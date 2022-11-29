Read full article on original website
Reports: South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham testifies in Georgia election investigation
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham appeared Tuesday morning in front of a grand jury as part of the investigation into then-president Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, according to multiple media outlets. The Washington Post and Fox 5 Atlanta reported that Graham was set to testify […]
South Carolina Supreme Court orders Mark Meadows to testify in 2020 election probe
South Carolina's supreme court ordered former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to testify before a Georgia grand jury on allegations that former President Donald Trump attempted to meddle in the 2020 election.
MSNBC
Supreme Court tells Lindsey Graham what he didn’t want to hear
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas raised a few eyebrows last week. Sen. Lindsey Graham was scheduled to testify in Georgia’s criminal investigation into alleged election interference, the South Carolina Republican had appealed to the high court, and the far-right justice gave the senator a temporary reprieve, pausing the process.
BBC
Four states voted to abolish slavery, but not Louisiana. Here's why
Four US states have voted to remove language from their state constitutions that said slavery is legal as a criminal punishment. But Louisiana voted to keep the slavery exception after the legislator who had sponsored the ballot initiative turned against it. Edmond Jordan said he had realised that the measure...
Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins
Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
Supreme Court rules to allow House committee to see Arizona GOP chair’s phone records
The Supreme Court ruled against Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward Monday, opening the door for the Jan. 6 committee to see her phone records as part of its investigation.
Business Insider
Georgia GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker set to receive 2022 tax exemption on Texas home meant for a 'principal residence': report
Walker is set to receive a tax break for his Texas home meant for a "primary residence," per CNN. The Georgia Republican is expected to save $1,500 from the homestead tax exemption in Texas. Walker is locked in a tight runoff contest with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia. Republican...
Video of Herschel Walker Saying 'We're Greatest Country in U.S.' Goes Viral
A video of the Republican's remark shared to Twitter has now been viewed more than 500,000 times as Georgia prepares for a runoff election on December 6.
'This erection is about the people': Herschel Walker makes comical gaffe during TV appearance about Georgia election with Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham
Republican Georgia Senate hopeful Herschel Walker had a hard time getting the rights words out during a Tuesday night appearance on Hannity. 'First of all, this election is more than Herschel Walker. This erection is about the people,' said Walker. He was flanked by Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham and Ted...
US Supreme Court will not be overturning the state's new voting maps for Texas legislature
The U-S Supreme Court will not be overturning the state’s new maps for the Texas legislature after deciding there’s no evidence the maps were drawn to favor Republicans.
Reidsville man who said Trump inspired him to invade Capitol granted leniency
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – A Reidsville man who had pleaded guilty for his role in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 and asked the court for leniency saw his wish granted on Monday. U.S. District Court Judge Amit P. Mehta for the District of Columbia sentenced Matthew Mark Wood to 3 years of […]
Herschel Walker struggles to explain why Trump is not campaigning for him in Georgia Senate runoff
Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker struggled to explain to why former president Donald Trump is not campaigning for him in the final week of Georgia’s Senate runoff race. Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked why the former president will not rally with Mr Walker, when former president Barack Obama will campaign with Mr Walker’s Democratic opponent, Senator Raphael Warnock, on Thursday. The New York Times reported earlier this week that instead, Mr Trump will hold a call with Mr Walker’s supporters in Georgia and will send out fundraising emails. But Mr Walker said that he still had the support...
Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff says the difference in competence between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker is the 'most dramatic that I have ever seen in electoral politics'
"Senator Warnock is an asset to the nation," Ossoff told Insider about his fellow Georgian. "He has won universal respect across the aisle."
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia U.S. Senate 2022 election results
ATLANTA — Georgia's U.S. Senate race is one to watch as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock battles against Republican Herschel Walker. Georgia -- a once reliably red state -- was able to turn the tables following the 2020 election. Georgia currently holds two Democratic seats in the U.S. Senate, but that could all change after the midterm election on Nov. 8. Warnock won the seat in a Jan. 2021 runoff against then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed after Sen. Johnny Isakson's resignation. Flipping the historically Republican seat helped give Democrats a majority in the Senate.
This Town in SC Was Transformed into a Nuclear Plant
Ellenton was a town in South Carolina, on the border between Barnwell and Aiken counties. The town was established in 1870. The town was acquired by the US Atomic Energy Commission in 1950 as part of a site for the development of the nuclear plant- Savannah River Plant. All of the homes and businesses were purchased, and two new towns, New Ellenton, South Carolina, and Jackson, South Carolina, were created.
Asian American voters are flexing their political muscle in the Georgia Senate runoff
Per the Democratic polling firm TargetSmart, ballots cast by Asian American Georgia voters rose from 2016 to 2020, from 73,000 votes to 134,000 votes.
Herschel Walker says ‘I live in Texas’ in recording as Georgia Senate candidate’s residency status scrutinised
Herschel Walker, the scandal-plagued Republican candidate in a closely watched Senate runoff election in Georgia, said he lives in Texas in a newly unearthed recording.In a January speech to the University of Georgia’s College Republicans, the former football star stated plainly, “I live in Texas,” despite competing against Democrat Raphael Warnock for Georgia’s US Senate seat.“Everyone asks me, why did I decide to run for a Senate seat? Because to be honest with you, this is never something I ever, ever, ever thought in my life I’d ever do,” Mr Walker told the club, according to a report from...
A razor-thin Senate buffer and 2024 chances are at stake in Georgia's runoff next week between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker
Democrats will retain control of the Senate in January independent of the runoff, but don't expect to see either party pumping the brakes.
Senator Graham testifies in front of special grand jury in Georgia
A U.S. Senator from South Carolina testified Tuesday in front of a grand jury in Atlanta. Lindsey Graham was questioned after a long debate on whether he would be required to testify.
FOX 28 Spokane
Judge OKs federal intervention in struggling water system
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department has received a federal judge’s approval to carry out its proposal to improve the precarious water system in Mississippi’s capital city. The department filed the proposal Tuesday and U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate approved it later that day in Mississippi. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday in Washington that the proposal is necessary to “stabilize the circumstances” in Jackson as soon as possible while city, state and federal officials negotiate a court-enforced consent decree. The move authorizes the appointment of a third-party manager to oversee reforms to Jackson’s water system. It also puts a Justice Department complaint against the city on hold for six months.
