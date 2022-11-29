ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Despite Their Striking Resemblance in Appearance, the European Robin Is Not Closely Connected to the Japanese Robin, According to a New Study

natureworldnews.com

Air Pollution to Blame for Stillbirths as Toxic Particles Found in Lungs of Fetuses, Global Study Says

According to the first global study, air pollution causes nearly a million stillbirths annually. The fetuses' lungs and brains contained toxic particles. According to the study, exposure to air pollutant particles PM.25 or those smaller than 2.5 microns, which are primarily produced by burning fossil fuels, may be responsible for nearly half of stillbirths.
natureworldnews.com

Large Concentration of Rare Earth Elements Worth Billions of Dollars Found in 450-Million-Year-Old Volcanic Rock in Northern Maine

In 450 million-year-old volcanic rock located on a remote mountainside in northern Maine, scientists have found a significant concentration of rare earth elements and trace metals, worth billions of dollars, that are highly prized by the US defense, technology, and alternative energy industries. It is still too early to determine...
NEVADA STATE
natureworldnews.com

France is Getting Closer to Create the World's Largest Artificial Sun

An artificial sun with a size never seen before could soon become a reality after China manufactured a key component of a massive nuclear fusion experiment, as part of an international project involving scientists from multiple countries. The component will be used at a fusion reactor to create the world's largest artificial sun, which can potentially surpass its predecessors made by the UK and Japan.
sciencealert.com

Ancient Drains Under The Colosseum Reveal The Bones of an Unlikely Gladiator

Packs of sausage dogs might have been made to fight larger animals like bears or perform acrobatics in the Colosseum in ancient Rome, archaeologists have said. Archaeologists said they found the remains of small dogs similar to dachshunds for the first time while excavating the drains of the iconic 2,000-year-old amphitheater, The Telegraph reported.
Science Focus

Artificial sweeteners found in sugar-free foods can kill antibiotic-resistant bacteria

The discovery could help turn the tide in the war against superbugs. The key to beating antibiotic-resistant bacteria could have been hiding in plain sight on our supermarket shelves. Three artificial sweeteners that are commonly used in diet drinks, yoghurts and desserts can dramatically halt the growth of multidrug-resistant bacteria,...
Jessey Anthony

Historians in France Have Finally Deciphered a 500-Year-Old Coded Letter By a Powerful Roman King

French scientists have successfully deciphered the secret code of a letter signed in 1547 by the most powerful ruler in Europe at that time, king Charles V. King Charles V of Spain presided over European empires including what is now Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, parts of Italy and central Europe, and large areas in the Americas during a reign of more than 40 years.
natureworldnews.com

Snow Leopard Photos on Mt. Everest Sparks Controversy, Photographer Receives Death Threats

The snow leopard is one of the most elusive predators in the entire world, and photographer Kittiya Pawlowski has captured it in breathtaking detail. However, as a result of the skepticism and controversy that surrounded her work, the photographer has received death threats. Since then, her social media accounts have...
petapixel.com

Photographer Captures ‘Face of Poseidon’ in Stormy Waves

A photographer who captured a clear face in a wave says he was “blown away” by the picture. Cody Evans tells PetaPixel that after uploading the files onto his laptop he was “amazed” by what he saw. Evans was shooting photos of the dramatic waves in...
Vice

An art show probing intimacy & vulnerability through fashion

Working on a project with a close friend is usually the kind of thing you dream up over drinks and hardly ever get to put into reality. Not so for Berlin-based Alexandra Bircken — a former designer and present-day artist creating “non-functional objects” — and Paris-based Lutz Huelle, who launched his eponymous label in 2000 after working for Martin Margiela for three years. Friends since they were teens, the two were shaped by the same music, by the magnitude of the Berlin Wall coming down, and by the desire to move to London to study fashion. Alexandra has modelled for Lutz since she was a student, and been in his official défilés too. Their friendship is rounded out by Wolfgang Tillmans, with whom they form a sort of loose creative throuple.

