky Bay Conference River Division last season. It won its first two games this season, including one in the league.

"My teammates and I talk about how we came up short last year," Carlie said. "It motivates us to push each other. Winning the league is a team goal, but we're taking it day by day. We've been gelling and we're close, that will give us an edge.

"Play together and play how we play and what comes of that will come of that.

Energy on defense is a common theme for Lakota. It hopes to keep it that way for a few months.

"We talked about that [Monday], complacency will be our biggest competition," Carlie said. "We have energy at every practice and the coaches nit-picking the fine details. From varsity to junior varsity, focus is on the nitty-gritty you don't want to focus on.

"We can get better every day, not just in basketball, but as people. Basketball is a confidence booster for life."

