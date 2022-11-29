MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — Alabama won’t seek another lethal injection date for an inmate whose September execution was halted when the state tried unsuccessfully for more than an hour to connect an IV line. The state has agreed to never use lethal injection again as an execution method to put Alan Miller to death. Any future effort to execute him will be done by nitrogen hypoxia, a new and untried execution method that the state has approved but not developed procedures to use. Since 2018, Alabama has acknowledged problems with IV access during at least four executions. Three of those had to be halted.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO