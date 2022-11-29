Read full article on original website
Missouri man put to death for killing police officer in 2005
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri inmate convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis area police officer he blamed in the death of his younger brother has been executed. Kevin Johnson was put to death by lethal injection Tuesday night at the state prison in Bonne Terre. He was 37. It was the state’s second execution this year. Johnson’s attorneys didn’t deny that he killed Kirkwood Police Officer William McEntee in 2005, but contended he was sentenced to death in part because he was Black. The courts and Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined to stop the execution.
Penalty asked for doctor who spoke of 10-year-old’s abortion
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Republican attorney general has asked the state medical licensing board to discipline an Indianapolis doctor who has spoken publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled from Ohio after its more-restrictive abortion law took effect. The complaint alleges Dr. Caitlin Bernard violated state law by not reporting the girl’s child abuse to Indiana authorities and violated patient privacy laws by telling a reporter about the girl’s treatment. That account sparked a national political uproar in the weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. Bernard maintains the girl’s abuse had already been reported to Ohio police before the doctor ever saw the child.
Virginia cop posed as teen to groom, extort California girl
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A Virginia sheriff’s deputy posed as a 17-year-old online to groom and sexually extort a teenage girl in California before he killed her mother and grandparents and set fire to their home. Police say 28-year-old Austin Lee Edwards left with the teenager Friday and was killed in a shootout with law enforcement hours later. Family members and authorities said Wednesday that the girl is now in trauma counseling. The bodies were identified as Mark and Sharie Winek and their daughter Brooke Winek. Police say Edwards met the girl online and obtained her information by deceiving her with a false identity, known as “catfishing.” Edwards was a sheriff’s deputy in Virginia at the time of the killings.
Alabama ‘execution survivor’ reaches settlement with state
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — Alabama won’t seek another lethal injection date for an inmate whose September execution was halted when the state tried unsuccessfully for more than an hour to connect an IV line. The state has agreed to never use lethal injection again as an execution method to put Alan Miller to death. Any future effort to execute him will be done by nitrogen hypoxia, a new and untried execution method that the state has approved but not developed procedures to use. Since 2018, Alabama has acknowledged problems with IV access during at least four executions. Three of those had to be halted.
Defense: Man had no reason to help family in killings of 8
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — A defense attorney for an Ohio man accused of helping his family kill eight members of another family says he had no reason to take part. George Wagner IV’s attorney said Tuesday during closing arguments in his trial that he wasn’t even there when the killings took place. Wagner, his brother and parents were charged in the 2016 slayings of seven adults and a teenager from the Rhoden family. Authorities say the Wagner family spent months planning the attack. Prosecutors say the 31-year-old Wagner knew what would happen and participated in the plans.
Texas woman pleads guilty to role in Vanessa Guillen’s death
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The only suspect arrested in the 2020 killing of soldier Vanessa Guillén at a Texas military base has plead guilty to four charges and is awaiting sentencing. Cecily Aguilar pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of accessory to murder after the fact and three counts of making a false statement. Aguilar could face up to 30 years in prison. Authorities say Aguilar helped Army Spc. Aaron Robinson dismember and dispose of Guillén’s body in nearby woods. Guillen’s death and claims by her family that she was harassed and assaulted at the Texas base sparked a social media movement of former and active service members who came forward about their own experiences.
Oxford school shooting trial delayed by appeal by parents
DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has postponed the January trial for the parents of the teenager who killed four students at his high school. It’s a victory for defense lawyers who argue that involuntary manslaughter charges don’t fit. The Supreme Court ordered the Michigan appeals court to hear an appeal from James and Jennifer Crumbley. The order coincidentally emerged a day before the one-year anniversary of the shooting at Oxford High School. Ethan Crumbley killed four students and injured six more plus a teacher. The 16-year-old recently pleaded guilty to murder and terrorism. Crumbley’s parents are accused of ignoring his mental health needs and making a gun accessible at home.
Report: California gun data breach was unintentional
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s breach of personal information for hundreds of thousands of gun owners earlier this year was the result of poor training and lack of technical expertise. A report released Wednesday by the California Department of Justice found the breach was not intentional. Investigators said names, addresses and birthdays of 192,000 people who applied for concealed carry permits were downloaded 2,734 times over a roughly 12-hour period in late June. Attorney General Rob Bonta called the exposure a breach of trust and the state would adopt investigators’ recommendations. California Rifle & Pistol Association President Chuck Michel says the report has gaps and unanswered questions.
Utah to challenge decision overturning death row conviction
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah plans to challenge a judge’s decision overturning the 1985 murder conviction of a man who has been on death row for almost four decades. The Attorney General’s office said in a statement on Monday that it planned to appeal Judge Derek Pullan’s ruling that misconduct by police and prosecutors prejudiced the trial of Douglas Stewart Carter. Carter was found guilty of stabbing and shooting the aunt of a Utah police chief in 1985 based on his own confession and two acquaintances who said he bragged about the killing. He later said the confession was coerced and the witnesses recanted parts of their testimony.
NAACP: ‘Scant’ info in records about election integrity unit
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia NAACP says it has received “scant” information of substance in response to a wide-ranging public records request it made with the state’s Republican attorney general about his new election integrity unit. The civil rights group paid a deposit of more than $19,000 for the request this fall after expressing concerns that the unit could lend credence to election-fraud conspiracies. The group released the documents it obtained Tuesday, saying they show the unit is a “paper tiger” that should be disbanded. A spokeswoman for Attorney General Jason Miyares accused the group of engaging in a baseless attack and defended the unit’s work. Miyares has repeatedly affirmed that there is no evidence of widespread election fraud in Virginia.
Kentucky AG avoids talk of more exceptions to abortion ban
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is standing firm in his support for the state’s near-total abortion ban. The Republican on Monday refrained from commenting on whether he’d support adding exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest. Cameron is among the Republicans running for governor next year. He says he supports the Republican-led legislature in passing the state’s trigger law that prohibited nearly all abortions. Approved in 2019, the measure took effect after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. The law carved out narrow exceptions to save a pregnant woman’s life or to prevent disabling injury.
Hogan raises money amid speculation of White House bid
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Term-limited Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has held fundraisers and launched a political action committee amid speculation he will run for president in 2024. He told hundreds of supporters Wednesday he’ll make a decision next year after he leaves office Jan. 18. Hogan has positioned himself to run as an alternative to former President Donald Trump. Trump has already announced he’s running for president in 2024. The governor acknowledged he would be an underdog, but he told supporters “people have always counted us out, but every single time, we’ve beaten the odds.”
Atlantic hurricane season ends with averge number of storms
MIAMI (AP) — An Atlantic hurricane season with 14 named storms has ended, leaving residents in the Florida Keys to celebrate even as others around Florida and Puerto Rico continue to deal with the damage caused by Hurricanes Ian, Nicole and Fiona. Of the 2022 season’s named storms, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says eight became hurricanes, with winds of at least 74 mph. Two fo them intensified to major hurricanes with winds reaching at least 111 mph. Forecaster say an average hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, has 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes. This season was notable for a record-tying inactive August.
Major winter storm to hit Tuesday night into Thursday
Scattered snow showers that have been falling off and on throughout the day on Monday, and made for icy roadways for drivers, are finally moving out late Monday night and into early Tuesday morning. But as they depart, and skies clear overnight, temperatures are going to plummet, causing any moisture to freeze. That means, we are likely in for another icy commute Tuesday morning. So plan some extra time!
A STRONG winter storm is on the move!
A strong winter storm is set to move in Tuesday night into Wednesday. Plan on a slow morning commute and the possibility of school closures. The national weather service has issued a “Winter Storm Watch” for the northern mountains of Washington and Idaho, as well as the Spokane, CDA, Silver Valley, Lookout pass as well as the Palouse. In addition, a “Winter Storm Warning” is in place for Central Washington, including Okanogan, Methow and Wenatchee valleys and the Cascades mountain passes. Most warnings and watches are set to expire Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with early indications showing 2-4″ of snow in Spokane/CDA metro area overnight Tuesday and an additional 2-4″ throughout the day Wednesday.
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa starts to erupt, sending ash nearby
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, has started to erupt, prompting volcanic ash and debris to fall nearby. The U.S. Geological Survey says the eruption began late Sunday night in the summit caldera of the volcano on the Big Island. Early Monday, it said lava flows were contained within the summit area and weren’t threatening nearby communities. The agency warned residents at risk from Mauna Loa lava flows should review their eruption preparations. Scientists had been on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the summit of the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.
Winter weather: Here’s what you should keep in the car
WASHINGTON – With winter weather rolling in across the state, here’s a reminder from the Washington State Department of Transportation about what to travel with in your car. First aid kit. Phone charger. Flashlight. Ice scraper/snow brush. Music/games. Flares. Water/snacks. Winter clothing (jacket, boots, gloves, hat) Jumper cables.
