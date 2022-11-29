ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Flames bring losing streak into home matchup with the Panthers

 2 days ago

Florida Panthers (9-6-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Calgary Flames (7-6-2, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Flames -143, Panthers +122; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames play the Florida Panthers after losing three games in a row.

Calgary has gone 6-4-1 in home games and 7-6-2 overall. The Flames have a 2-4-2 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Florida has gone 4-6-1 on the road and 9-6-1 overall. The Panthers have a +four scoring differential, with 52 total goals scored and 48 given up.

The matchup Tuesday is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Flames won 5-4 in a shootout in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Lindholm has scored six goals with 10 assists for the Flames. Noah Hanifin has one goal and five assists over the last 10 games.

Matthew Tkachuk has nine goals and 18 assists for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart has scored six goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Panthers: 4-3-3, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (undisclosed).

Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Aleksander Barkov: out (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

