Despite Their Striking Resemblance in Appearance, the European Robin Is Not Closely Connected to the Japanese Robin, According to a New Study

Scientists reveal the world’s heaviest flying birds’ secret to healing in a rare discovery
One of the species of plants consumed by bustards is employed as a painkiller, sedative, and immunological stimulant in conventional medicine.
natureworldnews.com
Air Pollution to Blame for Stillbirths as Toxic Particles Found in Lungs of Fetuses, Global Study Says
According to the first global study, air pollution causes nearly a million stillbirths annually. The fetuses' lungs and brains contained toxic particles. According to the study, exposure to air pollutant particles PM.25 or those smaller than 2.5 microns, which are primarily produced by burning fossil fuels, may be responsible for nearly half of stillbirths.
A single scratch on a Teflon nonstick pan can release thousands of microplastic particles, study suggests
Thousands to millions of plastic particles may be released while cooking with a damaged nonstick pan, potentially ending up in food.
'Vulture bees' feed their babies rotting flesh, even though it breeds toxin-producing bacteria. They're a mystery to scientists.
After baiting the bees with raw chicken, scientists learned that these carnivores have guts more like vultures than pollen-eating bees.
The Weather Channel
Next Major COVID-19 Variant Could be Dangerous, Even As Deadly As the Original Wuhan Strain: Study
As the world headed deeper into the COVID-19 pandemic, it saw the original novel coronavirus strain mutate and transform into multiple variants. This evolution followed an expected trend wherein the newer copies of the virus were ‘milder’ than their predecessors — a mutation that allowed them to spread more easily and conquer the globe.
msn.com
Oxo warns chicken stock being sold in supermarkets is temporarily made using non-free-range poultry
Chicken stock being sold in supermarkets is now coming with warning labels informing them the product has 'temporarily' been made with non free-range hens. Have you spotted other brands with similar labels?. Let us know, email: matt.powell@mailonline.co.uk. Packets of Oxo's 'succulent free-range chicken stock' have had a sticker placed on...
natureworldnews.com
Large Concentration of Rare Earth Elements Worth Billions of Dollars Found in 450-Million-Year-Old Volcanic Rock in Northern Maine
In 450 million-year-old volcanic rock located on a remote mountainside in northern Maine, scientists have found a significant concentration of rare earth elements and trace metals, worth billions of dollars, that are highly prized by the US defense, technology, and alternative energy industries. It is still too early to determine...
natureworldnews.com
France is Getting Closer to Create the World's Largest Artificial Sun
An artificial sun with a size never seen before could soon become a reality after China manufactured a key component of a massive nuclear fusion experiment, as part of an international project involving scientists from multiple countries. The component will be used at a fusion reactor to create the world's largest artificial sun, which can potentially surpass its predecessors made by the UK and Japan.
sciencealert.com
Ancient Drains Under The Colosseum Reveal The Bones of an Unlikely Gladiator
Packs of sausage dogs might have been made to fight larger animals like bears or perform acrobatics in the Colosseum in ancient Rome, archaeologists have said. Archaeologists said they found the remains of small dogs similar to dachshunds for the first time while excavating the drains of the iconic 2,000-year-old amphitheater, The Telegraph reported.
A 26-story pig skyscraper in China will slaughter 1 million animals a year, report says
China's hi-tech skyscraper farm is set to slaughter more than one million pigs annually to tackle the Asian country's growing demand for pork, reported The Guardian.
Science Focus
Artificial sweeteners found in sugar-free foods can kill antibiotic-resistant bacteria
The discovery could help turn the tide in the war against superbugs. The key to beating antibiotic-resistant bacteria could have been hiding in plain sight on our supermarket shelves. Three artificial sweeteners that are commonly used in diet drinks, yoghurts and desserts can dramatically halt the growth of multidrug-resistant bacteria,...
Historians in France Have Finally Deciphered a 500-Year-Old Coded Letter By a Powerful Roman King
French scientists have successfully deciphered the secret code of a letter signed in 1547 by the most powerful ruler in Europe at that time, king Charles V. King Charles V of Spain presided over European empires including what is now Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, parts of Italy and central Europe, and large areas in the Americas during a reign of more than 40 years.
Food Beast
Study Reveals Over Half Of Fish Sold In Southern California Restaurants Are Mislabeled And Misleading
A recent investigation into species substitution and mislabeling of sushi, poke, and ceviche dishes sold in Orange County, CA restaurants has uncovered some startling evidence. The study was shared on Science Direct, and states that of 103 seafood samples identified, over 63.1% were mislabeled. Global aquatic food consumption has been...
natureworldnews.com
Snow Leopard Photos on Mt. Everest Sparks Controversy, Photographer Receives Death Threats
The snow leopard is one of the most elusive predators in the entire world, and photographer Kittiya Pawlowski has captured it in breathtaking detail. However, as a result of the skepticism and controversy that surrounded her work, the photographer has received death threats. Since then, her social media accounts have...
Submerged Ancient Greek City With Long-Lost Tombs Revealed by Drought
Receding water levels at a Turkish dam have revealed relics from the ancient Greek city of Scepsis that date back thousands of years.
petapixel.com
Photographer Captures ‘Face of Poseidon’ in Stormy Waves
A photographer who captured a clear face in a wave says he was “blown away” by the picture. Cody Evans tells PetaPixel that after uploading the files onto his laptop he was “amazed” by what he saw. Evans was shooting photos of the dramatic waves in...
Tyrannosaurus Rex Footprint Discovered Next to Giant U.S. Volcano Crater
The footprint was found in Alaska's Aniakchak National Monument and Preserve, and is the first evidence of T. Rex in the region.
Vice
An art show probing intimacy & vulnerability through fashion
Working on a project with a close friend is usually the kind of thing you dream up over drinks and hardly ever get to put into reality. Not so for Berlin-based Alexandra Bircken — a former designer and present-day artist creating “non-functional objects” — and Paris-based Lutz Huelle, who launched his eponymous label in 2000 after working for Martin Margiela for three years. Friends since they were teens, the two were shaped by the same music, by the magnitude of the Berlin Wall coming down, and by the desire to move to London to study fashion. Alexandra has modelled for Lutz since she was a student, and been in his official défilés too. Their friendship is rounded out by Wolfgang Tillmans, with whom they form a sort of loose creative throuple.
Phys.org
For the first time, farmers in the Philippines cultivated Golden Rice on a larger scale and harvested almost 70 tons
For the first time, farmers in the Philippines have cultivated Golden Rice on a larger scale and harvested almost 70 tons of grains this October. This nearly never-ending story began at ETH Zurich. This autumn will probably go down in agrarian history. In October, farmers in the Philippine Province of...
Phys.org
Chickens from live poultry markets in Nigeria could be bad for your health—scientists explain why
Many livestock farmers treat their animals with antimicrobial medications. These are drugs that target bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites. But using them the wrong way can have unwanted results. Animals are known to develop resistance to the drugs. This resistance has knock-on effects on animal and human health. We wanted...
