South Carolina State

MSNBC

Supreme Court tells Lindsey Graham what he didn’t want to hear

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas raised a few eyebrows last week. Sen. Lindsey Graham was scheduled to testify in Georgia’s criminal investigation into alleged election interference, the South Carolina Republican had appealed to the high court, and the far-right justice gave the senator a temporary reprieve, pausing the process.
GEORGIA STATE
BBC

Four states voted to abolish slavery, but not Louisiana. Here's why

Four US states have voted to remove language from their state constitutions that said slavery is legal as a criminal punishment. But Louisiana voted to keep the slavery exception after the legislator who had sponsored the ballot initiative turned against it. Edmond Jordan said he had realised that the measure...
LOUISIANA STATE
Newsweek

Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins

Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

'This erection is about the people': Herschel Walker makes comical gaffe during TV appearance about Georgia election with Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham

Republican Georgia Senate hopeful Herschel Walker had a hard time getting the rights words out during a Tuesday night appearance on Hannity. 'First of all, this election is more than Herschel Walker. This erection is about the people,' said Walker. He was flanked by Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham and Ted...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Herschel Walker struggles to explain why Trump is not campaigning for him in Georgia Senate runoff

Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker struggled to explain to why former president Donald Trump is not campaigning for him in the final week of Georgia’s Senate runoff race. Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked why the former president will not rally with Mr Walker, when former president Barack Obama will campaign with Mr Walker’s Democratic opponent, Senator Raphael Warnock, on Thursday. The New York Times reported earlier this week that instead, Mr Trump will hold a call with Mr Walker’s supporters in Georgia and will send out fundraising emails. But Mr Walker said that he still had the support...
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia U.S. Senate 2022 election results

ATLANTA — Georgia's U.S. Senate race is one to watch as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock battles against Republican Herschel Walker. Georgia -- a once reliably red state -- was able to turn the tables following the 2020 election. Georgia currently holds two Democratic seats in the U.S. Senate, but that could all change after the midterm election on Nov. 8. Warnock won the seat in a Jan. 2021 runoff against then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed after Sen. Johnny Isakson's resignation. Flipping the historically Republican seat helped give Democrats a majority in the Senate.
GEORGIA STATE
Diana Rus

This Town in SC Was Transformed into a Nuclear Plant

Ellenton was a town in South Carolina, on the border between Barnwell and Aiken counties. The town was established in 1870. The town was acquired by the US Atomic Energy Commission in 1950 as part of a site for the development of the nuclear plant- Savannah River Plant. All of the homes and businesses were purchased, and two new towns, New Ellenton, South Carolina, and Jackson, South Carolina, were created.
The Independent

Herschel Walker says ‘I live in Texas’ in recording as Georgia Senate candidate’s residency status scrutinised

Herschel Walker, the scandal-plagued Republican candidate in a closely watched Senate runoff election in Georgia, said he lives in Texas in a newly unearthed recording.In a January speech to the University of Georgia’s College Republicans, the former football star stated plainly, “I live in Texas,” despite competing against Democrat Raphael Warnock for Georgia’s US Senate seat.“Everyone asks me, why did I decide to run for a Senate seat? Because to be honest with you, this is never something I ever, ever, ever thought in my life I’d ever do,” Mr Walker told the club, according to a report from...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Judge OKs federal intervention in struggling water system

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department has received a federal judge’s approval to carry out its proposal to improve the precarious water system in Mississippi’s capital city. The department filed the proposal Tuesday and U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate approved it later that day in Mississippi. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday in Washington that the proposal is necessary to “stabilize the circumstances” in Jackson as soon as possible while city, state and federal officials negotiate a court-enforced consent decree. The move authorizes the appointment of a third-party manager to oversee reforms to Jackson’s water system. It also puts a Justice Department complaint against the city on hold for six months.
JACKSON, MS

